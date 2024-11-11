Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

COMPUCOM SOFTWARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate that a Board of Directors meeting of the Company will be held on Monday November 11 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at IT 14-15 EPIP Sitapura Jaipur-302022 (Rajasthan) inter alia: (i) To approve the Un- audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended on September 30 2024. (ii) To take on record the Limited Review Report on Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 1. Approved the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 30th September 2024 and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations (enclosed herewith as an Annexure-I) Further, the extract of the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 would also be published in the newspapers in compliance with Regulation 47 of Listing Regulations. 2. Took on record the Limited Review Report on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (enclosed herewith as an Annexure-II). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

COMPUCOM SOFTWARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Director of the Company will be held on Wednesday 24th July 2024 at 04:00 PM at the registered office of the Company for Approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial result of the Company. To Finalize the Day date time Place of AGM and approve the Notice of AGM . Out Come of Board Meeting for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

COMPUCOM SOFTWARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we hereby intimate that a Board of Directors meeting of the Company will be held on Friday May 24 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company situated at IT 14-15 EPIP Sitapura Jaipur-302022 (Rajasthan) inter alia: (i) To approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and to take on record Auditors report thereon. (ii) To recommend final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. 1. Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March 2024 and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and took on record Auditors reports thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations. (Enclosed as Annexure I). Further, Declaration in compliance with Regulation 33 (3)(d) of Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016, confirming that the report of auditor is with unmodified opinion is also enclosed as Annexure II. 2. Recommended Final dividend @20 % i.e. Rs. 0.40/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. and other agenda items 1. Cessation of Mr. S. N. Gupta 2. Appointment of Addition Director Mr. Ashwini Kumar sharma 3. Appointment of Additional director Mrs. Sunita Garg 4. Appointment of Additional director Mr. Ajay Kumar surana 5. Re-Appointment of Statutory auditor V M & associate 6. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor Mr. Amit Arora (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024