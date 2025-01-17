Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
71.69
13.76
-70.66
-8.76
Op profit growth
-83.5
418.5
-103.95
-8.02
EBIT growth
469.93
90.29
-79.85
56.17
Net profit growth
554.77
353.46
-90.54
94.44
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.81
-18.91
-4.15
30.8
EBIT margin
61.44
18.51
11.06
16.11
Net profit margin
43.05
11.29
2.83
8.79
RoCE
13.08
2.33
1.22
6.25
RoNW
2.41
0.38
0.08
0.91
RoA
2.29
0.35
0.07
0.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.61
0.21
0.01
0.68
Dividend per share
0.4
0.3
0.3
0.1
Cash EPS
1.19
0.04
-0.13
-0.97
Book value per share
17.37
16.03
16.1
15.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.72
42.23
372
16.22
P/CEPS
18.5
215.55
-27.25
-11.26
P/B
1.27
0.55
0.23
0.69
EV/EBIDTA
6.23
2.84
-1.18
2.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
37.2
20.68
Tax payout
-28.27
-38.11
-90
-26.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
383.49
811.57
1,136.71
394.13
Inventory days
2.58
2.74
23.92
6.98
Creditor days
-9.85
-16.17
-27.35
-14.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-37.43
-5.59
-1.71
-8.17
Net debt / equity
-0.29
-0.44
-0.26
-0.29
Net debt / op. profit
75.33
17.27
52.73
-2.36
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-0.07
0
0
Employee costs
-36.63
-52.03
-50.13
-15.57
Other costs
-65.18
-66.8
-54.01
-53.61
