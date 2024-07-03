iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G-Tec Janix Education Ltd Nine Monthly Results

35.71
(4.75%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

6.56

6.11

2.55

0.67

5.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.56

6.11

2.55

0.67

5.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.16

0

0.03

0.01

Total Income

6.64

6.26

2.55

0.7

5.8

Total Expenditure

5.91

5.1

4.31

3.23

5.11

PBIDT

0.73

1.16

-1.76

-2.53

0.69

Interest

0.01

0.03

0

0.05

0.02

PBDT

0.72

1.13

-1.76

-2.58

0.67

Depreciation

0.25

0.27

0.21

0.29

0.36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.12

0.13

0

0

0.14

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.35

0.73

-1.97

-2.87

0.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.35

0.73

-1.97

-2.87

0.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.35

0.73

-1.97

-2.87

0.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.34

0.71

-1.94

-2.82

0.54

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.19

10.19

10.19

10.19

2.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.12

18.98

-69.01

-377.61

11.93

PBDTM(%)

10.97

18.49

-69.01

-385.07

11.59

PATM(%)

5.33

11.94

-77.25

-428.35

2.76

G-Tec Janix: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR G-Tec Janix Education Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.