Board Meeting 18 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

Outcome of board meeting held on November 18, 2024.

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ZEE LEARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 7 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (i.e Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on November 7, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

ZEE LEARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 8 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (i.e Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome for the Board Meeting held on August 8, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

ZEE LEARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (i.e Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024