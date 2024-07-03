Zee Learn Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
239.8
213.14
170.31
210.13
409.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
239.8
213.14
170.31
210.13
409.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.38
11.86
20.32
41.29
31.81
Total Income
255.18
225
190.63
251.42
441.01
Total Expenditure
209.37
324.15
129.5
161.11
258.4
PBIDT
45.81
-99.14
61.12
90.31
182.61
Interest
31.74
32.55
32.34
37.39
46.06
PBDT
14.07
-131.7
28.78
52.92
136.55
Depreciation
19.88
23.8
30.23
39.67
44.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.76
9.86
7.59
11.44
19.18
Deferred Tax
0.11
-1.39
-0.93
-4.01
5.2
Reported Profit After Tax
-13.68
-163.97
-8.1
5.81
67.34
Minority Interest After NP
-7.05
-5.45
-5.32
-0.34
5.6
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.63
-158.52
-2.78
6.15
61.73
Extra-ordinary Items
-6.64
-156.62
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0
-1.9
-2.78
6.15
61.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.2
-4.86
-0.09
0.19
1.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.61
32.61
32.61
32.61
32.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.1
-46.51
35.88
42.97
44.62
PBDTM(%)
5.86
-61.79
16.89
25.18
33.36
PATM(%)
-5.7
-76.93
-4.75
2.76
16.45
