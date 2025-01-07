Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
90.31
194.37
186.34
160.48
yoy growth (%)
-53.53
4.3
16.11
15.24
Raw materials
-14.88
-27.81
-39.94
-32.09
As % of sales
16.48
14.3
21.43
20
Employee costs
-24.83
-30.58
-28.73
-29.38
As % of sales
27.5
15.73
15.41
18.31
Other costs
-24.18
-35.51
-45.49
-58.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.77
18.27
24.41
36.34
Operating profit
26.4
100.46
72.17
40.67
OPM
29.23
51.68
38.73
25.34
Depreciation
-7.71
-8.72
-3.12
-3.95
Interest expense
-25.85
-24.51
-13.36
-14.63
Other income
30
23.93
15.68
13.25
Profit before tax
22.83
91.15
71.36
35.33
Taxes
-6.25
-22.53
-25.6
1.1
Tax rate
-27.37
-24.72
-35.87
3.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.58
68.61
45.76
36.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
16.58
68.61
45.76
36.44
yoy growth (%)
-75.83
49.95
25.56
141.84
NPM
18.36
35.3
24.55
22.7
