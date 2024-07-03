iifl-logo-icon 1
Zee Learn Ltd Quarterly Results

7.71
(0.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

58.19

80.33

116.47

67.73

66.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

58.19

80.33

116.47

67.73

66.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.34

3.77

145.01

-4.52

9.23

Total Income

64.53

84.1

261.48

63.22

75.67

Total Expenditure

51.66

56.56

64.98

45.45

77.53

PBIDT

12.87

27.53

196.5

17.77

-1.86

Interest

8.27

10.86

10.01

10.99

8.95

PBDT

4.59

16.67

186.49

6.78

-10.81

Depreciation

8.48

8.44

4.2

6.45

6.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.29

5.02

12.68

2.02

0.4

Deferred Tax

-0.14

-0.43

0.23

0.25

0.5

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.03

3.64

169.38

-1.94

-18.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

-3.03

-2.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.03

3.64

169.38

1.09

-16.21

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

128.65

0

-13.76

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.03

3.64

40.73

1.09

-2.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.12

0.11

5.19

0.03

-0.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.69

32.61

32.61

32.61

32.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.11

34.27

168.71

26.23

-2.79

PBDTM(%)

7.88

20.75

160.11

10.01

-16.27

PATM(%)

-6.92

4.53

145.42

-2.86

-27.55

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.