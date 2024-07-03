iifl-logo-icon 1
Zee Learn Ltd Share Price

7.72
(-3.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:55 AM

  • Open8.13
  • Day's High8.25
  • 52 Wk High11.48
  • Prev. Close7.97
  • Day's Low7.65
  • 52 Wk Low 5.6
  • Turnover (lac)47.73
  • P/E4.98
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.67
  • EPS1.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)252.49
  • Div. Yield0
Zee Learn Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Computer Education

Open

8.13

Prev. Close

7.97

Turnover(Lac.)

47.73

Day's High

8.25

Day's Low

7.65

52 Week's High

11.48

52 Week's Low

5.6

Book Value

3.67

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

252.49

P/E

4.98

EPS

1.6

Divi. Yield

0

Zee Learn Ltd Corporate Action

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

Zee Learn Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Zee Learn Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.84%

Foreign: 8.83%

Indian: 6.18%

Non-Promoter- 6.01%

Institutions: 6.00%

Non-Institutions: 78.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zee Learn Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.61

32.61

32.61

32.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75.33

24.76

382.49

463.59

Net Worth

107.94

57.37

415.1

496.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

90.31

194.37

186.34

160.48

yoy growth (%)

-53.53

4.3

16.11

15.24

Raw materials

-14.88

-27.81

-39.94

-32.09

As % of sales

16.48

14.3

21.43

20

Employee costs

-24.83

-30.58

-28.73

-29.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.83

91.15

71.36

35.33

Depreciation

-7.71

-8.72

-3.12

-3.95

Tax paid

-6.25

-22.53

-25.6

1.1

Working capital

0.73

-26.36

8.99

-47.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.53

4.3

16.11

15.24

Op profit growth

-73.71

39.19

77.45

28.05

EBIT growth

-57.9

36.52

69.54

69.66

Net profit growth

-75.83

49.95

25.56

141.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

356.27

324.17

247.88

257.12

514.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

356.27

324.17

247.88

257.12

514.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

145.88

20.24

34.38

56.33

41.55

Zee Learn Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.7

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.47

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.17

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

UMESLTD

6.67

017.730.0100.195.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zee Learn Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Addtnl Independent Director

Roshan Lal Kamboj

Independent Director

Dattatraya Ramchandra Kelkar

Independent Director

Nanette Dsa

Additional Director

Surender Singh.

Independent Director

Karunn Kandoi

WTD & Additional Director

Manish Rastogi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anil Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zee Learn Ltd

Summary

Zee Learn Ltd was incorporated on January 4, 2010 in the State of Maharashtra. The company obtained certificate of commencement of business on January 20, 2010. The Company is one of the most diversified premium education companies which deliver learning solutions and training to various segments of society through their multiple products viz. Kidzee, Mount Litera Zee Schools, Mount Litera World Preschool, Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA), Zee Institute of Creative Arts (ZICA) and E - Learning Online Education and Testing. The companys stated purpose is to improve human capital by providing quality education through their chain of Schools, pre-schools, youth vocational institutes and online ventures. Mount Litera Zee Schools are the fastest growing chain of K-12 schools in India with over 65 schools coming up in the country. Kidzee is the largest chain of preschools with over 700 pre-schools. ZICA has now 25 Animation Training Institutes. Litmus, their test engine runs examinations and testing for Corporates. As per the scheme of arrangement between ETC Networks Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and the company, the erstwhile ETC Networks Ltd merged and vested in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd0 on March 31, 2010. Upon such merger, the education business undertaking of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd was de-merged and vested in the company with effect from April 1, 2010.In accordance with the Composite Scheme, upon merger and subsequent de-merger, the entire Busine
Company FAQs

What is the Zee Learn Ltd share price today?

The Zee Learn Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zee Learn Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zee Learn Ltd is ₹252.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zee Learn Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zee Learn Ltd is 4.98 and 2.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zee Learn Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zee Learn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zee Learn Ltd is ₹5.6 and ₹11.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zee Learn Ltd?

Zee Learn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.85%, 3 Years at -22.09%, 1 Year at 6.27%, 6 Month at 1.53%, 3 Month at -18.84% and 1 Month at -7.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zee Learn Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zee Learn Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.02 %
Institutions - 6.00 %
Public - 78.98 %

