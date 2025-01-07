iifl-logo-icon 1
Zee Learn Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.69
(0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:19:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

90.31

194.37

186.34

160.48

yoy growth (%)

-53.53

4.3

16.11

15.24

Raw materials

-14.88

-27.81

-39.94

-32.09

As % of sales

16.48

14.3

21.43

20

Employee costs

-24.83

-30.58

-28.73

-29.38

As % of sales

27.5

15.73

15.41

18.31

Other costs

-24.18

-35.51

-45.49

-58.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.77

18.27

24.41

36.34

Operating profit

26.4

100.46

72.17

40.67

OPM

29.23

51.68

38.73

25.34

Depreciation

-7.71

-8.72

-3.12

-3.95

Interest expense

-25.85

-24.51

-13.36

-14.63

Other income

30

23.93

15.68

13.25

Profit before tax

22.83

91.15

71.36

35.33

Taxes

-6.25

-22.53

-25.6

1.1

Tax rate

-27.37

-24.72

-35.87

3.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.58

68.61

45.76

36.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

16.58

68.61

45.76

36.44

yoy growth (%)

-75.83

49.95

25.56

141.84

NPM

18.36

35.3

24.55

22.7

