Zee Learn Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.67
(-3.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Zee Learn Ltd

Zee Learn FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.83

91.15

71.36

35.33

Depreciation

-7.71

-8.72

-3.12

-3.95

Tax paid

-6.25

-22.53

-25.6

1.1

Working capital

0.73

-26.36

8.99

-47.87

Other operating items

Operating

9.6

33.53

51.62

-15.38

Capital expenditure

-2.74

33.68

1.32

-18.41

Free cash flow

6.86

67.21

52.94

-33.79

Equity raised

891.92

697.41

542.98

449.74

Investing

0

265.37

-23.52

5.39

Financing

273.35

261.9

208.57

40.62

Dividends paid

0

0

3.25

3.22

Net in cash

1,172.15

1,291.89

784.24

465.19

