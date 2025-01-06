Compucom Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.89
3.57
4.27
2.09
Depreciation
-3.16
-1.49
-12.02
-14.69
Tax paid
-5.02
-1.01
-1.31
-0.35
Working capital
-9.24
4.32
4.52
-4.84
Other operating items
Operating
0.46
5.38
-4.54
-17.79
Capital expenditure
21.43
-150.15
0.34
0.27
Free cash flow
21.89
-144.76
-4.19
-17.52
Equity raised
217.93
212.74
206.22
209.62
Investing
1.64
-3.65
0.57
0.04
Financing
8.22
5.24
10.46
-15.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0.79
0.79
Net in cash
249.69
69.56
213.85
177.6
