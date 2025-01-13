iifl-logo-icon 1
Zee Learn Ltd Balance Sheet

7.94
(-3.05%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:39:45 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Zee Learn Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.61

32.61

32.61

32.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75.33

24.76

382.49

463.59

Net Worth

107.94

57.37

415.1

496.2

Minority Interest

Debt

198.57

201.77

202.81

208.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

306.51

259.14

617.91

704.73

Fixed Assets

8.43

6.42

8.76

17.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

341.15

343.48

601.77

601.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

8.19

7.61

5.3

6.43

Networking Capital

-71.76

-119.81

-18.12

77.33

Inventories

27.25

26.2

4.93

10.66

Inventory Days

43.08

Sundry Debtors

19.38

11.11

10.51

15.79

Debtor Days

63.81

Other Current Assets

302.86

20.1

123.89

200.73

Sundry Creditors

-13.01

-10.7

-17.4

-20

Creditor Days

80.83

Other Current Liabilities

-408.24

-166.52

-140.05

-129.85

Cash

20.51

21.46

20.2

1.46

Total Assets

306.52

259.16

617.91

704.72

