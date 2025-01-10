To The Members of G-Tec Jainx Education Limited

(Formerly Known as Keerti Knowledge and Skills Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of G-Tec Jainx Education Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013(the "Act")in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") And other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibility under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of ethics issued by the Institute of Charted Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The Companys Board of directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, managements is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as a applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected on influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in Internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charges with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulations precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonable be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2) As required by Section 143(3)of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position as on 31st March2024.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Intermediaries, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

e. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

f. Based on our audit procedures, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) and (v) contain any material mis-statements.

g. The Company has not declared any dividend during the year.

h. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For N K Mittal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 113281W

N K Mittal

(Partner)

Membership Number: 046785

UDIN: 24046785BKAOLX7877

Place: Mumbai

Date: 16th May, 2024.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 9 of the independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of G-Tec Jainx Education Limited (Formerly Known as Keerti Knowledge and Skills Limited) on the financial statement as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

(1) (a) (A) In our Opinion and according to the information given to us, the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) In our Opinion and according to the information given to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our Opinion and according to the information given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not hold any immovable property during the year, hence 3(i)(c) is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder

(2) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is into service sector, therefore question of physical verification does not arise.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has no working Capital limit sanctioned from Bank or Financial Institutions.

(3) (a) In our opinion and on the basis of examination of books and records and on the basis of information and explanation given to us the Company has made investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships. The Company has also provided guarantee or security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties details of which are given hereunder:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 46.80 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of such cases - Subsidiaries 628.66

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided to the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that in respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal have not been stipulated. However, the interest payment dates are stipulated and such interest from the wholly owned subsidiaries are not regular as detailed below:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars INR Wholly owned subsidiaries 152.34 Total 152.34

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that no amount is overdue for more than ninety days except for amounts of ? 152.34 lakhs, details of which are given hereunder. The parties involved are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company and the management is monitoring them for ensuring recovery of the interest.

(Rs. in Lakhs)

No of Cases Principal overdues Interest overdues Total overdues Remarks, if any 2 - 152.34 152.34 Interest Total - 152.34 152.34

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, except as under:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Party Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of Loans - - - Repayable on demands (A) - - 628.66 Aggregate does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - Total (A+B) - - 628.66 Percentage of Loans/ advances 100%

(4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(5) In our Opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

(6) According to the information and explanations given to us Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of activities carried by the Company. Therefore, this clause is not applicable to the given company during the relevant year.

(7) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Income-tax, Service tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the company did not have any dues on account of Provident fund, ESIC, Sales Tax, Custom Duty and excise duty. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31st, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(8) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief there are no transactions that were not recorded in the books of account, and which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(9) a) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not borrowed any term loans during the year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the audit procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(10) a) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

11) a) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, no fraud by the company nor any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with Central Government.

c) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, no whistle- blower complaints have been received

12) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, the Companyis not a Nidhi Company hence, reporting under clause xii of the Order not applicable.

13) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where ever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of it business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

15) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors nor persons connected with them. The provisions of section 192of Companies Act have been complied.

16) a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) a, b and c of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) During the year there has not been any resignation of statutory auditors.

19) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) a) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, Schedule VII to the Companies Act is not applicable to the Company.

b) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, subsection (5) and sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act are not applicable to the Company

21) There have not been any qualifications or adverse remarks

For N K Mittal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 113281W

N K Mittal

(Partner)

Membership Number: 046785

UDIN: 24046785BKAOLX7877

Place: Mumbai

Date : 16th May, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of G-Tec Jainx Education Limited (Formerly Known as Keerti Knowledge and Skills Limited) of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements .

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For N K Mittal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number: 113281W

N K Mittal

(Partner)

Membership Number: 046785

UDIN: 24046785BKAOLX7877

Place: Mumbai

Date: 16th May, 2024.