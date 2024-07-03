Summary

Zee Learn Ltd was incorporated on January 4, 2010 in the State of Maharashtra. The company obtained certificate of commencement of business on January 20, 2010. The Company is one of the most diversified premium education companies which deliver learning solutions and training to various segments of society through their multiple products viz. Kidzee, Mount Litera Zee Schools, Mount Litera World Preschool, Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA), Zee Institute of Creative Arts (ZICA) and E - Learning Online Education and Testing. The companys stated purpose is to improve human capital by providing quality education through their chain of Schools, pre-schools, youth vocational institutes and online ventures. Mount Litera Zee Schools are the fastest growing chain of K-12 schools in India with over 65 schools coming up in the country. Kidzee is the largest chain of preschools with over 700 pre-schools. ZICA has now 25 Animation Training Institutes. Litmus, their test engine runs examinations and testing for Corporates. As per the scheme of arrangement between ETC Networks Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and the company, the erstwhile ETC Networks Ltd merged and vested in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd0 on March 31, 2010. Upon such merger, the education business undertaking of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd was de-merged and vested in the company with effect from April 1, 2010.In accordance with the Composite Scheme, upon merger and subsequent de-merger, the entire Busine

