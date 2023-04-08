To,

Your Directors are pleased to present their 25th Annual Report on the state of affairs of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts and the Auditors Report of G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED(Formerly known as Keerti Knowledge & Skills Limited) ["the Company] for the year ended March 31st, 2024.

Financial Results

The summarized financial performance (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is given below:

[Amount in lacs]

Standalone Financial Statement Consolidated Financial Statement Particulars March 31, 2023 March 31,2024 March 31, 2023 March 31,2024 Revenue from Operations 650.04 573.49 830.24 831.88 Other Income 37.63 36.39 25.39 11.05 Total Revenue 687.66 609.88 855.63 842.93 Total Expenditure 517.81 497.16 727.43 830.17 Profit before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax 169.86 112.72 128.21 12.76 Adjustments for extraordinary / exceptional items 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 Profit Before Tax 169.86 112.72 128.21 12.76 Less: Tax Expenses: - Current Tax 0.00 15.00 0.00 15.00 - Short / (Excess) provision of previous year 0.00 8.02 0.00 4.04 - Deferred Tax (Credit)/charge 0.00 0.75 2.08 12.02 Profit After Tax/Total Comprehensive Income/ Loss 169.85 88.94 130.29 -11.72 Earnings per equity share (Amt. per share) - Basic 1.67 0.87 1.28 0.11 - Diluted 1.67 0.87 1.28 0.11

Review of Operations

Standalone:

During the year under review, the Standalone total Income was Rs. 609.88 lacs against Rs.687.66lacsfor the corresponding previous year.

Total Comprehensive income for the period was Rs.88.94 lacs as against the profit of Rs. 169.85 lacs in the corresponding previous year

Consolidated:

During the year under review, the consolidated total Income was Rs.842.93 Lacs as against Rs. 855.63 lacs for the corresponding previous year.

Total Comprehensive consolidated loss for the period was Rs.11.72 lacs /- as against the Profit of Rs. 130.29 lacs in the corresponding previous year

Transfer to Reserves

This year Company does not have enough profit to transfer in reserve.

Change in the Nature of the Business:

There is no change in the nature of the business during the year under review

Dividend

Company in the process of expansion of its business, your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year under review.

State of Companys Affairs

Your Company has performed well and your Directors are relentlessly striving for the betterment of the business and simultaneously your Directors are optimistic about the future and expect the business to perform much better in the forthcoming years

Management Discussion and Analysis

The Management Discussion and Analysis as required in terms of the Listing Regulations is annexed to the report as Annexure I and is incorporated herein by reference and forms an integral part of this report.

Share Capital

As on 31st March, 2024, the Authorised share capital of the Company is Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Crore only) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two Crore Fifty Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs 10/-(Rupees Ten only) each; and Issued, Subscribed and Paid up share capital of the Company is Rs. 10,18,90,980/- (Rupees Ten Crore Eighteen Lacs Ninety Thousand Nine Flundred Eighty only) divided into 1,01,89,098 (One Crore One Lakh Eighty Nine Thousand Ninety Eight) Equity Shares of Rs. 10.00/- (Rupees Ten only) each.

The Company has only one class of equity shares having at par value of Rs. 10/- per share. Each holder of equity shares entitled to one vote per share.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

> Inductions / Appointment or Re-appointment of Director:

1. In accordance with section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of Articles of Association of the Company Mr. Mehroof Ifthikar Manalody (DIN: 02713624), Managing Director of the Company, retires by rotation and being eligible; offers himself for re-appointment at the forthcoming 25thAnnual General Meeting. The Board recommends the said reappointment for shareholders approval.

2. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the same by the Board at its meeting held on 25thApril, 2023, Mr. Easwaran Subramaniam Iyer (DIN:10072574) being appointed as the additional director and then re-appointed as Non Executive Director on the Annual General Meeting of the company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 25th April, 2023 to 24th April, 2028, liable to retire by rotation.

3. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the same by the Board at its meeting held on July 01, 2024, Ms. Archana Saini (DIN: 08427866), Independent

Director was re-appointed for a second term of five years with effect from May 06, 2024 to May 05, 2029, resolution in this behalf is set out at Item No 3 of the Notice of Annual General Meeting, for Members approval.

All the directors of the Company have confirmed that they satisfy the fit and proper criteria as prescribed under the applicable regulations and that they are not disqualified from being appointed as directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further, Pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are:

Sr. No. Name of KMP Designation 1. Mr. Roychand Chenraj Chairman 2. Mr. Mehroof Ifthikar Manalody Managing Director 3. Mr. Sudhakar Pandurang Sonawane Joint Managing Director 4. Mr. Vinod Namdeo Narsale Chief Financial Officer 5. Ms. Priyanka Dharmesh Pandey Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Declaration by Independent Directors

The Company has received the necessary declaration from each Independent Director in accordance with Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulations 16(1)(b) and 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, that he/she meets the criteria of independence as laid out in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulations 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

In the opinion of the Board, there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Directors of the Company and the Board is satisfied of the integrity, expertise, and experience (including proficiency in terms of Section 150(1) of the Act and applicable rules thereunder) of all Independent Directors on the Board. Further, in terms of Section 150 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended, Independent Directors of the Company have included their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

Board Meetings

Dates for Board Meetings are well decided in advance and communicated to the Board and the intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement. The information as required under Regulation 17(7) read with Schedule II Part A of the LODR is made available to the Board. The agenda and explanatory notes are sent to the Board in advance. The Board periodically reviews compliance reports of all laws applicable to the Company. The Board meets at least once a quarter to review the quarterly financial results and other items on the agenda and also on the occasion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Shareholders. Additional meetings are held, when necessary.

Further, Committees of the Board usually meet on the same day of formal Board Meeting, or whenever the need arises for transacting business. The recommendations of the Committees are placed before the Board for necessary approval and noting.

During the year 08 (Eight) Board Meetings were held during the year ended 31st March, 2024, the dates which are llthApril, 2023, 25th April,2023, 8th June, 2023,29th July, 2023, 4th August, 2023, 6th November, 2023,17th January, 2024 and 22nd March, 2024

Attendance details of Directors for the year ended March 31, 2024 are given below:

Name of the Directors Category No. of Board Meetings attended Mr. Roychand Chenraj Non Executive Director and Chairman 6 Mr. Sudhakar P Sonawane Joint Managing Director 8 Mr. Mehroof Ifthikar Manalody Managing Director 8 Mr.Easwaran Subramaniam Iyer Non Executive Non - Independent Director 6 Mr. Rajvirendra Rajpurohit Independent Director 7 Mr. Archana S Saini Independent Director 8 Mr. Manish H Chandak Independent Director 7 Mrs. Sonia Rakesh Bhatia Independent Director 8

During the year under review, Mr. Easwaran Subramaniam Iyer Appointed as director of the company w.e.f. 25th April, 2023.

Discussions with Independent Directors

The Boards policy is to regularly have separate meetings with Independent Directors, to update them on all business-related issues, new initiatives and changes in the industry specific market scenario. At such meetings, the Executive Directors and other Members of the Management make presentations on relevant issues.

The policy for Familiarisation Programmed for Independent Directors is available on our website www.gtecjainxeducation.com

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement/ SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. The Directors expressed satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Composition of Audit Committee

Your Company has formed an Audit Committee as per the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. All members of the Audit Committee possess strong knowledge of accounting and financial management.

The primary objective of the Audit Committee is to monitor and provide an effective supervision of the Managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest levels of transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting. The Committee oversees the work carried out in the financial reporting process by the Management, the statutory auditor and notes the processes and safeguards employed by each of them.

The Committee met 6 (Six) times during the year, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report along with composition of the Committee and their attendance.

