To,

The Members,

Compucom Software Limited

Your Company has immense pleasure in presenting their 30th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with Audited financial Statements for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The highlights of the financial results for the financial year 2023-24 are as follows: (Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Total Income 6750.16 5364.33 Total Expenses before DIT 5273.37 4015.73 Operating Profit (PBDIT) 1476.79 1348.60 Finance Cost 213.09 39.66 Depreciation 616.00 676.58 Exceptional Items 0.00 98.50 Profit before Tax 647.70 730.86 Provision for Income Tax including Deferred Tax 173.76 266.31 Profit After Tax 473.94 464.55 Other Comprehensive Income 107.04 19.07 Total Comprehensive Income 580.98 483.62 Appropriation - - Dividend 316.50 316.50 Dividend Tax - - Transfer to General Reserve - - Total Appropriations 316.50 316.50 Earnings per Share: Basic and Diluted (in Rs.) Considering Extraordinary Items 0.60 0.59 Without Considering Extraordinary Items 0.60 0.59

RESULT OF OPERATIONS:

Total income earned during the year amounted to Rs. 6750.16 Lakhs compared to that of Rs.5364.33 Lakhs in the previous financial year. This reflects an increase of Rs. 1385.83 Lakhs i.e. 25.83%. This is mainly due to 2 (Two) new projects received during the year, namely 301 (Three Hundred One) and 412 (Four Hundred Twelve) school projects.

The Operating Profit during the period under review is Rs.1476.79 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 1348.60 Lakhs in the previous financial year and the total operating expenses during the year amounted to Rs. 5273.37 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 4015.73 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

The profit before tax has decreased from Rs.730.86 Lakhs in the previous financial year to Rs. 647.70 Lakhs in the current financial year.

The profit after tax of Compucom Software Limited has increased from Rs. 464.55 Lakhs in financial year 2022-23 to Rs. 473.94 Lakhs in the financial year 2023-24. This reflects an increase of Rs. 8.39 Lakhs i.e. 1.80%.

The future prospects regarding the working of the Company and reasons for deviations in the income are provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report as Annexure VII of this report.

As required by IND AS- 110, Consolidated financial Statements are provided in the later section of the Annual Report.

BUSINESS OPERATIONS:

(1) Software & E-Governance Services:

E-Governance Segment mainly comprises projects like BOCW, LDMS and export of software services. During the year, the Company focused on the areas where a higher margin was available with low risk factors. The revenue generated from this segment during the current financial year 2023-24 was Rs. 311.68 Lakhs as against Rs 899.70 Lakhs during the previous financial year. This reflects a decrease of 65.35% i.e. Rs. 588.02 Lakhs due to lower order received from overseas.

(2) Learning Solutions:

The Learning Solution Segment mainly comprises ICT 525 (Five Hundred Twenty Five) School Project, 53 (Fifty Three) ICT School Project, 398 (Three Hundred Ninety Eight) ICT School Project, 412 (Four Hundred Twelve) ICT School Project and 301 (Three Hundred One) BRCs Project and RSLDC Project. These PPP Projects could not have been a success without the cooperation extended by Employees, Business Associates, Vendors and Government officials. Most of these projects are in the form of IT Infrastructure development and imparting of Computer education through Satellite at school levels.

The Company has massive plans for capturing the advantage of Indian education expenditure planned through Govt. of India promoted PPP models across India, fueled by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rastriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and skill development initiatives. The company is also planning to leverage in-house software development and satellite-based technology skills for expansion in schools and coaching Business.

During the year the revenue generated from this segment was Rs. 5908.04 Lakhs as against Rs 4023.92 Lakhs during the previous financial year. This reflects an increase of 46.82% i.e. Rs. 1884.12 Lakhs due to the reason that we have completed major project during the financial year 2023-24.

