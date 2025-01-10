To

the Members of

Zee Learn Limited

1. Qualified opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Zee Learn Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for qualified opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for qualified opinion

a) As stated in note 57 of the standalone financial statements, Yes Bank Limited (YBL) had invoked the Corporate Guarantee issued by the Company and its subsidiary i.e. Digital Ventures Private Limited (DVPL) upon non-repayment of credit facilities (during COVID-19 pandemic) availed by Four Trusts/entity, and called upon the Company and DVPL to make payment of an amount of Rs. 44,962.56 lakhs (including interest and other charges upto 31 July 2021). As further stated in the said note, the Company and DVPL had received notices from YBL regarding filing of petitions under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Company and DVPL (as corporate guarantors) before the Honble National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT"), Mumbai. Also as stated in the said note, YBL vide its letters dated 30 December 2022 had informed the Company and DVPL that it had assigned and transferred the above credit facilities to J.C. Flowers Asset Reconstructions Private Limited (J.C. Flowers) and the amount outstanding therein as at 30 November 2022 was Rs. 52,254.63 lakhs (including interest and penal charges). As further explained in the said note, on 10 February 2023 the Honble NCLT admitted the application filed by YBL against the Company and DVPL and ordered the commencement of the CIRP under the IBC. However, an appeal was filed before the Honble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT") by the Company and the Honble NCLAT vide its order dated 16 February 2023 set aside the impugned order dated 10 February 2023 passed by the Honble NCLT and disposed off the appeal in accordance with law. As further explained in the said note, subsequently J.C. Flowers filed Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Honble Supreme Court for setting aside of the final order dated 16 February 2023 passed by the Honble NCLAT. On 29 March 2023, the Honble Supreme Court allowed the SLP and stayed the further proceedings of the Honble NCLT and the matter is currently pending for hearing before the Honble Supreme Court. However in respect of petition filed by J.C. Flowers under Section 7 of the IBC to initiate CIRP proceedings against DVPL, the same has been dismissed as withdrawn by the Honble NCLT. As further stated in the said note, during the year ended 31 March 2024, the Company, DVPL along with four trusts/entity entered into settlement agreement with J.C. Flowers to settle the above obligation with respect to loans borrowed by the said four trusts/entity. As per the terms of the settlement agreement, Company, DVPL along with four trusts/entity have agreed to settle the above Corporate Guarantee obligation for Rs. 28,500 lakhs (to be paid jointly and severally by Company, DVPL along with four trusts/entity) pursuant to which Corporate Guarantee obligations and other securities pledged by Company and DVPL will be released by J.C. Flowers on receipt of the said settlement amount. The said settlement agreement became effective during the quarter/year ended 31 March 2024 and the timelines for payment of the said settlement amount have time to time been extended by J.C. Flowers along with payment of applicable interest and the latest extension is given till 30 May 2024. The Company, DVPL and four trusts/entity have requested J.C. Flowers for further extension of time till 30 June 2024, against which confirmation from J.C. Flowers is awaited. Accordingly, during the quarter ended 31 March 2024, the Company has provided Rs. 28,573.12 lakhs including interest (net of Rs. 400 lakhs paid by said trusts/entity) towards Corporate Guarantee obligation as per the said settlement agreement and the same amount has been shown as recoverable from four trusts/entity as at 31 March 2024 under "other current financial assets".

However, in terms of Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments" the Company has not carried out assessment of impairment of the recoverable amount of Rs. 28,573.12 lakhs from four trusts/entity as at 31 March 2024. In the absence of sufficient and appropriate evidence to corroborate the managements assessment of impairment of recoverable amount of Rs. 28,573.12 lakhs, we are unable to comment upon adjustments, on the the net profit, total comprehensive income for the year ended 31 March 2024 and the financial position of the Company as at 31 March 2024.

b) As stated in note 33 of the standalone financial statements, one of the subsidiaries viz. Digital Ventures Private Limited (DVPL) had defaulted in repayment of loans availed from two Lenders. In this regard, one of the Lenders vide its notice dated 14 February 2022 issued to the Company had invoked the Corporate Guarantee issued by the Company on behalf of DVPL, and called upon the Company to make payment of an amount of Rs. 9,162 lakhs outstanding as at 30 June 2021 with further interest w.e.f. 01 July 2021 as per the terms of the sanction letters. As further stated in the said note, during the financial year 2022-23, the Company had also received notice from the other Lender invoking the Corporate Guarantee issued by the Company on behalf of DVPL, and called upon the Company to make payment of an amount of Rs. 2,299.59 lakhs outstanding as at 30 June 2021. As further stated in the said note, during the year, the Company and DVPL have received notices dated 21 December 2023 (received on 23 December 2023) and 28 November 2023 (received on 2 December 2023) respectively, regarding filing of petitions by one of its lenders i.e. Axis Bank Limited under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Company (as corporate guarantor) and DVPL (as corporate debtor) before the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, which is pending for admission. As stated in the said note, DVPL has been making repayment of its loan through an agreed mechanism as per discussions with the Lenders and also the CIRP matter of the Company and DVPL is pending for admission before the Honble NCLT. In view of above, the Company is of the opinion that no liability is required to be provided as at 31 March 2024.

