Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorComputer Education
Open₹28.17
Prev. Close₹28.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.23
Day's High₹28.32
Day's Low₹27.3
52 Week's High₹41.5
52 Week's Low₹22.5
Book Value₹17.97
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)218.07
P/E97.38
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield1.42
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.83
15.83
15.83
15.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
125.08
122.44
120.77
110.04
Net Worth
140.91
138.27
136.6
125.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.83
15.78
45.7
51.88
yoy growth (%)
70.03
-65.46
-11.91
-6.96
Raw materials
0
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
0
0.08
0
0
Employee costs
-9.27
-7.79
-5.07
-5.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.89
3.57
4.27
2.09
Depreciation
-3.16
-1.49
-12.02
-14.69
Tax paid
-5.02
-1.01
-1.31
-0.35
Working capital
-9.24
4.32
4.52
-4.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
70.03
-65.46
-11.91
-6.96
Op profit growth
-85.69
-114.42
-18.71
-38.6
EBIT growth
345.63
-21.81
25.77
-70.82
Net profit growth
404.13
-13.74
70.11
-75.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
70.32
54.62
29.65
17.27
15.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
70.32
54.62
29.65
17.27
15.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.08
3.8
22.08
8.09
3.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
192.7
|68.06
|2,609.92
|8.25
|0.39
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
183.47
|51.46
|1,062.56
|0.41
|2.46
|57.48
|43.69
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
7.97
|4.98
|260.67
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
28.17
|97.38
|223.45
|0.78
|1.42
|7.25
|17.56
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
UMESLTD
6.67
|0
|17.73
|0.01
|0
|0.19
|5.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & M.D.
Surendra Kumar Surana
WTD & Executive Director
Vaibhav Suranaaa
Non Executive Director
Trishla Rampuriya
Independent Director
Baldev singh
Independent Director
Satyanarayan Vljeyverglya
Independent Director
Amitabh Kaushik
Independent Director
Staya Narayan Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varsha Ranee Choudhary
Non Executive Director
Ajay Kumar Surana
Independent Director
Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Sunita Garg.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Compucom Software Ltd
Summary
Compucom Software Limited (Formerly known Geotech Software Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in March, 1995. The Companys name was later changed to Compucom Software Private Limited in March, 1999. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and acquired its present name, Compucom Software Limited.CSLs main activities are in the offshore business areas of telecom software and GIS software//conversion. Its current activities also involve software development, on-site resource contracting, data conversion, education and IT consulting. Apart from these activities, it operates in areas like E-Governance projects, ICT Education Projects, software design & development, learning Solutions, IT Training, including Skilling and placement activities, Wind Power generation etc.The company has offshore business tie-ups with Tekmark Global Solutions LLC (the strategic alliance partner in USA) and a wholly owned subsidiary set up Compucom Global Solutions Inc in New Jersey, USA for strengthening marketing base in USA and commenced operations in July 1999. Its export revenues increased to Rs.1,381.54 lacs achieving 341% growth, as telecom software and web based applications/solutions were the key growth drivers.During the year 2000-2001 the company had started its new software development lab at Jaipur.To provide computer education the company secured a contract from BSER in secondary government schools in Rajasthan.The total period is for f
Read More
The Compucom Software Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Compucom Software Ltd is ₹218.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Compucom Software Ltd is 97.38 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Compucom Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Compucom Software Ltd is ₹22.5 and ₹41.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Compucom Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.62%, 3 Years at -1.47%, 1 Year at -9.42%, 6 Month at -0.21%, 3 Month at -6.72% and 1 Month at -1.05%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.