During the financial year 2023-24 the company has implemented following new projects: i. We have implemented the 412 (Four Hundred Twelve) ICT School Project awarded by Rajasthan Council for School Education (A Govt. of Rajasthan Undertaking) for Supply, Installation and Training/Education through Computer Systems, Printer, UPS, Networking & Electrification etc. in 412 (Four Hundred Twelve) Government Schools with 5 (Five) years on-site comprehensive warranty worth approximately Rs. 59.77 Crores including GST. ii. We have implemented the 301 (Three Hundred One) BRCs project awarded by Rajasthan Council for School Education (A Govt. of Rajasthan Undertaking) for Supply and Installation of Computer Systems, Thin Client, VC

System, UPS and Networking, Electrification etc. in 301 (Three Hundred One) BRC with 5 (Five) years on-site comprehensive warranty under ICT Schools scheme worth approximately Rs. 18.27 Crores including GST. The current status of various projects being implemented by us is as under:

1) ICT 525 (Five Hundred Twenty Five) School Project: Received the tender for "Supply and Installation of Computer Systems, Interactive Panel, Printer, UPS and Networking & Electrification etc. in 525 (Five Hundred Twenty Five) Government Schools with 5 (Five) years On-Site Comprehensive Warranty" of approximately Rs. 66.98 Crores including GST over the period of 5 (Five) years. The project is currently in progress.

2) ICT 53 (Fifty Three) School Project: Received an order for providing ICT computer lab related services and supply of related items in 53 (21+32 Schools) Govt. Schools for Establishment of ICT Computer Labs on BOOT Basis from Rajasthan Council of Schools Education (RCSE) worth approximately Rs. 7.26 Crores including GST for 5 (Five) Years. The project is currently in progress.

3) ICT 398 (Three Hundred Ninety Eight) School Project: Received an order from Rajasthan Council for School Education (A Govt. of Rajasthan Undertaking) for Supply and Installation of Computer Systems, Printer, UPS and Networking, Electrification, and IT based Education etc. in 398 (Three Hundred Ninety Eight) Governments Schools for ICT Computer Labs with 5 (Five) years on-site comprehensive warranty under ICT Schools scheme worth approximately Rs. 58.00 Crores including GST. The project is currently in progress.

4) ICT 412 (Four Hundred Twelve) School Project: Received an order from Rajasthan Council for School Education (A Govt. of Rajasthan Undertaking) for Supply, Installation and Training/Education through Computer Systems, Printer, UPS and Networking & Electrification etc. in 412 (Four Hundred Twelve) Government Schools with 5 (Five) years on-site comprehensive warranty worth approximately Rs. 59.77 Crores including GST.The project has been successfully implemented and is currently in progress.

5) 301 (Three Hundred One) BRCs Project: Received an order from Rajasthan Council for School Education (A Govt. of Rajasthan Undertaking) for Supply and Installation of Computer Systems, Thin Client, VC System, UPS and Networking, Electrification etc. in 301 (Three hundred One) BRC with 5 (Five) years on-site comprehensive warranty under ICT Schools scheme worth approximately Rs. 18.27 Crores including GST.The project has been successfully implemented and is currently in progress.

(3) Wind Power Generation:

The Company has installed 5 (Five) wind power generation plants, 2 (Two) at Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) with capacity of 0.6 MW each, 2 (Two) at Sikar (Rajasthan) with capacity of 0.6 MW each &1 (one) Plant at Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) with capacity of 0.8 MW. Total wind power generation capacity is 3.2 MW. The operation and maintenance of all these wind power project has been outsourced to Wind World India Ltd. (Previously known as Enercon India Limited).

During the year revenue generated from this segment amounted to Rs. 157.79 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 186.52 Lakhs during the previous year, which shows decrease in the revenue of 15.40% i.e. Rs. 28.73 Lakhs due to variation of generation of units during the year.

(4) Hotel:

Work on the Hotel Project at IT 12-13 EPIP Sitapura has shown good progress. We have started its operation through some parts. The hotel is in finishing and fitment stage. The estimated cost of this project has been increased to Rs. 25 Crores (Approx) mainly due to delays and inflation caused by Covid-19. Total expenditure so far has been Rs. 20.62 Crores (Approx).

During the year revenue generated from this segment amounted to Rs. 3.78 Lakhs.

(5) Other Activities

During the year revenue generated from other sources amounted to Rs. 368.87 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 352.69 Lakhs during the previous year, which shows an increase in revenue of 4.59% i.e. Rs. 16.18 Lakhs. The change in Profit is due to recovery of bad debts written off earlier and received profit on sale of investment in Mutual Fund.

