Compucom Software Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.83
15.83
15.83
15.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
125.08
122.44
120.77
110.04
Net Worth
140.91
138.27
136.6
125.87
Minority Interest
Debt
38.64
1.04
6.01
2.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
179.55
139.31
142.61
128.08
Fixed Assets
42.01
43.81
46.78
24.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.05
4.76
7.7
6.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.51
0.79
0.93
1.71
Networking Capital
76.6
31.75
46.28
41.85
Inventories
0.18
0.07
0.15
0.15
Inventory Days
2.04
3.46
Sundry Debtors
69.56
28.04
31.59
29.1
Debtor Days
429.66
673
Other Current Assets
26.86
30.31
32.07
26.92
Sundry Creditors
-1.47
-1.14
-0.51
-0.36
Creditor Days
6.93
8.32
Other Current Liabilities
-18.53
-25.53
-17.02
-13.96
Cash
47.38
58.19
40.91
53.5
Total Assets
179.55
139.3
142.6
128.07
