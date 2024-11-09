iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G-Tec Janix Education Ltd Board Meeting

32.59
(1.81%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

G-Tec Janix CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024) Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 13, 2024, have * Approved and taken on record the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. * Noted the expire date of Rights issue. The said copy of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 is enclosed for your needful, in pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2024. G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
To consider other business matters G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202429 Apr 2024
G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 07-May-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024 . GTECJAINX : 16-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 07, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 16, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024) G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
To consider other business matters G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/03/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31st, 2023 G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/01/2024) G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/01/2024)

G-Tec Janix: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR G-Tec Janix Education Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.