iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G-Tec Janix Education Ltd Key Ratios

34.5
(2.01%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:25:35 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR G-Tec Janix Education Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-84.01

53.69

1.85

Op profit growth

-461.17

-33.83

88.9

EBIT growth

-933.2

-60.64

57.84

Net profit growth

-1,622.87

-70.5

69.96

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-262.8

11.62

27.01

14.56

EBIT margin

-290.69

5.57

21.77

14.05

Net profit margin

-293.62

3.08

16.05

9.62

RoCE

-36.69

4.48

21.08

RoNW

-9.26

0.61

3.89

RoA

-9.26

0.61

3.88

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.55

0.72

2.79

2.25

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.92

-0.75

1.62

1.59

Book value per share

7.8

35.2

26.32

13

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.77

31.8

4.62

P/CEPS

-6.11

-30.4

7.91

P/B

3.08

0.65

0.48

EV/EBIDTA

-7.63

23.5

6.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.58

-40.91

-25.83

-30.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,395.59

195.79

172.84

Inventory days

25.18

6.39

10.91

Creditor days

-19.19

-11.25

-13.95

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

62.49

-15.46

-169.47

-59.16

Net debt / equity

-0.01

-0.15

-0.29

-0.27

Net debt / op. profit

0.03

-2.05

-1.64

-1.03

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-4.7

-0.13

0.32

2.8

Employee costs

-53.29

-16.51

-22.36

-22.28

Other costs

-304.81

-71.72

-50.94

-65.95

G-Tec Janix : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR G-Tec Janix Education Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.