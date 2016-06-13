CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

Economic Overview

Global growth is forecast at 3.5 percent in 2015 and 3.8 percent in 2016, with uneven prospects across the main countries and regions. Growth in emerging market economies is softening, reflecting an adjustment to diminished medium-term growth expectations and lower revenues from commodity exports, as well as country-specific factors. The outlook for advanced economies is showing signs of improvement, owing to the boost to disposable incomes from lower oil prices, continued support from accommodative monetary policy stances, and more moderate fiscal adjustment. The distribution of risks to near-term global growth has become more balanced relative to October 2014 but is still tilted to the downside. The decline in oil prices could boost activity more than expected. Geopolitical tensions continue to pose threats, and risks of disruptive shifts in asset prices remain relevant. In some advanced economies, protracted low inflation or deflation also pose risks to activity.

Regional Highlights

Growth in the United States and Canada remains solid. However, while lower energy prices have boosted growth momentum in the United States, they pose downside risks to the Canadian economy owing to the relatively large size of its energy sector. In the United States, labor markets and business and consumer confidence have shown solid improvements. The economy has also so far been resilient to the weaker external conditions and the strengthening dollar. The next prominent policy challenge will be a smooth normalization of monetary policy. Building political consensus around a medium term fiscal consolidation plan and supply-side reforms to boost medium-term growth—including simplifying the tax system, investing in infrastructure and human capital, and immigration reform—will continue to be a challenge. In Canada, continued monetary policy accommodation and gradual fiscal consolidation would help achieve growth that is more balanced and more broadly based.

There are signs of a pickup and some positive momentum in the euro area, reflecting lower oil prices and supportive financial conditions, but risks of prolonged low growth and low inflation remain. The priority is to boost growth and inflation through a comprehensive approach that, in addition to quantitative easing, features the use of available fiscal space, especially for investment; productivity-enhancing structural reforms; and steps to strengthen bank balance sheets. Growth is more robust in European advanced economies outside the euro area, but some of these economies may need to tighten macro prudential policies if housing-related risks do not subside

Asia’s growth is forecast to hold steady in 2015, and the region is expected to continue outperforming the rest of the world over the medium term. While the Chinese economy is shifting to a more sustainable pace, growth is projected to pick up elsewhere in the region. This reflects the boost from lower world oil prices, strengthening external demand, and still-accommodative financial conditions despite some recent tightening. Risks are two sided, but downside risks dominate. Elevated household and corporate debt amid higher real interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar could amplify shocks. Growth risks from within the region are also on the rise, and realignments of the major reserve currencies could create an uncomfortable trade-off between financial stability and competitiveness. Policymakers should maintain prudent frameworks and build buffers to enhance resilience, and implement reforms to support demand rebalancing and relieve bottlenecks to growth.

Growth in Latin America and the Caribbean slowed to 1.3 percent in 2014 and is projected to soften to an even lower rate in 2015. The downturn in global commodity markets remains the main drag on activity in South America, even though lower oil prices and a solid U.S. recovery provide a boost to other parts of the region. Low business and consumer confidence in Brazil and the intensifying economic crisis in Venezuela weigh further on the near-term outlook. Flexible exchange rates can play a critical role in adapting to tougher external conditions, but policymakers will also need to ensure prudent fiscal positions are in place and catch up on structural reforms to raise investment and productivity.

Industry Structure & Development

The market for global education expenditures could top $6.3 trillion by 2017, according to estimates. This includes various education sectors like e-learning, edu-gaming, social/learning communities, test prep, language and others ranging from early education and K-12 through to post secondary, higher education and corporate learning.

Currently the market is worth $4.4 trillion, and poised to grow significantly over the next five years. The e-learning market is projected to grow by 23 percent between now and 2017, making it the fastest-growing market in education. In dollar terms, this translates into $166.5 billion in 2012 and $255 billion in 2017.

The education industry comprises the entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations which are playing an increasingly important and essential role in supporting public education by meeting the demand for products and services that both complement and supplement public education. These include after-school tutoring providers, school improvement and management services, charter schools, alternative education and special education services, professional development for teachers and administrators, educational content providers and suppliers, as well as the rapidly growing sector of online education.

The Education Industry is changing – social & economic pressures are forcing senior education leaders to rethink business models and consider a range of new technologies, to bring down the cost of administering education institutions and scale the business, according to research from Gartner, Inc.

Educational technology holds the promise of substantially improving outcomes for K-12 students, but there are significant challenges in bringing new educational technology products for this population to market. It is difficult for producers of these technologies to demonstrate the effectiveness of their products to potential buyers and market fragmentation creates barriers to entry by all but the largest suppliers.