Despite invocation of the Corporate Guarantees and further initiation of CIRP proceedings against the Company and DVPL before the Honble NCLT, the Company has not provided for liability against the above the Corporate Guarantee obligations as at 31 March 2024 as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). Further, in the absence of sufficient and appropriate evidence to corroborate managements conclusion on the non-recognition of the liability, we are unable to comment upon adjustments, if any, required on the net profit, total comprehensive income for the year ended 31 March 2024 and the financial position of the Company as at 31 March 2024.

c) As stated in note 43(i) of the standalone financial statements, the Company has investments in its wholly owned subsidiary viz Digital Ventures Private Limited (DVPL) in the form of Equity shares, Convertible Debentures and Preference shares (including redemption premium) of Rs. 45,110.21 lakhs, loan and receivables of Rs. 11,377.05 lakhs aggregating to Rs. 56,487.26 lakhs as at 31 March 2024. As further stated in the said note, considering ongoing proceedings against DVPL w.r.t Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) before the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai, the Company during the previous year, out of abundant caution and prudent accounting practices, had provided Rs. 10,855 lakhs towards impairment of its investments (including redemption premium) in DVPL and the same was disclosed as an "Exceptional item" during the year ended 31 March 2023. As further stated in the said note, the Company considers the net outstanding amounts of Rs 34,560.21 lakhs (after total impairment of Rs. 21,927.05 lakhs till 31 March 2024) as at 31 March 2024 as good and recoverable.

DVPL had defaulted in repayment of its loans availed from two lenders and w.r.t. the said loans, the lenders had invoked the Corporate guarantees given by the Company on behalf of DVPL and further petitions have been filed by one of the lenders i.e. Axis Bank Limited against the Company and DVPL initiating CIRP under Section 7 of the IBC before the Honble NCLT, Mumbai, which is pending for admission (Refer note 33 of the standalone financial statements). Accordingly, owing to above events and uncertainties, and further in the absence of sufficient and appropriate evidence to corroborate the managements assessment of impairment/recoverability of its net investments/net receivables of Rs. 34,560.21 lakhs from DVPL as at 31 March 2024, we are unable to comment on the appropriateness of the net carrying value of its investments and recoverability of receivables from DVPL of Rs. 34,560.21 lakhs as at 31 March 2024 and its consequential impact on the net profit, total comprehensive income for the year ended 31 March 2024 and the financial position of the Company as at 31 March 2024.

Our opinion on the audited standalone financial statements for the previous year ended 31 March 2023 was also qualified in respect of the matters stated in (b) and (c) above.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibility for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

3. Material Uncertainty relating to Going Concern

As stated in note 46 of the standalone financial statements, the Company and one of the subsidiary company viz. Digital Ventures Private Limited (DVPL) had received notices from three lenders for invocation of corporate guarantees and two of the lenders had also initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the Company (as Corporate guarantor) and DVPL (Corporate guarantor/ Corporate debtor) (Refer note 33 and 57 of the standalone financial statements). As further stated in the said note, a settlement agreement was entered during the year to settle the corporate guarantee obligations of the Company and DVPL for an amount of Rs. 28,500 lakhs and the liability for the same is provided for during the quarter/year ended 31 March 2024. Also as stated in the said note the current liabilities of the Company exceeded its current assets as at 31 March 2024 resulting in negative working capital. These events indicate the existence of material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, considering the debt raising plan and the business plan for the next financial year, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, which will enable the Company to settle its liabilities as they fall due, the standalone financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter

4. Key Audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matters described in the Basis for qualified opinion section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition Our audit procedures included, but were not limited, to the following: (Refer notes 2(A)(o), 25 and 42 of the standalone financial statements) • Obtained and updated our understanding of the revenue business process. Revenue is a key business driver for the Company and is therefore, susceptible to misstatement. Revenue recognition under Ind AS 115, Revenue from contracts with customers (Ind AS 115) involves significant judgement by the management in identification of separate performance obligations in contracts with multiple performance obligations, determining transaction price, allocation of such transaction price to the identified performance obligations to ensure the revenue is booked in correct periods. Further cut off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned and the revenue is also deferred for part services/goods which have not been rendered/delivered. • Assessed the appropriateness of Companys revenue recognition policy prepared as per Ind AS 115. Considering significant volume of transactions, the materiality of amount involved, and significant judgements involved as mentioned above, revenue recognition was identified as a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. • Evaluated and verified the key controls over the recognition and measurement of revenue. • Evaluated the appropriateness of disclosures made in the Standalone financial statements with respect to revenue recognised during the year in accordance with Ind AS 115. • Assessing the revenue recognized with substantive analytical procedures.