The following chart depicts revenue generated from operation for the year ended March 31, 2024:

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:

The Company has one unlisted material wholly owned subsidiary company i.e. CSL Infomedia Private limited, Jaipur as on March 31, 2024 because the Company has acquired the shares of CSL Infomedia Private Limited from its existing shareholders as on January 30th, 2024.There are no associates or joint venture companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act").

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing the salient features of financial statements of the Companys subsidiary in Form AOC-1 is provided in as Annexure IV.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, Consolidated Financial Statements along with relevant documents are available in the later section of the Annual Report. Financial Statements of CSL Infomedia Private Limited is available on weblink at https://compucom.co.in/mdocs-posts/financial-statements_csl-infomedia_2023-24/ During the year, operations of subsidiary were reviewed as follows: -CSL Infomedia Pvt. Ltd. is an unlisted material wholly owned subsidiary Company of Compucom Software Limited. It has earned total revenue of Rs.1440.85 Lakhs during the financial year 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 1068.77 Lakhs in the previous financial year, which shows an increase of 34.81% i.e. Rs. 372.08 Lakhs. The Companys "profit after tax" for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs. 85.25 Lakhs as compared to a profit of Rs. 56.91 Lakhs during the previous financial year i.e. 2022-23. Overall contribution made by the CSL Infomedia Private Limited in the Holding Company was Profit of Rs. 56.83 Lakhs.

CSL Infomedia Private Limited has efficaciously completed 12 (Twelve) years of operations of its Satellite TV Channel JAN TV which is a vehicle of Educational, Financial, Social and Political change. This channel offers Education, News, Employment, Talent Development, Agriculture, Tourism, Healthcare, Spiritual, Sports Activities, Entertainment and Information and Cutting-Edge Affairs primarily based packages. JAN TV is available on Tata Play DTH (1185), Airtel DTH (355), JIO Fiber (1384) and on all predominant OTT platforms like JIO TV, DAILYHUNT, You Tube Live Streaming and on foremost cable networks throughout India. JAN TV is empaneled with DIPR, Rajasthan for getting Rajasthan government advertisements and DAVP for getting Central Government advertisement. JAN TV has additionally got empanelment with IPRD, Uttarakhand and Bihar for getting Government advertisement.

DIVIDEND:

Keeping the continuous track record of rewarding its shareholders, your directors are pleased to recommend a dividend @ 20% i.e. Rs. 0.40/- per Equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The total amount to be paid on account of the proposed dividend is Rs. 3,16,50,075.20 for the financial year 2023-24. The amount paid by way of dividend was Rs. 316,50,075.20 for the preceding financial year 2022-23.

The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from Sunday, August 18, 2024, to Saturday, August 24, 2024, for the purpose of payment of the final dividend for the financial year ending on March 31, 2024. Dividend declared & paid since the listing of shares of the Company:

financial year Dividend Rate 2001-02 10% 2002-03 25% 2003-04 25% 2004-05 25% 2005-06 30% 2006-07 30% 2007-08 15% 2008-09 10% 2009-10 10% 2010-11 15% 2011-12 15% 2012-13 20% 2013-14 20% 2014-15 5% 2015-16 5% 2016-17 5% 2017-18 5% 2018-19 5% 2019-20 15% 2020-21 15% 2021-22 20% 2022-23 20%

BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:

Book value during the financial year 2023-24 is Rs. 17.81 per share.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The Company has only one class of shares i.e.Equity Shares having a Face Value of Rs. 2 (Two) each. During the year, there has been no change in the authorized and paid-up share capital of the Company. The Company has Rs. 20,00,00,000 (Twenty Crore) as authorized Share Capital divided into 10,00,00,000 (Ten Crore) equity shares of Rs. 2 (Two) each.The Company has Rs.15,82,50,376 as paid-up capital divided into 7,91,25,188 Equity Shares of Rs. 2 (Two) each.

DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC:

During the financial year 2023-24, your Company has neither accepted any deposits nor renewed any deposit, falling within the definition of Section 73, 74 and 76 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

Disclosure of unsecured loan from Directors

Pursuant to Section 2(31) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 2(1)(c)(viii) of Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, (including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), the Company had not received any unsecured loan from directors during the financial year 2023-24.