Technological enhancements in the Industry, like, Online learning, also known as e-learning, is booming. Market research firm Global Industry Analysts projects it will reach $107 billion in 2015. More traditional methods of training or education are not going away, not yet, but organizations of all types, from public schools to corporations, are opting to train and inform via the web.

Initiatives undertaken by various Countries

The U.S. Department of Education has developed several important federally-funded initiatives that impact high schools. The National High School Center provides synthesized information to help educators understand U.S. Department of Education guidelines for these initiatives, resources to help identify funding, and resources to track how the funds are currently being allocated.

To deliver an excellent education to every child and to ensure U.S. global competitiveness, President Obama has set the goal of having the highest proportion of college graduates in the world by 2020. Though ambitious, this goal is attainable through bold reform and innovation spanning the education pipeline from early learning to college.

President Obama emphasized the importance of everyone is entitled to the best education possible – from the day they start preschool to the day they start their career. Some of the schemes being implemented are:

a) Helping Early Learners

b) Making College more affordable

c) Higher Education should not be a luxury

d) Preparing kids for success

e) Supporting great Teacher

Another initiative is The state-led effort to develop the Common Core State Standards was launched in 2009 by state leaders, including governors and state commissioners of education from 48 states, two territories and the District of Columbia, through their membership in the National Governors Association Center for Best Practices (NGA Center) and the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO). State school chiefs and governors recognized the value of consistent, real-world learning goals and launched this effort to ensure all students, regardless of where they live, are graduating high school prepared for college, career, and life.

The development of the Common Core State Standards is a success story of meaningful, state-led change to help all students succeed.

During the development process, the standards were divided into two categories:

• First, the college- and career-readiness standards, which address what students are expected to know and understand by the time they graduate from high school.

• Second, the K-12 standards, which address expectations for elementary school through high school.

The college- and career-readiness standards were developed first and then incorporated into the K-12 standards in the final version of the Common Core we have today. The National Governors Association (NGA) and the Council Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) received nearly 10,000 comments on the standards during two public comment periods. Many of the comments from teachers, parents, school administrators, and other citizens concerned with education policy helped shape the final version of the standards.

As of August 2015, 42 states, the Department of Defense Education Activity, Washington D.C., Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands have adopted the CCSS in ELA/literacy and math. They are now in the process of implementing the standards locally.

In UK the Public spending on education grew rapidly during the 2000s. Over the decade between 1999–2000 and 2009–10, it grew by 5.1% per year in real terms, the fastest growth over any decade since the mid-1970s. As a result, it rose from 4.5% of national income in 1999– 2000 to reach a high point of 6.4% in 2009–10. Going forwards, we estimate that public spending on education in the UK will fall by 3.5% per year in real terms between 2010–11 and 2014–15. This would represent the largest cut in education spending over any four-year period since at least the 1950s, and would return education spending as a share of national income back to 4.6% by 2014–15.

Making India the skill capital of the world is one of the visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While this will be a journey, the Union Budget 2015 does provide an opportunity for the government to bring to the forefront policies and initiatives that will be undertaken to achieve the vision.

A Deloitte study has recognised the Indian education sector as a ‘sunrise sector’ for investments. This is because the sector offers huge potential to investors in the regulated as well as non-regulated markets. The education market in India, which is at present valued around $150 billion, is headed for a major leap forward in the years to come.

As a percentage of GDP, expenditure on education has gone up from 2.9% in 2008-09 to approximately 3.4% in 2014-15. Compare this with the Kothari Commission (set up in 1964-65) and National Education Policy recommendation suggestion of allocating 6 percent of GDP towards education.

Statistics reveal that the allocation to the education sector received a 17 percent jump for fiscal year 2013-14 and approximately 12.5 percent for fiscal year 2014-15. However, it is still inadequate considering the sectoral requirement.

In the above background, some of the key expectations of the Education sector from the forthcoming budget are summarised below:

Encouraging private investment in the sector:

While significant operators in primary and secondary education sector operate on ‘not for profit’ basis, this aspect has impact and creates challenges in creating further infrastructure in the sector. In order to encourage investment in the sector, the government may contemplate encouraging private investment in this area along with devising mechanism wherein the investor is entitled to an agreed share of return on investment – akin to what has been prescribed for certain infrastructure projects like the power sector.

Encouraging education tourism:

Education tourism could be the next opportunity for India. Policies could be formulated that focus in this direction. India can well be seen as being intellectual capital of the world.

Affordable education loan/finance facility:

The government should recognise the need for facilitating affordable education loan/finance facility by setting up institutions/education finance corporations that provide easy finance at concessional rates. Schemes could be devised to extend credit facilities for higher education without surety/indemnity by the government, repayable upon securing of job by the student.