5. Information other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Board Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we will communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

6. Managements responsibility for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

7. Auditors responsibility for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements/Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

8. Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements

I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act ("the Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragrapRs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

II. As required by Section143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for qualified opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for qualified opinion section, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for qualified opinion paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) The matters described in the Basis for qualified opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f) On the basis of written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

g) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for qualified opinion paragraph above;

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

i) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197 (16) of the act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts having any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note 59(a) of the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note 59(b) of the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid by the Company during the financial year covered by our audit.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software (Refer Note 62 to the standalone financial statements). Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragrapRs 8(I) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements" of our report of even date to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management and as informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right to Use assets) and intangible assets during the year and hence clause (i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, and hence clause (i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. (a) Inventory of the Company has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification carried out during the year.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from a bank on the basis of security of movable assets including current assets. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records, no quarterly returns or statements are required to be submitted to the bank.

iii (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security during the year. The aggregate amount of loans granted during the year and balances outstanding as at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans given during the year are as under:

Name of the Party Relationship Amount during the year Balance outstanding (Rs in lakhs) * (Rs in lakhs) Digital Ventures Private Limited Subsidiary - 10,932.05 Academia Edificio Private Limited Subsidiary - 16.58 Liberium Global Resources Private Limited Subsidiary 80.00 - MT Educare Limited Other Related Party - 243.94 Lakshya Forrum for Competitions Private Limited Other Related Party 140.00 424.95 Mount Litera Education Foundation Other Party 235.75 579.24

* excludes interest accrued for the year converted into loan

# The amount is provided for in the books of account

(b) In respect of loans granted during the year, in our opinion, the terms and conditions of such loans granted are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days as at the balance sheet date.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company which have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or

fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records, there are no loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year that are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act.

v The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, from the public within the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder.

vi The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have however not made a detailed examination of such records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanations given to us:

a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and others as applicable have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues outstanding as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024 on account of disputes except as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (In lakhs) Period to which the amount relate Forum where dispute is pending The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 49.95 FY 2005-2006 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax, Appeals The Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 74.64 FY 2005-2006 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax, Appeals Value Added Tax - Penalty 46.55 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 17.90 FY 2009-2010 to FY 2011-2012 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Service Tax 19.49 FY 2007-2008 to FY 2010-2011 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Service Tax 11.51 FY 2011-2012 and FY 20122013 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Service tax 512.33 FY 2011-2012 to Central Excise and Service Service Tax - Penalty 553.97 FY 2014-2015 Tax Appellate Tribunal Service Tax 238.41 FY 2016-2017 to FY 2017-2018 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

viii According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions related to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any lender except as stated below.

S n Nature of borrowings Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs. in lakhs) Whether Principal or Interest No of days delay or unpaid Remark, If any 1 Debentures Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited 1600.00 Principal >366 Overdue as at 31 March 24 951.10 Principal 181-366 101.75 Opening Interest >366 68.80 Interest 0-90 69.14 Interest 91-180 158.21 Interest 181-366

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any term loans during the year and hence clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from entities during the year to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year.

i (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv (a) In our opinion, and based on our examination, the Company has an adequate Internal Audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till date of our Audit Report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

xvi (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and hence clause (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year and hence clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix As referred to in Material uncertainty related to Going concern paragraph in our main audit report and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 49 of the standalone financial statements and ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions and further as stated in note 46 of the standalone financial statements, there exists a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys capability of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, further state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company and our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(b) There are no unspent amounts as at 31 March 2024 towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in respect of ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with proviso of subsection (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragrapRs 8(II)(h) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements" of our report of even date to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of Zee Learn Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on "Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting" (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis for qualified opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified in the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting as at 31 March 2024:

The Companys internal financial control with regard to the compliance with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and evaluation of carrying values of assets and other matters, as fully explained in the Basis for qualified opinion of our main report, were not operating effectively, which could result in the Company not providing for adjustments, if any, that may be required to be made and its consequential impact on the standalone financial statements.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the material weakness described in the Basis for qualified opinion paragraph above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, and the material weakness has affected our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company and we have issued a Qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.