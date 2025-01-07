Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.2
3.39
1.91
1.22
yoy growth (%)
-64.51
77.51
55.9
91.42
Raw materials
0
0
0.04
0
As % of sales
0
0
2.25
0.44
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.29
-0.58
-0.22
As % of sales
25.66
8.57
30.82
18.64
Other costs
-1.64
-2.93
-0.9
-0.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
136.88
86.52
47.22
57.08
Operating profit
-0.75
0.16
0.46
0.29
OPM
-62.54
4.89
24.21
23.82
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.09
-0.08
Interest expense
-0.02
0
0
0
Other income
0.58
0.49
0.19
0.07
Profit before tax
-0.22
0.6
0.56
0.27
Taxes
-7.48
-0.17
-0.14
-0.07
Tax rate
0.03
-28.11
-25.95
-25.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.22
0.43
0.41
0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.22
0.43
0.41
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-152.11
4.44
105.71
129.01
NPM
-18.93
12.89
21.91
16.6