LISTING OF SHARES:

Your Companys shares are listed at National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), BSE Limited (BSE) and The *Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE).The Companys Symbol at NSE is COMPUSOFT and the Scrip Code of the Company at BSE is 532339 and at CSE is 13335. The Company passed the resolution in the 26th Annual General Meeting to delist its shares from CSE, for this Company made an application to CSE. Since CSE delisting is in process and pending by the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE).

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

4 (Four) meetings of the Board of Directors were held during this financial year. The dates on which the Board Meetings were held are as follows: May 22, 2023; August 10, 2023; November 07, 2023; January 30, 2024.

The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Act, Listing Regulations, and clause 1.1 of Secretarial Standard 1 issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.The Details of the Board Meetings and attendance at such meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report attached with the Annual Report as Annexure VIII.

NOMINATIONAND REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company, containing selection and remuneration criteria of Directors, Senior Management Personnel and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and performance evaluation of Directors/Board/ Committees/Chairman, has been designed to keep pace with the dynamic business environment and market-linked positioning. The Company has an appropriate mix of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors to maintain the independence of the Board and separate its functions of governance and management. The policy has been duly approved and adopted by the Board, pursuant to the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board. During the year an amendment was made to the said policy. The updated Nomination and Remuneration policy is available on the weblink at https://compucom.co.in/mdocs-posts/nomination-and-remuneration-policy-2/ We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid out in the nomination and remuneration policy of the Company.

DETAILS OF CHANGES IN DIRECTORS AND KMPs DURING THE YEAR: Appointment and Retirement:

During the financial year 2023-24 Mr. Satya Narayan Vijayvergiya has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a period for 3 years w.e.f. June 15,2023, to June 14, 2026, in the 29th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on September 20, 2023.

Mr. Vaibhav Suranaa, Promoter and Executive Director of the Company was appointed as Whole Time Director designated as Executive Director of the Company for a term of 3 years w.e.f. August 01, 2023, to July 31, 2026, by the shareholders in the 29thAnnual General Meeting held on September 20, 2023.

Mr. Amitabh Kaushik Resigned to be Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. close of business hours on September 27, 2023, due to personal reasons. He confirmed that there is no material reason for his resignation other than those provided in the resignation letter.

Further, Mr. Ajay Kumar Surana was also resigned to be Non-Executive Non-Independent Director w.e.f. close of business hours on December 22, 2023, due to personal and unavoidable circumstances.

Further during the current financial year 2024-25, on recommendation of NRC, the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on May 24, 2024 subject to the approval of members in ensuing Annual General Meeting, considered and approved: -Appointment of Dr. Ashwini Kumar Sharma having DIN: 03185731 as an Additional Director, under the category of Non-Executive Independent Director, to hold office for a term of 2 (Two) consecutive years commencing from May 27, 2024 to May 26, 2026.

Appointment of Mrs. Sunita Garg having DIN: 10625487 as an Additional Director, under the category of Non-Executive Independent Director to hold office for a term of 2 (Two) consecutive years commencing from May 27, 2024 to May 26, 2026. Appointment of Mr. Ajay Kumar Surana having DIN: 01365819 as an Additional Director, under the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director to hold office up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Resolution for their appointment is being proposed at the 30th Annual General Meeting and their profile is included in the Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Satya Narayan Gupta ceased to be the Director from May 26, 2024, upon completion of his terms as Independent Director during the financial year 2024-25.

Although there are some changes in the board of directors pertaining to the period after the closure of the financial year, your directors find it prudent to keep their shareholders informed about the said change.

The Board places on record its appreciation for their invaluable contribution and guidance.

Director Retire by Rotation:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 Mrs. Trishla Rampuria, Non-Executive Director of the company who was retired and being eligible, was re-appointed with the approval of members at the 29th Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2023.

Further, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company Mr. Surendra Kumar Surana, Chairperson, Managing Director and CEO of the company retires at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting and being eligible, seeks re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment.

Change in KMP:

During the financial year 2023-24 Mr. Vaibhav Suranaa, Promoter and Executive Director had been re-appointed by the shareholders as Whole Time Director designated as Executive Director in the 29th Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2023, for a period of 3 (Three) years commenced from August 01, 2023, to July 31, 2026.

