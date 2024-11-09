Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024) Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 13, 2024, have * Approved and taken on record the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. * Noted the expire date of Rights issue. The said copy of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 is enclosed for your needful, in pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2024. G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

To consider other business matters G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 07-May-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024 . GTECJAINX : 16-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 07, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 16, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024) G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

To consider other business matters G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/03/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024