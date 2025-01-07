iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G-Tec Janix Education Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34
(0.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:39:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR G-Tec Janix Education Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.2

3.39

1.91

1.22

yoy growth (%)

-64.51

77.51

55.9

91.42

Raw materials

0

0

0.04

0

As % of sales

0

0

2.25

0.44

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.29

-0.58

-0.22

As % of sales

25.66

8.57

30.82

18.64

Other costs

-1.64

-2.93

-0.9

-0.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

136.88

86.52

47.22

57.08

Operating profit

-0.75

0.16

0.46

0.29

OPM

-62.54

4.89

24.21

23.82

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.09

-0.08

Interest expense

-0.02

0

0

0

Other income

0.58

0.49

0.19

0.07

Profit before tax

-0.22

0.6

0.56

0.27

Taxes

-7.48

-0.17

-0.14

-0.07

Tax rate

0.03

-28.11

-25.95

-25.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.22

0.43

0.41

0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.22

0.43

0.41

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-152.11

4.44

105.71

129.01

NPM

-18.93

12.89

21.91

16.6

G-Tec Janix : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR G-Tec Janix Education Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.