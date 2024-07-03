iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Compucom Software Ltd Share Price

27.56
(-2.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28.17
  • Day's High28.32
  • 52 Wk High41.5
  • Prev. Close28.17
  • Day's Low27.3
  • 52 Wk Low 22.5
  • Turnover (lac)12.23
  • P/E97.38
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value17.97
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)218.07
  • Div. Yield1.42
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Compucom Software Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Computer Education

Open

28.17

Prev. Close

28.17

Turnover(Lac.)

12.23

Day's High

28.32

Day's Low

27.3

52 Week's High

41.5

52 Week's Low

22.5

Book Value

17.97

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

218.07

P/E

97.38

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

1.42

Compucom Software Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Compucom Software Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Compucom Software Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 29.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Compucom Software Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.83

15.83

15.83

15.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

125.08

122.44

120.77

110.04

Net Worth

140.91

138.27

136.6

125.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.83

15.78

45.7

51.88

yoy growth (%)

70.03

-65.46

-11.91

-6.96

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0

0

As % of sales

0

0.08

0

0

Employee costs

-9.27

-7.79

-5.07

-5.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.89

3.57

4.27

2.09

Depreciation

-3.16

-1.49

-12.02

-14.69

Tax paid

-5.02

-1.01

-1.31

-0.35

Working capital

-9.24

4.32

4.52

-4.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

70.03

-65.46

-11.91

-6.96

Op profit growth

-85.69

-114.42

-18.71

-38.6

EBIT growth

345.63

-21.81

25.77

-70.82

Net profit growth

404.13

-13.74

70.11

-75.02

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

70.32

54.62

29.65

17.27

15.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

70.32

54.62

29.65

17.27

15.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.08

3.8

22.08

8.09

3.83

View Annually Results

Compucom Software Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.7

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.47

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.17

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

UMESLTD

6.67

017.730.0100.195.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Compucom Software Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & M.D.

Surendra Kumar Surana

WTD & Executive Director

Vaibhav Suranaaa

Non Executive Director

Trishla Rampuriya

Independent Director

Baldev singh

Independent Director

Satyanarayan Vljeyverglya

Independent Director

Amitabh Kaushik

Independent Director

Staya Narayan Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varsha Ranee Choudhary

Non Executive Director

Ajay Kumar Surana

Independent Director

Ashwini Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Sunita Garg.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Compucom Software Ltd

Summary

Compucom Software Limited (Formerly known Geotech Software Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in March, 1995. The Companys name was later changed to Compucom Software Private Limited in March, 1999. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and acquired its present name, Compucom Software Limited.CSLs main activities are in the offshore business areas of telecom software and GIS software//conversion. Its current activities also involve software development, on-site resource contracting, data conversion, education and IT consulting. Apart from these activities, it operates in areas like E-Governance projects, ICT Education Projects, software design & development, learning Solutions, IT Training, including Skilling and placement activities, Wind Power generation etc.The company has offshore business tie-ups with Tekmark Global Solutions LLC (the strategic alliance partner in USA) and a wholly owned subsidiary set up Compucom Global Solutions Inc in New Jersey, USA for strengthening marketing base in USA and commenced operations in July 1999. Its export revenues increased to Rs.1,381.54 lacs achieving 341% growth, as telecom software and web based applications/solutions were the key growth drivers.During the year 2000-2001 the company had started its new software development lab at Jaipur.To provide computer education the company secured a contract from BSER in secondary government schools in Rajasthan.The total period is for f
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Compucom Software Ltd share price today?

The Compucom Software Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Compucom Software Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Compucom Software Ltd is ₹218.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Compucom Software Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Compucom Software Ltd is 97.38 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Compucom Software Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Compucom Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Compucom Software Ltd is ₹22.5 and ₹41.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Compucom Software Ltd?

Compucom Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.62%, 3 Years at -1.47%, 1 Year at -9.42%, 6 Month at -0.21%, 3 Month at -6.72% and 1 Month at -1.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Compucom Software Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Compucom Software Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.84 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 29.13 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Compucom Software Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.