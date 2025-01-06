G-Tec Janix Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.22
0.6
0.56
0.27
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.09
-0.08
Tax paid
-7.48
-0.17
-0.14
-0.07
Working capital
-0.64
0.94
2.04
0.83
Other operating items
Operating
-0.91
1.33
2.36
0.94
Capital expenditure
0
-0.11
0.18
-0.54
Free cash flow
-0.91
1.22
2.54
0.4
Equity raised
14.75
11.13
4.24
2.76
Investing
0
0.6
0
0.02
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.84
12.95
6.78
3.19
No Record Found
