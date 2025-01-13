Zee Learn Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.61
32.61
32.61
32.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.33
24.76
382.49
463.59
Net Worth
107.94
57.37
415.1
496.2
Minority Interest
Debt
198.57
201.77
202.81
208.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
306.51
259.14
617.91
704.73
Fixed Assets
8.43
6.42
8.76
17.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
341.15
343.48
601.77
601.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.19
7.61
5.3
6.43
Networking Capital
-71.76
-119.81
-18.12
77.33
Inventories
27.25
26.2
4.93
10.66
Inventory Days
43.08
Sundry Debtors
19.38
11.11
10.51
15.79
Debtor Days
63.81
Other Current Assets
302.86
20.1
123.89
200.73
Sundry Creditors
-13.01
-10.7
-17.4
-20
Creditor Days
80.83
Other Current Liabilities
-408.24
-166.52
-140.05
-129.85
Cash
20.51
21.46
20.2
1.46
Total Assets
306.52
259.16
617.91
704.72