Further during this financial year Mrs. Swati Jain ceased to be the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company due to her resignation w.e.f. close of business hours January 31, 2024. In place of Mrs. Swati Jain, Mrs. Varsha Ranee Choudhary has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. February 01, 2024.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company believes in conducting its affairs in a transparent manner and adopts the highest standards of professionalism and ethical behavior. Integrity is one of the key values of the Company that it strictly abides by. Keeping that in view, the Company has established a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics.

The revised Whistle-Blower Policy/ Vigil Mechanism is available on weblink at https://compucom.co.in/mdocs-posts/vigil-mechanism-policy-3/.

This policy encourages Directors, employees to bring at your companys attention, all instances of illegal or unethical conducts, actual or suspected incidents of fraud, actions that effects the operational & financial integrity and actual or suspected instance of leak of unpublished price sensitive information that could adversely impact operations, business performance and/or reputation.

No personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee for the matters pertaining to the Vigil Mechanism Policy. The implementation of the Policy was done by the Audit Committee.

During the year no whistle blower events were reported.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

Your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working at its premises through various interventions and practices. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment.

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. The constitution of the ICC is as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and the committee includes external member from NGOs or any other members with relevant experience. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed of during the year 2023-24

Complaints financial year 2023-24 Number of complaints received during the year NIL Number of complaints disposed during the year NIL Number of complaints pending at the end of the year NIL

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors of the Company have affirmed that they continue to meet all the requirements of independence specified under sub-section (6) of section 149 of the Companies Act 2013 ("The Act") and the Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") and all the independent directors have registered on databank of IICA. Further, all necessary declarations with respect to independence have been received from all the Independent Directors and also received the confirmation that they have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act and the Code of the Company for Directors and Senior Management personnel. In the opinion of the board, the independent directors possess the requisite integrity, expertise and experience, proficiency and are persons of high integrity and repute. They fulfill the conditions specified in the Act, the rules made there under, listing regulations and are independent of the management. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

BOARD COMMITTEES:

Currently, the Board of the Company has four Committees namely Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Borrowing Committee.

During the year, all recommendations made by the committees were approved by the Board.

The Composition and other Details of the Committees are provided in the Corporate Governance Report attached with the Annual report as Annexure VIII.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

As per section 135(9) of the Act where the amount to be spent by a Company on CSR does not exceed 50 Lakhs (Fifty Lakh), the requirement of constitution of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee shall not be applicable. As the amount to be spent by the Company on CSR during the financial year ending March 31, 2024, was less than the said limit of Rs. 50 lakhs (Fifty Lakh), therefore the Company does not need to Constitute Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and the functions of such committee are discharged by the Board of Directors of the Company.

In line with the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014 your Company has undertaken various CSR projects in education and eradication of hunger & poverty which are in accordance with the Schedule VII of the Act and CSR Policy of the Company. The Companys CSR Policy is available on weblink at https://compucom.co.in/mdocs-posts/csr-policy-2/. During the year, the Company spent Rs. 20.25 Lakhs (around 2.132% of the average net profits of the last three financial years) on CSR activities. The brief outline of CSR Policy, Composition of CSR Committee is included in the annual report on CSR activities, which is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure I.

FORMALANNUAL EVALUATION:

Your Company is following the most effective way to ensure that Board Members understand their duties and adopt good governance practices. In furtherance to this, the Directors of your Company commit to act in good faith to promote the objects of the Company for the benefit of its employees, the Stakeholders including Shareholders, the community and for the protection of the environment. Your Company has designed a mechanism as per the provisions of the Act, Listing Regulations for the Evaluations of performance of Board, Committees of Board & Individual Directors.

The evaluation was undertaken by way of internal assessments, based on a combination of detailed questionnaires and verbal discussions.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the following criteria: I. Degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities – The Board.

II. Board structure and composition – The Board.

III. Establishment and delineation of responsibilities to committees. IV. Effectiveness of Board Processes, information and Functioning. V. Board Culture and Dynamics.

VI. Quality of relationship between the Board and the Management. VII. Efficacy of communication with external Stakeholder.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of following criteria: I. Adequacy of Committee Composition – The committee.

II. Effectiveness of meetings. III. Committee dynamics.

IV. Quality of relationship of the committee with the Board and the management.

The performance evaluation of the Individual Directors was carried out by the Board and other Individual Directors, on the basis of following criteria: I. Individual Director Effectiveness- Self Assessment.

