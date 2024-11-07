iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zee Learn Ltd Board Meeting

8.22
(1.23%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:29:58 AM

Zee Learn CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Nov 202418 Nov 2024
Outcome of board meeting held on November 18, 2024.
Board Meeting7 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
ZEE LEARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 7 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (i.e Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on November 7, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
ZEE LEARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 8 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (i.e Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome for the Board Meeting held on August 8, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
ZEE LEARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (i.e Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
ZEE LEARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (i.e Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Financial Result for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Zee Learn: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zee Learn Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.