Incentives for enrollment to skill development courses:

Enrollment for skill development courses should be eligible for additional deductions in computing taxable income.

Policy Initiatives

The extant foreign direct investment policy and the regulations governing education system need to be aligned to generate opportunities and encourage foreign capital and improve infrastructure in education sector. Incentive towards staff training and development:

Tax incentives/ relief could be extended to universities/institutions that incur expenditure towards staff training and development.

Deduction towards tuition fees:

Considering the inflation and the rising cost of education, taxpayers should be entitled to a deduction of an adequate sum against gross total income for fees paid to a higher educational institution recognised by the government. This will ease the hardship of common man.

The links between early childhood care and education are strong and mutually reinforcing. Early childhood care and education services help build skills at a time when children’s brains are developing, with long-term benefits for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. In Jamaica, for example, infants who were stunted and from disadvantaged backgrounds receiving weekly psychosocial stimulation were earning 42% more than their peers by their early 20s. Since 2000, pre-primary education has expanded considerably. The global pre-primary education gross enrolment ratio increased from 33% in 1999 to 50% in 2011, although it reached only 18% in Sub-Saharan Africa. The number of children enrolled in pre-primary schools grew by almost 60 million over the period. In many parts of the world, however, there is a wide gap in enrolment between the richest and poorest. Part of the reason is that governments have yet to assume sufficient responsibility for pre-primary education: as of 2011, private providers were catering for 33% of all enrolled children, rising to 71% in the Arab States. The cost of private provision is one of the factors that contribute to inequity in access at this level.

A lack of attention to education quality and a failure to reach the marginalized have contributed to a learning crisis that needs urgent attention. Worldwide, 250 million children – many of them from disadvantaged backgrounds – are not learning even basic literacy and numeracy skills, let alone the further skills they need to get decent work and lead fulfilling lives.

This learning crisis has costs not only for the future ambitions of children, but also for the current finances of governments. The cost of 250 million children not learning the basics is equivalent to US$129 billion, or 10% of global spending on primary education.

Curriculum and Assessment Strategies to improve Learning

To improve learning for all children, teachers need the support of curriculum and assessment strategies that can reduce disparities in school achievement and offer all children and young people the opportunity to acquire vital transferable skills. Such strategies need to build strong foundation skills by starting early, moving at the right pace, enabling disadvantaged pupils to catch up, meeting the language needs of ethnic minorities and building a culture of reading.

Curricula need to address issues of inclusion to enhance the chances of students from marginalized backgrounds to learn effectively. Where gender-responsive curricula have been developed, as in projects in Mumbai, India and in Honduras, test scores measuring attitudes on several gender-related issues improved. In Honduras, adolescents who participated in the project also demonstrated better problem-solving skills and higher test scores. More needs to be done to design curricula that pay attention to the needs of disabled learners. In Canberra, Australia, curriculum reform aims to help teachers improve student attitudes regarding students with disabilities, improve the quality of interactions between students with and without disabilities, and enhance the well- being and academic achievement of students with disabilities.

Classroom-based assessment tools can help teachers identify, monitor and support learners at risk of low achievement. In Liberia, the EGRA Plus project, which trained teachers in the use of classroom-based assessment tools and provided reading resources and scripted lesson plans to guide instruction, raised previously low levels of reading achievement among grade 2 and 3 pupils. Assessments need to be aligned with the curriculum so that they do not add significantly to teachers’ workloads. In South Africa, well-designed assessments with clear guidelines on how to interpret results helped teachers with little training who were working in difficult conditions: 80% of teachers were able to use them in class.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

The enrolment of students has been marginally improving as per the chart below.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics. (2015)

The enrolments for the 2014 & subsequently in 2015 are expected to be better than the last few years.

Five Key Education Priorities for the Obama Administration

Improving Accountability in Public Education

The accountability systems put in place by No Child Left Behind have had some positive effects, but not enough to meet the goal of all students reaching proficiency standards by 2014. The five recommended policy actions to improve the system.

Increasing Participation in No Child Left Behind School Choice

No Child Left Behind gave students in low-performing schools the opportunity to switch schools, but relatively few use the option. Research suggests that this reform’s power to induce educational improvement is limited at this time.

Designing Effective Pay-for-Performance in K-12 Education

While there is some evidence that paying educators for performance works, there are many challenges to adopting such systems in the United States.

Promoting Effective Preschool Programs

High-quality preschool education helps increase school readiness and close achievement gaps for children at risk; however, access varies greatly. Federal policymakers could allocate funds to support states in improving preschool quality and access for the most disadvantaged children.

