Summary

G-Tec Janix Education Limited was originally incorporated at Mumbai as Keerti Software & Hardware Infotech Private Limited on 29th April, 1999. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Keerti Knowledge and Skills Private Limited on 8th February, 2017. Further, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on 6th March, 2017 and its name changed to Keerti Knowledge and Skills Limited and further to G-Tec Janix Education Limited effective on August 4, 2023.The Company is engaged into the business of providing services in the field of education and training primarily in IT. They are training students from Basic to Advance computer knowledge in various aspects of segments such as Microsoft office, Industrial Computerized Accounting, Inventory Management, Statutory capabilities using Tally, various Programming Languages i.e. C++, .Net, Java and Oracle, Designing courses, Hardware and Networking courses, Communication and Soft Skills etc. Further, the Company has ventured in to career courses such as Financial Accounting and Taxation, Digital Marketing, Web Designing and Web Development, Motion Graphics and Visual effects etc. These courses are focused on creating industry required professionals while equipping the learners with the right domain knowledge and skills. These skills enable the learners to be job ready and employable as these programs are designed on the requirements of the Industry.The Company initiated training and placement for 500 learners fro

Read More