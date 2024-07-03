Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹35.04
Prev. Close₹35.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹35.04
Day's Low₹35.04
52 Week's High₹106.15
52 Week's Low₹31.87
Book Value₹10.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.7
P/E71.5
EPS0.5
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.19
10.19
10.19
10.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.49
-0.14
-1.83
0.25
Net Worth
10.68
10.05
8.36
10.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.2
3.39
1.91
1.22
yoy growth (%)
-64.51
77.51
55.9
91.42
Raw materials
0
0
0.04
0
As % of sales
0
0
2.25
0.44
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.29
-0.58
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.22
0.6
0.56
0.27
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.09
-0.08
Tax paid
-7.48
-0.17
-0.14
-0.07
Working capital
-0.64
0.94
2.04
0.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-64.51
77.51
55.9
91.42
Op profit growth
-553.6
-64.13
58.43
26.31
EBIT growth
-133.55
7.82
106.35
105.52
Net profit growth
-152.11
4.44
105.71
129.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8.32
8.3
4.91
1.23
7.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.32
8.3
4.91
1.23
7.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.25
0.01
0.04
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director
Sudhakar Pandurang Sonawane
Managing Director
Mehroof Ifthikar Manalody
Chairman & Independent Directo
ROYCHAND CHENRAJ
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit
Independent Non Exe. Director
Archana Saini
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Chandak Heeralal
Independent Non Exe. Director
SONIA RAKESH BHATIA
Non Executive Director
Easwaran Subramaniam Iyer
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by G-Tec Janix Education Ltd
Summary
G-Tec Janix Education Limited was originally incorporated at Mumbai as Keerti Software & Hardware Infotech Private Limited on 29th April, 1999. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Keerti Knowledge and Skills Private Limited on 8th February, 2017. Further, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on 6th March, 2017 and its name changed to Keerti Knowledge and Skills Limited and further to G-Tec Janix Education Limited effective on August 4, 2023.The Company is engaged into the business of providing services in the field of education and training primarily in IT. They are training students from Basic to Advance computer knowledge in various aspects of segments such as Microsoft office, Industrial Computerized Accounting, Inventory Management, Statutory capabilities using Tally, various Programming Languages i.e. C++, .Net, Java and Oracle, Designing courses, Hardware and Networking courses, Communication and Soft Skills etc. Further, the Company has ventured in to career courses such as Financial Accounting and Taxation, Digital Marketing, Web Designing and Web Development, Motion Graphics and Visual effects etc. These courses are focused on creating industry required professionals while equipping the learners with the right domain knowledge and skills. These skills enable the learners to be job ready and employable as these programs are designed on the requirements of the Industry.The Company initiated training and placement for 500 learners fro
Read More
The G-Tec Janix Education Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G-Tec Janix Education Ltd is ₹35.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of G-Tec Janix Education Ltd is 71.5 and 3.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G-Tec Janix Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G-Tec Janix Education Ltd is ₹31.87 and ₹106.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
G-Tec Janix Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.08%, 3 Years at 22.18%, 1 Year at -65.71%, 6 Month at -53.57%, 3 Month at -37.83% and 1 Month at 0.73%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.