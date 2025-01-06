Zee Learn Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.83
91.15
71.36
35.33
Depreciation
-7.71
-8.72
-3.12
-3.95
Tax paid
-6.25
-22.53
-25.6
1.1
Working capital
0.73
-26.36
8.99
-47.87
Other operating items
Operating
9.6
33.53
51.62
-15.38
Capital expenditure
-2.74
33.68
1.32
-18.41
Free cash flow
6.86
67.21
52.94
-33.79
Equity raised
891.92
697.41
542.98
449.74
Investing
0
265.37
-23.52
5.39
Financing
273.35
261.9
208.57
40.62
Dividends paid
0
0
3.25
3.22
Net in cash
1,172.15
1,291.89
784.24
465.19
