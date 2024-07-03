G-Tec Janix Education Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
6.56
6.11
2.55
0.67
5.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.56
6.11
2.55
0.67
5.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.16
0
0.03
0.01
Total Income
6.64
6.26
2.55
0.7
5.8
Total Expenditure
5.91
5.1
4.31
3.23
5.11
PBIDT
0.73
1.16
-1.76
-2.53
0.69
Interest
0.01
0.03
0
0.05
0.02
PBDT
0.72
1.13
-1.76
-2.58
0.67
Depreciation
0.25
0.27
0.21
0.29
0.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.12
0.13
0
0
0.14
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.35
0.73
-1.97
-2.87
0.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.35
0.73
-1.97
-2.87
0.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.35
0.73
-1.97
-2.87
0.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.34
0.71
-1.94
-2.82
0.54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.19
10.19
10.19
10.19
2.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.12
18.98
-69.01
-377.61
11.93
PBDTM(%)
10.97
18.49
-69.01
-385.07
11.59
PATM(%)
5.33
11.94
-77.25
-428.35
2.76
