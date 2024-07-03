Zee Learn Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
58.19
80.33
116.47
67.73
66.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
58.19
80.33
116.47
67.73
66.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.34
3.77
145.01
-4.52
9.23
Total Income
64.53
84.1
261.48
63.22
75.67
Total Expenditure
51.66
56.56
64.98
45.45
77.53
PBIDT
12.87
27.53
196.5
17.77
-1.86
Interest
8.27
10.86
10.01
10.99
8.95
PBDT
4.59
16.67
186.49
6.78
-10.81
Depreciation
8.48
8.44
4.2
6.45
6.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.29
5.02
12.68
2.02
0.4
Deferred Tax
-0.14
-0.43
0.23
0.25
0.5
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.03
3.64
169.38
-1.94
-18.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-3.03
-2.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.03
3.64
169.38
1.09
-16.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
128.65
0
-13.76
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.03
3.64
40.73
1.09
-2.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.12
0.11
5.19
0.03
-0.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.69
32.61
32.61
32.61
32.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.11
34.27
168.71
26.23
-2.79
PBDTM(%)
7.88
20.75
160.11
10.01
-16.27
PATM(%)
-6.92
4.53
145.42
-2.86
-27.55
