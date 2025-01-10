To

The Members of

Compucom Software Limited Jaipur

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Compucom Software Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response During the year the Company has made further investment in its subsidiary namely CSL Infomedia Private Limited to the tune of Rs 427.50 lakhs including share premium through preferential allotment of equity shares. The Company further acquired the remaining equity shares of CSL Infomedia Private Limited from other existing shareholders to the tune of Rs. 418.95 lakhs including share premium. Consequently, CSL Infomedia Private Limited has now become wholly owned subsidiary of the company. In order to review the transaction for making CSL Infomedia Private Limited wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, we have applied the following tests and procedures:- • Checked that the recognition of investment in the books has been done at cost in line with the requirement of Ind AS-27. • Checked the Companys accounting policies relating to investment. • Checked the investment recognition by reviewing the supporting documents including valuation report of the underlying equity shares. • Checked the IND AS standalone financial statement disclosures with reference to the investment in subsidiary.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statement that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in:

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024, on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

(ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under Sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As stated in standalone financial statements:-

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the act.

(b) The board of directors of the company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintain books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Place: Jaipur FOR S.MISRA & ASSOCIATES

Date: May 24, 2024 Chartered Accountants FRN: 004972C

CA. Sachindra Misra

Partner Membership No.-073776 UDIN: 24073776BKGUMR4191

‘Annexure A to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date) on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 of Compucom Software Limited

i. Property, Plant and Equipment:

a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The management during the year has physically verified the major Property, Plant and Equipment and in our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) act, 1988, hence the rules specified thereunder does not apply.

ii. Inventories:

a) According to information and explanations given to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

iii. Investment, Guarantee or security or loans or advances in the nature of loan given:

i. During the year company has not made any investments, provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties except as stated below:

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars Company Amount Aggregate amount of investment made during the year CSL Infomedia Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary) 846.45

ii. According to information and explanations given to us, the terms & conditions of the investment made are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

iv. Compliance of provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013: -

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any such loan under the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, hence the rules specified there under does not apply.

v. Public Deposits: -

The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31st, 2024. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. Cost Records: -

The maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act, for activity related to Wind Power Generation. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination thereof, we report that the company is maintaining the prescribed cost records for Wind Power Segment.

vii. Statutory Dues: -

a) Undisputed Statutory Dues: According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, ESI, Income Tax, Value added tax, Goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities.

b) Disputed statutory dues: Details of statutory dues which have not been deposited as at March 31st, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of dues Period to which the amount relates Forum where the Dispute is pending Amount (in Lakhs) Income Tax A.Y. 2011-12 CIT Appeals 46.07 Income Tax A.Y. 2012-13 CIT Appeals 319.18 Income Tax A.Y. 2018-19 CIT Appeals 38.79 Provident Fund F.Y. 2014-15 EPFO 155.59

viii. Unrecorded transaction: -

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the documents and records produced before us, there are no such transactions which are not recorded in the books of account but have been surrendered or disclosed as Income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act,1961.

ix. Dues to Financial Institution or Bank or Debenture holders:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the documents and records produced before us, there has been no default in repayment of dues to banks and financial institutions. Further, there are no dues to debenture holders, therefore, provisions of clause (viii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no diversion of loans.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no utilization of short-term funds for long-term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no funds obtained to meet obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no funds obtained on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. Application of IPO, FPO and preferential allotment:-

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and preferential allotment during the year, therefore provisions of clause (ix) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

xi. Fraud on or by the company-noticed or reported: -

According to the information and explanations given to us, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, no fraud on the company by its officers or employees or by the company, has been noticed or reported during the year.

xii. Nidhi Company: -

According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our opinion, the company is not a Nidhi company, therefore provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

xiii. Related Party Disclosure: -

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. Internal Audit System: -

A. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

B. The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor.

xv. Non cash Transactions with directors and connected persons with them: -

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him, therefore provisions of section 192 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

xvi. Registration under Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934: -

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45 – IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934.

xvii. Cash Losses: -

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. Resignation of the statutory auditors: -

According to the information and explanations given to us, there has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. Material Uncertainty: -

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. Unspent Amount of CSR: -a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of section 135 of the act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there was no such amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable.

Place: Jaipur FOR S.MISRA & ASSOCIATES

Date: May 24, 2024 Chartered Accountants FRN: 004972C

CA. Sachindra Misra

Partner Membership No.-073776 UDIN: 24073776BKGUMR4191

‘Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

"(referred to in paragraph 2(F) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date) on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31st, 2024 of Compucom Software Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Compucom Software limited (‘the Company) as of March 31st, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at march 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting issued by the institute of chartered accountants of India.

Place: Jaipur FOR S.MISRA & ASSOCIATES

Date: May 24, 2024 Chartered Accountants FRN: 004972C

CA. Sachindra Misra

Partner Membership No.-073776

UDIN: 24073776BKGUMR4191