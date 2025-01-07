iifl-logo-icon 1
Compucom Software Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.57
(1.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:19:45 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.83

15.78

45.7

51.88

yoy growth (%)

70.03

-65.46

-11.91

-6.96

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0

0

As % of sales

0

0.08

0

0

Employee costs

-9.27

-7.79

-5.07

-5.11

As % of sales

34.56

49.41

11.09

9.84

Other costs

-17.84

-9.91

-27.12

-30.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

66.47

62.85

59.34

58.11

Operating profit

-0.27

-1.94

13.51

16.62

OPM

-1.03

-12.34

29.56

32.03

Depreciation

-3.16

-1.49

-12.02

-14.69

Interest expense

-0.46

-0.54

-1

-2.1

Other income

21.8

7.55

3.78

2.26

Profit before tax

17.89

3.57

4.27

2.09

Taxes

-5.02

-1.01

-1.31

-0.35

Tax rate

-28.05

-28.49

-30.67

-16.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.87

2.55

2.96

1.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.87

2.55

2.96

1.74

yoy growth (%)

404.13

-13.74

70.11

-75.02

NPM

47.96

16.17

6.47

3.35