The Role of Charter Schools in Improving Education

Despite controversy, the number of charter schools is increasing. Research finds that charter schools do not produce some of the predicted negative effects, and they may have positive effects on student attainment.

UK Market

8.4 million Pupils enrolled in state-funded and independent schools in England.

1.3 Percentage growth in pupils numbers since January 2014. This increase is larger than in previous years and is driven largely by a 2.1 per cent increase in the number of pupils in state-funded primary schools.

The number of pupils in state-funded secondary schools rose by 0.1 per cent, the first rise since 2010.

UK Government has been increasing the expenditure in the Education & training space consistently over the years.

UK faces desperate shortage of science and maths teachers- More than 100,000 secondary school pupils will be taught maths and science by teachers untrained in the subjects because of a chronic shortage of new recruits. The shortfall in expertise will discourage sixth-formers from studying the disciplines – which have been identified by the Education Secretary Michael Gove as "national strategic priorities" – at A-level.

India Market

The education sector in India is at a vital stage of its growth. The vast diversity in ethnicities coupled with varying demographics has prompted different players to invest in the sector. Meanwhile, the upward surge in the Indian economy and consequent increase in income levels has aided the spending on education in the average Indian household.

It is expected that the Indian education sector’s market size will increase to Rs. 602,410 crore (US$ 100.23 billion) by FY15 from Rs. 341,180 crore (US$ 56.77 billion) in FY12, due to the expected strong demand for quality education.

The present Indian higher education system comprises of about 700 universities and over 35,500 colleges. More than 85 percent of these students are enrolled in bachelor’s degree programmes and about one-sixth of all Indian students are enrolled in Engineering/Technology degree programmes.

To increase the percentage of students going for higher education to 30 percent by 2020, India will need 800 more universities and another 35,000 colleges, according to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

Vocational Training Business

A huge population base - India will have 22 million young people entering the workforce every year from 2015 - and a changing social dynamic, when organised employment expands rapidly, are hugely important drivers of Vocational Business in India.

Only in recent years has the government realized the enormity of the challenge and endeavoured to overcome the same through various initiatives. Under the Prime Minister’s National Skill Development Mission, the government has launched an initiative to train 500 million people by the year 2022. Further, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) was created in order to streamline the identification and mapping of skills requirements, facilitate private participation through grants, gap funding, etc. The Government has undertaken multiple measures to address some of the problems mentioned in the earlier chapter, through such measures as:

NSDA: The NSDA comprises the PM’s National Council on Skill Development (NCSD), the National Skill Development Board (NSDCB) and the NSDC. It oversees and directs the efforts taken vis--vis skill development by both the Government and the private sector, in a bid to fulfill the skilling target set under the 12th Five Year Plan.

Sector Skill Councils (SSC): SSCs are initiatives born out of Public- Private Partnerships (PPPs). In addition to facilitating capacity building, the SSCs also define the structure, levels, and benchmarks of training for each industry. This will help achieve consistency in the imparted training, aside from ensuring an ease of employment, and a portability of skills.

In the year 2015- 2016 the number of SSC has increased from 8 to 22 and it is expected to increase to 50 by 2022.

National Vocational Education Qualification Framework (NVEQF): The NVEQF is a recently-launched initiative which is to be implemented in polytechnics, engineering colleges, and other institutions, across the country. A seven level certification program, starting from 9th standard/ grade, will be initiated in the various vocational training disciplines, culminating in a degree at the end of the seventh year.

The Modular Employable Scheme (MES): It is being implemented by the Ministry of Labor and Employment as part of their Skill Development Initiative (SDI). The key objective of MES is to recognize and certify the prior learning of existing workers. MES offers short-term modular courses to school dropouts and existing wage earners and facilitates certification for skills and learning gained informally.

National Service Scheme (NSS): The NSS has been proposed as an agent of change which engages students in skill development projects alongside other stakeholders in the society like academia, industry, and social organizations like NGOs and foundations. The pilot is expected to cover 30,000 students over a three-year period, eventually impacting 3.2 million students across universities, colleges, and secondary schools in the country.

Further to the above mentioned initiatives, Government introduced many scheme this year like (a) National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), to develop the skills of urban youth and make them market ready workers/ professionals (b) Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Gramin Kausjal Yojna under National Rural Livelihood Mission, to ensure livelihood of poor urban youth through skill development (c) Pradhanmantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY), this scheme provides a small term skill development course and help youth in getting jobs (d) State Project Livelihood Colleges (SPLC), to meet the long-term need of skilled youth these colleges are taking shape (e) Hunar Se Rozgar Scheme, this scheme also generates employability through skill development.