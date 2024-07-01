G-Tec Janix Education Ltd Management Discussions

India has emerged as a global hub for Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS). The growth of the IT sector has been phenomenal, contributing significantly to the countrys GDP and employment. However, the landscape of IT education and training is continuously evolving to meet the demands of this dynamic industry. The company is keenly observing the current scenario of IT education and training in India, highlighting the challenges, opportunities, and trends shaping the sector.

The Indian IT industry has witnessed robust growth over the past few decades. As of 2023, it continues to be one of the largest contributors to the Indian economy. The sector is expected conservatively to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7-8 % over the next few years, driven by digital transformation initiatives, increased adoption of emerging technologies, and a strong emphasis on innovation.

The Industry growth only fuels the demand for IT Education and Training. There is a significant increase in the number of students enrolling in IT courses at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Engineering colleges, polytechnics, and universities across India offer specialized IT programs to cater to this growing demand.

The Skilling and Reskilling is a key factor among the working professionals to keep pace with the dynamic and ever evolving Industry. The rapid pace of technological advancements necessitates continuous skilling and reskilling of the workforce. Both fresh graduates and experienced professionals are seeking training programs to stay relevant in the job market.

We are witnessing a great adoption of Online Learning Platforms. Platforms like Coursera, Udemy, and edX have become popular for IT courses, offering flexibility and a wide range of options. The idea collaboration between educational institutions and IT companies is increasing. These partnerships help in designing industry-relevant curricula, providing internship opportunities, and facilitating research and development.

Educational institutions are incorporating courses on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Cybersecurity, and Data Science. These technologies are becoming integral parts of IT education. Further, there is a growing trend towards bootcamps and shortterm certification courses that provide intensive training in specific IT skills. These programs are designed to quickly equip students with job-ready skills.

Despite of many positives of growth of the IT Industry to the emerging technologies, the management is aware of the current challenges in IT Education. Fore mostly the quality of education, despite the proliferation of IT courses, there is a disparity in the quality of education offered by different institutions. Ensuring uniformity and high standards remains a challenge.

Many educational institutions, especially in rural areas, lack the necessary infrastructure to provide quality IT education. This includes access to the internet, modem laboratories, and updated software, trained manpower etc.... The manpower needs to updated with the latest technological advancements which is a crucial part of the training. Continuous professional development programs for educators are essential to maintain the quality of teaching.

Opportunities for G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LTD.: While there is a high demand for IT professionals, not all graduates are industry-ready. Bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills is critical for improving employability. The company can lead the market by offering cutting-edge courses in emerging technologies. Regular updates to the curriculum, based on industry feedback, will ensure relevance and attractiveness to students.

Another important opportunity is to form alliances with the Industry to understand the industry requirements and offer be-spoked programs via Online or Hybrid Learning Models. Expanding online course offerings and adopting hybrid learning models can cater to a broader audience, including working professionals and students in remote areas. Further, developing specialized skill development programs and bootcamps focused on industry needs can enhance the employability of graduates. These programs can be tailored to specific job roles and technologies.

In conclusion the IT education and training sector in India is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for skilled professionals and the rapid pace of technological innovation. G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LTD. has the opportunity to capitalize on these trends by offering relevant, high-quality education and training programs. By addressing the challenges and leveraging the emerging opportunities, G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION and its subsidiaries can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of IT education in India.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

The financial performance of the Company has increase in the year under review.

During the year under review, the Standalone total Income was Rs. 609.88 lakhs as against Rs. 687.66 lakhs for the corresponding previous year.

Total Comprehensive profit for the period was Rs. 112.72 Lakhs as against profit of Rs. 169.86 lakhs in the corresponding previous year.

CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 34 (3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 read with Schedule V part B(1) details of changes in Key Financial Ratios is given hereunder:

S. NO. Key Financial Ratio FY 2022-23 FY 2023-24 1. Debtors Turnover Ratio % 165.95 -45.96 2. Inventory Turnover Ratio % - - 3. Debt Service Coverage Ratio % - - 4. Current Ratio % 9.71 -29.33 5. Debt Equity Ratio % - - 6. Return on Equity % -183.10 53.50 7. Net Profit Margin % -140.02 -40.65 8. Net Capital Turnover % 18.09 -17.66 9. Return on Capital Employed % -168.16 -40.05

*Previous years Figures have been regrouped / rearranged wherever necessary

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this report and Corporate Governance Report read together with the Directors Report and financial statement describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions, may be "forward looking statements". Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied due to variations in prices of raw materials, seasonal demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and other incidental factors.

