G-Tec Janix Education Ltd Quarterly Results

33.9
(-0.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:28:01 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.17

2.46

1.76

2.01

1.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.17

2.46

1.76

2.01

1.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.03

0.02

Total Income

2.17

2.47

1.79

2.04

1.99

Total Expenditure

2.15

2.17

2.04

1.91

1.81

PBIDT

0.02

0.3

-0.25

0.13

0.18

Interest

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

0

PBDT

0.01

0.29

-0.25

0.12

0.18

Depreciation

0.06

0.06

0.1

0.1

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.06

0.06

0.08

0.01

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.04

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.01

0.17

-0.47

0.02

0.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.01

0.17

-0.47

0.02

0.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.01

0.17

-0.47

0.02

0.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.17

-0.46

0.02

0.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.19

10.19

10.19

10.19

10.19

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.92

12.19

-14.2

6.46

9.13

PBDTM(%)

0.46

11.78

-14.2

5.97

9.13

PATM(%)

0.46

6.91

-26.7

0.99

4.06