Composition of Nomination & Remuneration Committee

Your Company has formed a Nomination & Remuneration Committee to lay down norms for determination of remuneration of the executive as well as non-executive directors and executives at all levels of the Company. The Nomination & Remuneration committee has been assigned to approve and settle the remuneration package with optimum blending of monetary and non-monetary outlay.

The Committee met 4 (Four) times during the year, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report along with composition of the Committee and their attendance.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The Board of Directors is authorized to decide Remuneration to Executive Directors. The Remuneration structure comprises of Salary and Perquisites. Salary is paid to Executive Directors within the Salary grade approved by the Members. The Nomination & Remuneration committee has been assigned to approve and settle the remuneration package with optimum blending of monetary and non-monetary outlay.

In terms of requirements prescribed under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Policy inter-alia providing the terms for appointment and payment of remuneration to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

During the year, there have been no changes to the Policy. The same is annexed to this report as Annexure II and is available on our website www.gtecjainxeducation.com.

Details of remuneration paid to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel are given in the Corporate Governance Report along with shareholding in a Company.

Composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Your Board has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee to specifically look into the mechanism of redressal of grievances of shareholders etc. The Committee reviews Shareholders / Investors complaints like non-receipt of Annual Report, physical transfer/ transmission/transposition, split/ consolidation of share certificates, issue of duplicate share certificates, etc. This Committee is also empowered to consider and resolve the grievance of other stakeholders of the Company including security holders.

The Committee met 04(Four) times during the year, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report along with composition of the Committee and their attendance.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) & 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirm that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) the directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Particulars of Employees and Related Disclosures

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 in respect of employees of the Company, is enclosed as Annexure III and forms part of this Report.

Further, no employee of the Company is earning more than the limits as prescribed pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 in respect of employees of the Company.

Further, the names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn are disclosed in Annexure IV and forms part of this Report.

Annual Return:

Pursuant to Notification dated 28th August, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as published in the Gazette of India on 28th August, 2020, the details forming part of the extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9 is not required to be annexed herewith to this report. However, the Annual Return will be made available at the website of the Company at: www.gtecjainxeducation.com

Details of Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies

The Company has two wholly owned subsidiary Company, namely, Keerti Institute India Private Limited (KIIPL) and G-Tec Jain Keerti Career Education Private Limited (Formerly Known as Keerti Tutorials India Private Limited)

The Statement AOC-1 pursuant to the provisions of Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding Subsidiary Company is enclosed as Annexure V and forms part of this Report.

Statutory Auditors and Auditors Report

The Members of the Company on September 27, 2022, was re-appointed M/s. N K Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 113281W) as the statutory auditors of the Company till the conclusion of 28thAnnual General Meeting (i.e., to conduct the Statutory Audit of the Company from the Financial Year 2022-23 upto the Financial Year 2026-27), at such remuneration agreed between the Board and Statutory Auditor.

Further, Auditors Report as issued by M/s. N K Mittal & Associates., Chartered Accountants, Auditors of the Company is self-explanatory and need not call for any explanation by your Board.

Secretarial Audit

In terms of Section 204 of the Act and Rules made there under, M/s. Deep Shukla & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, have been appointed Secretarial Auditors of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is enclosed as Annexure VI to this report.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

M/s. Deep Shukla & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, have been appointed to give Annual Secretarial Compliance Certificate. The Annual Compliance Certificate is enclosed as Annexure VII to this report.

Internal Audit & Controls

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statement. The Audit Committee of the Board periodically reviews the internal control systems with the management, Internal Auditors and Statutory Auditors. Significant internal audit findings are discussed and follow-ups are taken thereon.

Further, Ms. Geeta Basant Tilwani appointed as internal auditor for the further period of 5 years with effect from the Financial Year 2023-24 upto the Financial Year 2027-28 from acting as an Internal Auditor of the Company.

Employees Stock Option Plan

The Company has not provided stock options to any employee.

Vigil Mechanism

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.gtecjainxeducation.com. The employees of the Company are made aware of the said policy at the time of joining the Company.

