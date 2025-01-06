iifl-logo-icon 1
G-Tec Janix Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

G-Tec Janix FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.22

0.6

0.56

0.27

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.09

-0.08

Tax paid

-7.48

-0.17

-0.14

-0.07

Working capital

-0.64

0.94

2.04

0.83

Other operating items

Operating

-0.91

1.33

2.36

0.94

Capital expenditure

0

-0.11

0.18

-0.54

Free cash flow

-0.91

1.22

2.54

0.4

Equity raised

14.75

11.13

4.24

2.76

Investing

0

0.6

0

0.02

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.84

12.95

6.78

3.19

