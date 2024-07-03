iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G-Tec Janix Education Ltd Share Price

35.04
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:07:17 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.04
  • Day's High35.04
  • 52 Wk High106.15
  • Prev. Close35.75
  • Day's Low35.04
  • 52 Wk Low 31.87
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E71.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.46
  • EPS0.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

G-Tec Janix Education Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

35.04

Prev. Close

35.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

35.04

Day's Low

35.04

52 Week's High

106.15

52 Week's Low

31.87

Book Value

10.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.7

P/E

71.5

EPS

0.5

Divi. Yield

0

G-Tec Janix Education Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

G-Tec Janix Education Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

G-Tec Janix Education Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.25%

Non-Promoter- 38.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

G-Tec Janix Education Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.19

10.19

10.19

10.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.49

-0.14

-1.83

0.25

Net Worth

10.68

10.05

8.36

10.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.2

3.39

1.91

1.22

yoy growth (%)

-64.51

77.51

55.9

91.42

Raw materials

0

0

0.04

0

As % of sales

0

0

2.25

0.44

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.29

-0.58

-0.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.22

0.6

0.56

0.27

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.09

-0.08

Tax paid

-7.48

-0.17

-0.14

-0.07

Working capital

-0.64

0.94

2.04

0.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-64.51

77.51

55.9

91.42

Op profit growth

-553.6

-64.13

58.43

26.31

EBIT growth

-133.55

7.82

106.35

105.52

Net profit growth

-152.11

4.44

105.71

129.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8.32

8.3

4.91

1.23

7.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.32

8.3

4.91

1.23

7.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.25

0.01

0.04

0.02

View Annually Results

G-Tec Janix Education Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT G-Tec Janix Education Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director

Sudhakar Pandurang Sonawane

Managing Director

Mehroof Ifthikar Manalody

Chairman & Independent Directo

ROYCHAND CHENRAJ

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit

Independent Non Exe. Director

Archana Saini

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Chandak Heeralal

Independent Non Exe. Director

SONIA RAKESH BHATIA

Non Executive Director

Easwaran Subramaniam Iyer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by G-Tec Janix Education Ltd

Summary

G-Tec Janix Education Limited was originally incorporated at Mumbai as Keerti Software & Hardware Infotech Private Limited on 29th April, 1999. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Keerti Knowledge and Skills Private Limited on 8th February, 2017. Further, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on 6th March, 2017 and its name changed to Keerti Knowledge and Skills Limited and further to G-Tec Janix Education Limited effective on August 4, 2023.The Company is engaged into the business of providing services in the field of education and training primarily in IT. They are training students from Basic to Advance computer knowledge in various aspects of segments such as Microsoft office, Industrial Computerized Accounting, Inventory Management, Statutory capabilities using Tally, various Programming Languages i.e. C++, .Net, Java and Oracle, Designing courses, Hardware and Networking courses, Communication and Soft Skills etc. Further, the Company has ventured in to career courses such as Financial Accounting and Taxation, Digital Marketing, Web Designing and Web Development, Motion Graphics and Visual effects etc. These courses are focused on creating industry required professionals while equipping the learners with the right domain knowledge and skills. These skills enable the learners to be job ready and employable as these programs are designed on the requirements of the Industry.The Company initiated training and placement for 500 learners fro
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the G-Tec Janix Education Ltd share price today?

The G-Tec Janix Education Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of G-Tec Janix Education Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G-Tec Janix Education Ltd is ₹35.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of G-Tec Janix Education Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of G-Tec Janix Education Ltd is 71.5 and 3.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of G-Tec Janix Education Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G-Tec Janix Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G-Tec Janix Education Ltd is ₹31.87 and ₹106.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of G-Tec Janix Education Ltd?

G-Tec Janix Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.08%, 3 Years at 22.18%, 1 Year at -65.71%, 6 Month at -53.57%, 3 Month at -37.83% and 1 Month at 0.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of G-Tec Janix Education Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of G-Tec Janix Education Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.26 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.74 %

QUICKLINKS FOR G-Tec Janix Education Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.