II. Contribution at meeting.

III. Guidance/ support to management outside Board/ Committee meetings.

The performance evaluation of the Key managerial Personal and Senior Management were carried out by the Board and other Individual Directors, on the basis of following criteria: I. Degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities.

II. Pro-active and positive approach with regard to Companys performance from business and compliance perspective.

III. Maintaining confidentiality.

IV. Complying with legislations and regulations in letter and spirit. V. Acting in good faith and in the interests of the company as a whole.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017. In a separate meeting of Independent Directors,the performance of non-independent directors, the Board as a whole and Chairperson of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

At the board meeting that followed the meeting of the Independent Directors and meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Board, its committees, and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME AND TRAINING TO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Familiarization Programme of your Company aims to familiarize Independent Directors with the Software industry scenario, the Socio-economic environment in which your Company operates, the business model, the operational and financial performance of your Company, to update the Independent Directors on a continuous basis on significant developments in the industry or regulatory changes affecting your Company, to enable them to take well informed decisions in a timely manner. All new independent Directors inducted into the Board attend an orientation program. The details of the familiarization programmes have been hosted on weblink at https://compucom.co.in/mdocs-posts/familiarization-programme-2023-24/.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of fraud, error reporting mechanisms, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. The Audit Committee reviews adherence to internal financial control systems and Internal Audit Reports. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS:

Pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 disclosure on particulars relating to Investment are stated in Note No. 6 of Standalone Financial Statement. During the year no loans were given and provided guarantees by the Company.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Your directors do not propose to transfer any amount to the general reserves of the Company for the financial year ending on March 31, 2024.

AUDIT REPORTS AND AUDITORS: AUDIT REPORTS

Statutory Auditors Report

The Auditors Report for financial year 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the Financial Statements in this Annual Report.

Secretarial Audit Report

The Secretarial Auditors Report for financial year 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Secretarial Auditors Report is enclosed as Annexure II to the Boards Report in this Annual Report.

Internal Audit Report

The Internal Audit Report is received by the auditor on a quarterly basis and the same is reviewed and taken on record by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

Cost Records and Cost Audit

The requirement for maintenance of Cost Records under section 148(1) and Cost Audit as per Section 148(2) of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

AUDITORS Statutory Auditors

Pursuant to Section 139 of the Act read with rules made thereunder, as amended, M/s. S. Misra & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN:004972C), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of your Company in 28th Annual General Meeting held on August 24, 2022 for a term of five years till conclusion of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in calendar year 2027.

The Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they comply with all the requirements and criteria and are qualified to continue to act as the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Secretarial Auditors

As per section 204 of Act read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, every Listed Company is required to appoint Secretarial Auditor to carry out Secretarial Audit of the Company.

In consonance with the requirements of Section 204 of the Act and rules made thereunder, M/s V. M. & Associates, Company Secretaries, (FRN: P1984RJ039200) was appointed as Secretarial Auditors to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

The Board has re-appointed M/s V. M. & Associates, Company Secretaries, (FRN: P1984RJ039200) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company in its meeting held on May 24, 2024,to carry out Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2024-25. They are eligible to become the Secretarial Auditor as per the Act and Listing Regulations.

Internal Auditors

As per Section 138 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, every Listed Company is required to appoint an Internal Auditor to carry out Internal Audit of the Company.

In consonance with the requirements of Section 138 of the Act and rules made there under, Mr. Amit Arora was appointed to conduct the Internal Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

The Board has appointed Mr. Amit Arora as an Internal Auditor of the Company in its meeting held on May 24, 2024, to carry out Internal Audit for the financial year 2024-25. He is eligible to become the Internal Auditor as per the rules of the Act.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

During the year under review, Internal Auditor, Statutory Auditor and Secretarial Auditor in their respective Reports have not reported to the Audit Committee, under section 143 (12) of the Act, any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Our corporate governance practices are a reflection of our value system encompassing our culture, policies and relationships with our stakeholders. Integrity and transparency are the keys to our corporate governance practices to ensure that we gain and retain the trust of our stakeholders at all times. Corporate governance is about maximizing shareholder value legally, ethically and sustainably. Our Board exercises its fiduciary responsibilities in the widest sense of the term. We also endeavor to enhance long-term shareholder value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions.

