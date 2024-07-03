G-Tec Janix Education Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.17
2.46
1.76
2.01
1.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.17
2.46
1.76
2.01
1.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.02
Total Income
2.17
2.47
1.79
2.04
1.99
Total Expenditure
2.15
2.17
2.04
1.91
1.81
PBIDT
0.02
0.3
-0.25
0.13
0.18
Interest
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
0
PBDT
0.01
0.29
-0.25
0.12
0.18
Depreciation
0.06
0.06
0.1
0.1
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.06
0.06
0.08
0.01
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.04
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
0.17
-0.47
0.02
0.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
0.17
-0.47
0.02
0.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
0.17
-0.47
0.02
0.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.17
-0.46
0.02
0.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.19
10.19
10.19
10.19
10.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.92
12.19
-14.2
6.46
9.13
PBDTM(%)
0.46
11.78
-14.2
5.97
9.13
PATM(%)
0.46
6.91
-26.7
0.99
4.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.