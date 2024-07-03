Summary

Compucom Software Limited (Formerly known Geotech Software Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in March, 1995. The Companys name was later changed to Compucom Software Private Limited in March, 1999. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and acquired its present name, Compucom Software Limited.CSLs main activities are in the offshore business areas of telecom software and GIS software//conversion. Its current activities also involve software development, on-site resource contracting, data conversion, education and IT consulting. Apart from these activities, it operates in areas like E-Governance projects, ICT Education Projects, software design & development, learning Solutions, IT Training, including Skilling and placement activities, Wind Power generation etc.The company has offshore business tie-ups with Tekmark Global Solutions LLC (the strategic alliance partner in USA) and a wholly owned subsidiary set up Compucom Global Solutions Inc in New Jersey, USA for strengthening marketing base in USA and commenced operations in July 1999. Its export revenues increased to Rs.1,381.54 lacs achieving 341% growth, as telecom software and web based applications/solutions were the key growth drivers.During the year 2000-2001 the company had started its new software development lab at Jaipur.To provide computer education the company secured a contract from BSER in secondary government schools in Rajasthan.The total period is for f

Read More