The report on Corporate Governance for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, as per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations forms a part of this Annual Report as Annexure VIII.

AUDITORS CERTIFICATE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

As required by the Listing Regulations the Auditors certificate on corporate governance is enclosed as Annexure IX to the Boards Report. The Auditors certificate for the financial year 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

BOARD DIVERSITY:

The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse Board in its success. We believe that a truly diverse Board will leverage differences in thought, perspective, knowledge, skill, regional and industry experience, cultural and geographical backgrounds, age, ethnicity, race and gender that will help us retain our competitive advantage. The Board Diversity Policy adopted by the Board sets out its approach to diversity. The Policy is available on weblink, at https:// compucom.co.in/mdocs-posts/board-diversity-policy_24-05-2024/

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report forms a part of this Annual Report as Annexure VII which describes the Management Discussion and Analysis of financial Conditions and Results of Operations of the Company describing the Companys objectives, expectations or predictions.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTGO:

Your Company continuously strives to conserve energy, adopt environment friendly practices and employ technology for more efficient operations.

The particulars as prescribed under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Act read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are annexed to this Report as Annexure III.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

Information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 188(1) for entering into such contract or arrangement in Form AOC-2 is annexed to this Report as Annexure V. All the transactions with the related party were in ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis and in accordance with the Section 188 of the Act, read with the Rules issued there under and the Listing Regulations

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosures pertaining to the percentage increase in remuneration, ratio of remuneration of each Director and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) to the median of employees remuneration, and other details, as required under Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is attached as Annexure VI of the Boards Report.

Details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, with respect to information of top ten employees of the Company in terms of remuneration drawn will be provided in the Annexure VI-A.

In terms of the provisions of Section 136(1) of the Act, the Report and Accounts, as set out therein, are being sent to all the Members of your Company, excluding the aforesaid Annexure which is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on all working days of the Company up to the date of the Annual General Meeting. If any Member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such Member may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of your Company. None of the employees listed in the said Annexure is a relative of any Director of the Company. None of the employees hold (by himself or along with his/her spouse and dependent children) more than two percent of the equity shares of the Company.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) read with Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return of the Company is available on weblink at https://compucom.co.in/mdocs-posts/draft-annual-return-_2023-24-5/

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, read with the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (‘the IEPF Rules), all unpaid and unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the Company to IEPF, established by the Central Government under the provisions of Section 125 of the Act, after completion of seven years. Further according to the IEPF Rules, the shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the shareholders for seven consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to the demat account of the IEPF Authority. During the year 2023-24, the Company transferred the unclaimed and unpaid dividends of Rs. 1,12,023.4/-. Further, 20,961 corresponding shares on which dividends were unclaimed for seven consecutive years were also transferred as per the requirements of the IEPF Rules. No other amount is transferred to the IEPF Authority. The Details of Unpaid/ Unclaimed dividend lying in the unpaid account which are liable to be transferred to the IEPF, and their due dates are provided in the Annexure-VIII as Corporate Governance Report of this Report. The details of Unpaid/ Unclaimed dividend is available on weblink www.compucom.co.in

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT:

Our professionals are our most important assets, for this your Company draws its strength from a highly engaged and motivated workforce, whose collective passion and commitment has helped the organization scale new heights. Human Resource policies and processes have evolved to stay relevant to the changing demographics, enhance organizational ability and remain compliant with the changing regulatory requirements. The Company has created a favorable work-environment that encourages innovation and nurturing of commercial and managerial talents in its operations. The focus of Human Resources Management is to ensure that we enable each and every employee to navigate the next, not just for clients, but also for themselves. We have re-imagined our employee value proposition, to make it more meaningful to our employees.

TRADE RELATIONS:

The Company maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious Industrial relations at all levels. The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the valuable contribution by the employees of the Company.

QUALITY ASSURANCE:

Continuous sustained commitment to the highest levels of quality, best-in-class service management and robust information security practices helped the Company in smooth and efficient functioning.

