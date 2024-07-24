1. Recommended Final dividend @20 % i.e. Rs. 0.40/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. As per the Regulation 91 of the Companies Act 2013 & Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR The Book Closure of the Company will remain closed from 18th august 2024 to 24th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)