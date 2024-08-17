CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Summary

Core Projects and Technologies Ltd is an IT company with focus on verticals like education, logistics, BFSI, ERP and healthcare. The company is a leading provider of best of breed end-to-end Solutions in the Education Domain worldwide. In India, the company has a significant presence in Mumbai and Bangalore and Hyderabad. They also have three offices in US, three in UK and an office in UAE. The company is a CMMi Level3 and ISO 9001:2000 certified Company, achieving over 100% annual growth. They are offerings in the education domain include products and solutions in the areas of School Management Systems, Assessment Systems, Accountability Systems and IT Infrastructure Systems. Their education customer base is spread across the USA, UK, Africa, Sri Lanka, Bahamas, Caribbean and India.In the Logistics domain, the company focused on providing RFID and GPS based tracking solutions, asset management and smartcard based solutions. In the ERP domain, they cater to Fortune 500 customers. Their offering in this space include onsite & offshore solutions, development & production support and project staffing for SAP, Oracle, PeopleSoft, and JD Edwards.Core Projects and Technologies Ltd formerly known as Akhileshwar Texports Ltd was incorporated on April 11, 1985. The company got their present name, Core Projects and Technologies Ltd on October 16, 2003.In April 2004, the company entered into a MoU with Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd. During the year 2004-05, the company set up a 100% Export Oriented Undertaking, which is duly registered with the Software Technology Park of India (STPI). They also entered the low-price, high-volume retail products segment by entering into a distribution agreement with PMC Outsourcing LLC, USA, to distribute iolo branded packaged software products in India. They also forayed into the Logistics segment of ITES during the year.During the year 2005-06, the company incorporated Core Projects & Technologies FZE as a 100% subsidiary, UAE to cater the needs of the UAE and African markets. In December 2005, the company acquired 100% of the equity of Weda Infotech Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru and also acquired 6% stake in Enterprise Computing Services Inc, Atlanta. In February 2006, they acquired 100% equity in Software Technical Services Inc, USA, an Atlanta based operating in IT & IT services.During the year 2006-07, the company acquired Emacs Technologies Inc, USA, a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company. Software Technologies Services Inc, Atlanta was merged with the company during the year. The company acquired US based Aarman Inc in December 2006 and Aarman Software Pvt Ltd, Bangaluru, India in March 2007. Aarman is engaged in projects consulting and specializes in SAP implementation, client/server, VC++, C, ERP, CRM technologies and Engineering applications and services.During the year 2007-08, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the UK namely, Core Projects & Technologies (UK) Ltd. Further, Core Projects & Technologies (UK) Ltd acquired ongoing business of the education division of Azzuri Communications Ltd. They also acquired 100% ownership of the Hamlet Computer group Ltd and Symbia Ltd.During the year, the company acquired the balance 24% of the common stock in Enterprise Computing Services Inc and made the company a wholly owned subsidiary company. Also, they acquired the Global businesses of K G Management Group together with their 3 wholly owned subsidiaries.During the year, the company merged all the existing subsidiaries in the US expect HCL Systems Inc into K G Management Group Corporation. The merged entity is now renamed as Core Education & Consulting Solutions Inc.During the year, the company signed a prestigious MoU with the Centre of Higher Learning located at the NASA John C Stennis Space Center, Mississippi and the Indira Gandhi National University for setting up CAVE Visualization Learning Centers at IGNOU centers across India. They also signed MoU with IL & FS Education Technology Services Ltd, an affiliate of IL & FS Ltd to jointly develop and market education solution in India and the US.The company entered into a strategic tie-up with IBM, a worldwide leader in Information Technology for providing IT solutions in multiple areas of education and government offering, including Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The company ranked second in the Deloitte Awards for the Technology Fast 50 - India 2007. They were honored with a Special Jury Award at the e-India 2007 Conference for outstanding work at school and rural level under the SSA Program. The company was also awarded the Wisitex Jharkhand Education IT Ratna in February 2008, for their outstanding performance in implementation of the software solutions to monitor various activities under program in the State of Jharkhand.In September 2008, the company bagged a prestigious order from Karnataka State Open University. In December 2008, they announced the acquisition of the K-12 Division of The Princeton Review Inc. They have also planned to open the centers planned in Pune and Bangalore.