Risk Management Policy

The Company has laid down the procedure to inform the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures. These procedures are reviewed by the Board annually to ensure that there is timely identification and assessment of risks, measures to mitigate them, and mechanisms for their proper and timely monitoring and reporting.

Corporate Governance Report

We ensure that, we evolve and follow the corporate governance guidelines and best practices sincerely, not only to boost long-term shareholder value, but also to respect minority rights. We consider it as our inherent responsibility to disclose timely and accurate information regarding our operations and performance, as well as the leadership and governance of the Company.

Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, the Corporate Governance Report along with the Certificate from a Practicing Chartered Accountants, regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance, is annexed as Annexure VIII and forms part of this Report.

Deposits

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any fixed deposits during the year under review under Section 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. There are no unclaimed deposits, unclaimed / unpaid interest, refunds due to the deposit holders or to be deposited to the Investor Education and Protection Fund as on March 31, 2024.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments Under Section 186

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees given and Investments made during the year covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

Related Party Transactions

All Related Party transactions that were entered into during the financial year under reference were on the arms length basis and were in ordinary course of business and in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. There are no materially significant related party transactions between the Company and the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Subsidiaries, relatives or other designated persons, which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Accordingly, particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) along with the justification for entering into such contract or arrangement in form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company.

All Related Party Transactions were placed before the Audit Committee and have been approved by the Board. Omnibus approval of Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions that are foreseen and repetitive in nature.

Your Company has formulated a policy on related party transactions, which is also available on Companys website www.gtecjainxeducation.com.

The details of the related party transactions as per Accounting Standard 18 are set out in the Significant Accounting policies part of this report.

Conservation of Energy, Research and Development, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange

A. Conservation of Energy:

We continue to strengthen our energy conservation efforts. We are always in lookout for energy efficient measures for operation and value conservation of energy through usage of latest technologies for quality of services. Although the equipments used by the Company being in the business of trading and marketing of agricultural inputs are not energy sensitive by their very nature, still the Company is making best possible efforts for conservation of energy, which assures that the computers and all other equipments purchased by the Company strictly adhere to environmental standards, and they make optimum utilization of energy.

The Company has also put in place the continuous process of identifying and replacing in a phased manner, the machinery used like Computers, Air Conditioners and UPS etc., which are low in efficiency.

B. Research and Development (R&D)

The Company believes that in order to improve the quality and standards of services, the Company should have a progressive Research and Development Process, which should keep on increasing along with the scale of operations of the Company.

C. Technology absorption, adaptation and innovation

In this era of competition, in order to maintain and increase the clients and customers, we need to provide best quality services to our clients and customers at minimum cost, which is not possible without innovation, and adapting to the latest technology available in the market for providing the services. The management of your Company is focused on the ongoing process of technology up gradation, and reinvention of business model of your Company, as and when required.

D. Foreign Exchange Earning and Outflow

During the year under review, there was no earning or outgoing in foreign exchange.

Cost Audit

As per the Cost Audit Orders and in terms of the provisions of Section 148 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, Cost Audit is not applicable to our Company.

Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR)

Pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, every company having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during any financial year shall constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee of the Board. Your Company does not fall under the provisions of aforesaid Section; therefore, CSR Committee has not been constituted.

Obligation of Company Under The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place a new act The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 has been notified on 9th December, 2013. Under the said Act every company is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.

The Company has adopted a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace and has set up Committee for implementation of said policy. During the year Company has not received any complaint of harassment.

Secretarial Standards

The Company has in place proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the applicable secretarial standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Significant and Material Orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts / Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

Material Changes and Commitments Affecting the Financial Position of the Company:

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

Acknowledgement

The Directors would like to thank all shareholders, customers, bankers, suppliers and everybody else with whose help, cooperation and hard work the Company is able to achieve the results. The Directors would also like to place on record their appreciation of the dedicated efforts put in by the employees of the Company.

