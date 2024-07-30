Out Come of Board Meeting for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Submission of Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Compucom software Limited scheduled to be held on Saturday, 24th August 2024 at 04:00 PM through video conferencing/ other audio visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024) Please enclosed herewith the proceeding of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Compucom Software Limited held on 24th August 2024 through Video Conferencing at 04:00 PM IST. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024) Submission of Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report for the 30th Annual General Meeting of Compucom Software Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)