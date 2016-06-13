Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
343.75
627.53
1,122.83
878.38
yoy growth (%)
-45.22
-44.11
27.82
70.36
Raw materials
-28.74
-53
76.29
-34.97
As % of sales
8.36
8.44
6.79
3.98
Employee costs
-7.5
-18.94
-27.51
-18.76
As % of sales
2.18
3.01
2.45
2.13
Other costs
-333.6
-547.74
-724.49
-466.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
97.04
87.28
64.52
53.14
Operating profit
-26.09
7.84
447.13
357.79
OPM
-7.59
1.24
39.82
40.73
Depreciation
-497.23
-247.23
-107.39
-42.35
Interest expense
-194.08
-208.08
-143.8
-125.32
Other income
48.04
-3.34
4.95
45.19
Profit before tax
-669.37
-450.81
200.89
235.31
Taxes
0
23.28
-42.28
-47.24
Tax rate
0
-5.16
-21.05
-20.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-669.37
-427.53
158.6
188.06
Exceptional items
-405.29
-74.59
0
0
Net profit
-1,074.66
-502.13
158.6
188.06
yoy growth (%)
114.02
-416.59
-15.66
52.03
NPM
-312.62
-80.01
14.12
21.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.