SectorComputer Education
Open₹8.13
Prev. Close₹7.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹47.73
Day's High₹8.25
Day's Low₹7.65
52 Week's High₹11.48
52 Week's Low₹5.6
Book Value₹3.67
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)252.49
P/E4.98
EPS1.6
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.61
32.61
32.61
32.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.33
24.76
382.49
463.59
Net Worth
107.94
57.37
415.1
496.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
90.31
194.37
186.34
160.48
yoy growth (%)
-53.53
4.3
16.11
15.24
Raw materials
-14.88
-27.81
-39.94
-32.09
As % of sales
16.48
14.3
21.43
20
Employee costs
-24.83
-30.58
-28.73
-29.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.83
91.15
71.36
35.33
Depreciation
-7.71
-8.72
-3.12
-3.95
Tax paid
-6.25
-22.53
-25.6
1.1
Working capital
0.73
-26.36
8.99
-47.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.53
4.3
16.11
15.24
Op profit growth
-73.71
39.19
77.45
28.05
EBIT growth
-57.9
36.52
69.54
69.66
Net profit growth
-75.83
49.95
25.56
141.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
356.27
324.17
247.88
257.12
514.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
356.27
324.17
247.88
257.12
514.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
145.88
20.24
34.38
56.33
41.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
192.7
|68.06
|2,609.92
|8.25
|0.39
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
183.47
|51.46
|1,062.56
|0.41
|2.46
|57.48
|43.69
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
7.97
|4.98
|260.67
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
28.17
|97.38
|223.45
|0.78
|1.42
|7.25
|17.56
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
UMESLTD
6.67
|0
|17.73
|0.01
|0
|0.19
|5.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Addtnl Independent Director
Roshan Lal Kamboj
Independent Director
Dattatraya Ramchandra Kelkar
Independent Director
Nanette Dsa
Additional Director
Surender Singh.
Independent Director
Karunn Kandoi
WTD & Additional Director
Manish Rastogi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anil Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Zee Learn Ltd
Summary
Zee Learn Ltd was incorporated on January 4, 2010 in the State of Maharashtra. The company obtained certificate of commencement of business on January 20, 2010. The Company is one of the most diversified premium education companies which deliver learning solutions and training to various segments of society through their multiple products viz. Kidzee, Mount Litera Zee Schools, Mount Litera World Preschool, Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA), Zee Institute of Creative Arts (ZICA) and E - Learning Online Education and Testing. The companys stated purpose is to improve human capital by providing quality education through their chain of Schools, pre-schools, youth vocational institutes and online ventures. Mount Litera Zee Schools are the fastest growing chain of K-12 schools in India with over 65 schools coming up in the country. Kidzee is the largest chain of preschools with over 700 pre-schools. ZICA has now 25 Animation Training Institutes. Litmus, their test engine runs examinations and testing for Corporates. As per the scheme of arrangement between ETC Networks Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and the company, the erstwhile ETC Networks Ltd merged and vested in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd0 on March 31, 2010. Upon such merger, the education business undertaking of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd was de-merged and vested in the company with effect from April 1, 2010.In accordance with the Composite Scheme, upon merger and subsequent de-merger, the entire Busine
The Zee Learn Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zee Learn Ltd is ₹252.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zee Learn Ltd is 4.98 and 2.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zee Learn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zee Learn Ltd is ₹5.6 and ₹11.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zee Learn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.85%, 3 Years at -22.09%, 1 Year at 6.27%, 6 Month at 1.53%, 3 Month at -18.84% and 1 Month at -7.75%.
