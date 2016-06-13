iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.75
(-2.78%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CORE Education & Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

343.75

627.53

1,122.83

878.38

yoy growth (%)

-45.22

-44.11

27.82

70.36

Raw materials

-28.74

-53

76.29

-34.97

As % of sales

8.36

8.44

6.79

3.98

Employee costs

-7.5

-18.94

-27.51

-18.76

As % of sales

2.18

3.01

2.45

2.13

Other costs

-333.6

-547.74

-724.49

-466.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

97.04

87.28

64.52

53.14

Operating profit

-26.09

7.84

447.13

357.79

OPM

-7.59

1.24

39.82

40.73

Depreciation

-497.23

-247.23

-107.39

-42.35

Interest expense

-194.08

-208.08

-143.8

-125.32

Other income

48.04

-3.34

4.95

45.19

Profit before tax

-669.37

-450.81

200.89

235.31

Taxes

0

23.28

-42.28

-47.24

Tax rate

0

-5.16

-21.05

-20.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-669.37

-427.53

158.6

188.06

Exceptional items

-405.29

-74.59

0

0

Net profit

-1,074.66

-502.13

158.6

188.06

yoy growth (%)

114.02

-416.59

-15.66

52.03

NPM

-312.62

-80.01

14.12

21.41

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CORE Education & Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.