G-Tec Janix Education Ltd Summary

G-Tec Janix Education Limited was originally incorporated at Mumbai as Keerti Software & Hardware Infotech Private Limited on 29th April, 1999. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Keerti Knowledge and Skills Private Limited on 8th February, 2017. Further, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on 6th March, 2017 and its name changed to Keerti Knowledge and Skills Limited and further to G-Tec Janix Education Limited effective on August 4, 2023.The Company is engaged into the business of providing services in the field of education and training primarily in IT. They are training students from Basic to Advance computer knowledge in various aspects of segments such as Microsoft office, Industrial Computerized Accounting, Inventory Management, Statutory capabilities using Tally, various Programming Languages i.e. C++, .Net, Java and Oracle, Designing courses, Hardware and Networking courses, Communication and Soft Skills etc. Further, the Company has ventured in to career courses such as Financial Accounting and Taxation, Digital Marketing, Web Designing and Web Development, Motion Graphics and Visual effects etc. These courses are focused on creating industry required professionals while equipping the learners with the right domain knowledge and skills. These skills enable the learners to be job ready and employable as these programs are designed on the requirements of the Industry.The Company initiated training and placement for 500 learners from economically and socially challenged segment of the society. These training are free for the learners and are backed by placement support. The Company has a dedicated and talented team of professionals that comprise of experienced personnel in the field of training and education. The company is always committed to fulfill the requirements of its clientele according to their needs. In order to meet these requirements, it has adapted to ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality management system to provide skill improvement training services. Education system majorly includes Higher Education, K-12 Education, Online Education Academies, Coaching Classes, Pre-Schools and Vocational Institutes.The Company is one of the largest IT training institutes in Mumbai & Thane region that trains youth and students in multiple segments of Information Technology. The widespread network of its centers are committed to quality education, training and professional certifications that empower the students to meet the growing challenges of IT industry. The Company extends its reputation around Mumbai and Thane with over 80 franchisees Training Centers.Keerti Institute India Private Limited (KIIPL) was incorporated as subsidiary Company in 2015. In 2015-16, the Company expanded its business through its two subsidiary Companies i.e. Keerti Institute India Private Limited and Keerti Tutorials India Private Limited and Company through the Business Transfer Agreement dated 2nd April, 2015 transferred its business of IT education sector which is on franchise basis to the Keerti Institute India Private Limited (KIIPL) for advancement and to rationalize the future growth of franchise business in IT education sector in future along with authorization of Maharashtra Knowledge Corporate Limited (MKCL)to conduct MKCLs Courses. Thereafter, KIIPL entered into 89 afresh franchisees Agreements at various locations in Mumbai and Thane.In 2017, the Company signed agreement with Mitcon Consultancy Services Limited, who is Channel Partner / Training Provider of Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL), wherein we are authorised / affiliate as Authorised Learning Center (ALC) to conduct MSCIT Course and / or WAVE Course/KLiC Course as per prevailing norms of MKCL. It also signed letter of engagement with Tally Education Private Limited to provide online assessment and issuing certification by Tally Education Private Limited. In 2019-20, the Company launched first English Language course in Marathi language , i.e. Complete self-learning course through its online platform i.e. www.keertionline.com.G-Tec Computer Education is one of the leading IT education network providing training and meaningful certification in Software, Accounting, Hardware, Multimedia, CAD, Mobile Technology and Language skills. G-TEC Computer Education centres are professional learning centres with the state of Art technology and qualified trainers and staff members. G-Tec College of Advanced Studies offer UG and PG University programs to students along with relevant vocational training and certification. It currently offers programs of Calicut University, MG University, Madras University and other reputed UK and US Universities. Global Campus, a division of G-Tec Education provides opportunities and assistance to study abroad around the Globe in 30-plus countries having associations with 600+ universities and 80,000-course options to choose from. The Company offers a one-stop place to cater to all the overseas education needs. It has centralized and online examinations, revision of syllabus as per the requirements, highly qualified technical team for faculty training and enhancement and Automated Certification System with Online Verification.