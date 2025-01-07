Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.83
15.78
45.7
51.88
yoy growth (%)
70.03
-65.46
-11.91
-6.96
Raw materials
0
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
0
0.08
0
0
Employee costs
-9.27
-7.79
-5.07
-5.11
As % of sales
34.56
49.41
11.09
9.84
Other costs
-17.84
-9.91
-27.12
-30.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
66.47
62.85
59.34
58.11
Operating profit
-0.27
-1.94
13.51
16.62
OPM
-1.03
-12.34
29.56
32.03
Depreciation
-3.16
-1.49
-12.02
-14.69
Interest expense
-0.46
-0.54
-1
-2.1
Other income
21.8
7.55
3.78
2.26
Profit before tax
17.89
3.57
4.27
2.09
Taxes
-5.02
-1.01
-1.31
-0.35
Tax rate
-28.05
-28.49
-30.67
-16.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.87
2.55
2.96
1.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.87
2.55
2.96
1.74
yoy growth (%)
404.13
-13.74
70.11
-75.02
NPM
47.96
16.17
6.47
3.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.