The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 organization, certified by ICV. These standards enable us to identify risks at the initial planning stage of the project. The Company firmly believes in the pursuit of excellence to compete in this emerging and growing software market. Our focus has been on providing quality products and services to our customers.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (n) of the Act & under Regulations 21 of the Listing Regulations, the Company had formulated a Risk Management Policy for dealing with different kinds of risks which it faces in day-to-day operations of the Company. The Risk Management Policy of the Company outlines different kinds of risks and risk mitigating measures that are to be adopted by the Board. The Company has adequate internal control systems and procedures to combat the risk. The Risk management procedure is reviewed by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors on a yearly basis at the time of review of the yearly Financial Statement of the Company. This has also been covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis, forming part of this report. The Policy is available on the weblink http://compucom.co.in/mdocs-posts/risk-management/ Based on the framework of internal financial control and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, the work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants, including the Audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory Auditors and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during financial year 2023-24.

CODE OF CONDUCT:

In compliance with Regulation 26(3) of the Listing Regulations and the Act, the Company has framed and adopted a code of conduct and ethics for Board and Senior Management. This Code is applicable to the members of the Board and the Executive Officers. The Code is available on the weblink https://compucom.co.in/mdocs-posts/code-of-conduct-2/. The certificate of CEO on the affirmation of such Code of Conduct by the members of the Board and Senior Management Personnel is provided in the Corporate Governance Report attached with the Annual Report as Annexure VIII.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

In compliance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Board has adopted a code of conduct and code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information to preserve the confidentiality of price sensitive information to prevent misuse thereof and regulate trading by insiders. The code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information is also available on the web linkhttp://compucom.co.in/mdocs-posts/code-of-cunduct-for-insider-trading/ along with this Company has also adopted a share dealing code for the prevention of insider trading in the shares of the Company. The share dealing code, inter alia, prohibits purchase / sale of shares of the Company by employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company. The Company has automated the declarations and disclosures to identify designated persons, and the Board reviews the Code on a need basis. The Company has maintained a Structured Digital Database (SDD) pursuant to provisions of Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of InsiderTrading) Regulations, 2015.The policy is available on our website, at the following link http:// compucom.co.in/mdocs-posts/code-for-fair-disclosure-of-unpublished-price-sensitive-information/

SIGNIFICANTAND MATERIAL ORDERS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In compliance with Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors to the best of their knowledge and hereby confirm the following: (a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards were followed along with proper explanations relating to material departures.

(b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period.

(c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(e) The Directors had laid down internal financial control to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and (f) The Directors had devised a proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such a system was adequate and operating effectively.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There are no Material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company that have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial Statements relate and the date of this report.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

No securities of Company are suspended by National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSE Limited (BSE). *Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) - "Itself not having any trading handling and effectively defunct."

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review, there were no changes in the business of the Company.

CREDIT RATING

The Company has obtained the following rating on long term and short-term bank facilities assigned by CARE Ratings Limited (CARE Ratings) as on July 05, 2023.

During the financial year 2023-24: -

Sr. No. Security/Instrument/Facility name Amount (Rs. in Crores) Rating 1 Long term bank facilities 7.00 CARE BBB-; Stable (Triple B Minus;Outlook: Stable) 2 Short-term Bank Facilities 0.84 CARE A3 (A Three) 3 Long term / Short term bank facilities 14.00 CARE BBB-; Stable / CARE A3 (Triple B Minus; Outlook: Stable / A Three)

DISCLOSURES ON IBC, 2016

During the year under review, the Company has neither made any application, nor any proceedings are pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016).

DETAIL OF AGREEMENTS AS SPECIFIED UNDER REG. 30A(2) OF LODR

There is no agreement entered into as mentioned in Clause 5A of Para A of Part A of Sch III of Listing Regulations.

OTHER DISCLOSURE:

Other disclosures required as per Act, Listing Regulations or any other laws and rules applicable are either NIL or NOT APPLICABLE to the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Directors take this opportunity to thank all Investors, employees, associates and business partners, clients, strategic alliance partners, technology partners, vendors, financial institutions/banks, for their continued support during the year. The Directors place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by all the employees at all levels for their dedicated service and continued excellent work throughout the year.

The Directors also thank the Government of India, particularly the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, GST authorities, the Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), various departments under the state governments and union territories, the Software Technology Parks (STPs) and other government agencies for their support and look forward to their continued support in the future.