|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-84.01
53.69
1.85
Op profit growth
-461.17
-33.83
88.9
EBIT growth
-933.2
-60.64
57.84
Net profit growth
-1,622.87
-70.5
69.96
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-262.8
11.62
27.01
14.56
EBIT margin
-290.69
5.57
21.77
14.05
Net profit margin
-293.62
3.08
16.05
9.62
RoCE
-36.69
4.48
21.08
RoNW
-9.26
0.61
3.89
RoA
-9.26
0.61
3.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.55
0.72
2.79
2.25
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.92
-0.75
1.62
1.59
Book value per share
7.8
35.2
26.32
13
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.77
31.8
4.62
P/CEPS
-6.11
-30.4
7.91
P/B
3.08
0.65
0.48
EV/EBIDTA
-7.63
23.5
6.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.58
-40.91
-25.83
-30.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,395.59
195.79
172.84
Inventory days
25.18
6.39
10.91
Creditor days
-19.19
-11.25
-13.95
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
62.49
-15.46
-169.47
-59.16
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.15
-0.29
-0.27
Net debt / op. profit
0.03
-2.05
-1.64
-1.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-4.7
-0.13
0.32
2.8
Employee costs
-53.29
-16.51
-22.36
-22.28
Other costs
-304.81
-71.72
-50.94
-65.95
