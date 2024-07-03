iifl-logo-icon 1
Zee Learn Ltd Nine Monthly Results

8.48
(9.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

239.8

213.14

170.31

210.13

409.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

239.8

213.14

170.31

210.13

409.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.38

11.86

20.32

41.29

31.81

Total Income

255.18

225

190.63

251.42

441.01

Total Expenditure

209.37

324.15

129.5

161.11

258.4

PBIDT

45.81

-99.14

61.12

90.31

182.61

Interest

31.74

32.55

32.34

37.39

46.06

PBDT

14.07

-131.7

28.78

52.92

136.55

Depreciation

19.88

23.8

30.23

39.67

44.83

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

7.76

9.86

7.59

11.44

19.18

Deferred Tax

0.11

-1.39

-0.93

-4.01

5.2

Reported Profit After Tax

-13.68

-163.97

-8.1

5.81

67.34

Minority Interest After NP

-7.05

-5.45

-5.32

-0.34

5.6

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.63

-158.52

-2.78

6.15

61.73

Extra-ordinary Items

-6.64

-156.62

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0

-1.9

-2.78

6.15

61.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.2

-4.86

-0.09

0.19

1.89

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.61

32.61

32.61

32.61

32.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.1

-46.51

35.88

42.97

44.62

PBDTM(%)

5.86

-61.79

16.89

25.18

33.36

PATM(%)

-5.7

-76.93

-4.75

2.76

16.45

Zee Learn: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Zee Learn Ltd

