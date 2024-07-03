Zee Learn Ltd Summary

Zee Learn Ltd was incorporated on January 4, 2010 in the State of Maharashtra. The company obtained certificate of commencement of business on January 20, 2010. The Company is one of the most diversified premium education companies which deliver learning solutions and training to various segments of society through their multiple products viz. Kidzee, Mount Litera Zee Schools, Mount Litera World Preschool, Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA), Zee Institute of Creative Arts (ZICA) and E - Learning Online Education and Testing. The companys stated purpose is to improve human capital by providing quality education through their chain of Schools, pre-schools, youth vocational institutes and online ventures. Mount Litera Zee Schools are the fastest growing chain of K-12 schools in India with over 65 schools coming up in the country. Kidzee is the largest chain of preschools with over 700 pre-schools. ZICA has now 25 Animation Training Institutes. Litmus, their test engine runs examinations and testing for Corporates. As per the scheme of arrangement between ETC Networks Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and the company, the erstwhile ETC Networks Ltd merged and vested in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd0 on March 31, 2010. Upon such merger, the education business undertaking of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd was de-merged and vested in the company with effect from April 1, 2010.In accordance with the Composite Scheme, upon merger and subsequent de-merger, the entire Business, assets, properties and liabilities of the Education Business Undertaking of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd was transferred to and vested with the company with effect from April 1, 2010.The company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and National Stock Exchange Ltd with effect from December 20, 2010.During the year 2010, the Company added 206 new Kidzees, 33 new Mount Litera Zee Schools and 10 new ZICAs into its franchise system; it added 310 new KidZee centers, 28 new Mount Litera Zee Schools, 4 new ZICA centers into its franchise system in 2011-12.In 2011-12, the Scheme of Amalgamation for Merger of Essel Entertainment Media Limited (EEML) with the Company on March 28, 2011, became effective on June 30, 2011. Consequently, the entire undertaking of EEML along with all its assets and liabilities including its investment in wholly owned subsidiary Digital Ventures Private Limited as on March 31, 2011 (Appointed Date) got vested on the Company and accordingly, Digital Ventures Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from June 30, 2011.. In accordance with the said Scheme of Amalgamation, Company had on July 1, 2011 issued 14,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Re 1/- each of the Company for 70,00,00,000 Equity Shares held by the shareholders of EEML i.e. in the ratio of 1 Equity Share of Re 1/- each of the Company for every 5 Equity Shares of Re 1/- each held in EEML.During year 2016, Academia Edificio Private Limited was incorporated on January 14, 2016 as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Company.During the year 2017, Liberium Global Resources Private Limited was incorporated on March 27, 2017 as wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.In 2018-19, the Company subscribed for 3,19,64,200 Equity Shares as preferential allotment in MT Educare Ltd. and thru post preferential allotment, it owned a 44.53% stake in MT Educare Ltd. making it a subsidiary of the Company.In 2020, Mount Litera Zee Schools (MLZS) made 139 schools operational.