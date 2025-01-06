iifl-logo-icon 1
Compucom Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.13
(-3.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Compucom Software Ltd

Compucom Soft. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.89

3.57

4.27

2.09

Depreciation

-3.16

-1.49

-12.02

-14.69

Tax paid

-5.02

-1.01

-1.31

-0.35

Working capital

-9.24

4.32

4.52

-4.84

Other operating items

Operating

0.46

5.38

-4.54

-17.79

Capital expenditure

21.43

-150.15

0.34

0.27

Free cash flow

21.89

-144.76

-4.19

-17.52

Equity raised

217.93

212.74

206.22

209.62

Investing

1.64

-3.65

0.57

0.04

Financing

8.22

5.24

10.46

-15.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0.79

0.79

Net in cash

249.69

69.56

213.85

177.6

