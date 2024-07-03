SectorComputer Education
Open₹183.96
Prev. Close₹183.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹151.99
Day's High₹184.45
Day's Low₹174.1
52 Week's High₹297.5
52 Week's Low₹160.01
Book Value₹48.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,016.68
P/E51.46
EPS3.56
Divi. Yield2.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
57.99
41.41
41.39
40.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
204.65
214.34
179.95
148.49
Net Worth
262.64
255.75
221.34
189.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
150.77
84.01
141.58
159.13
yoy growth (%)
79.45
-40.66
-11.02
29.14
Raw materials
-0.62
-0.34
-1.04
-1
As % of sales
0.41
0.4
0.74
0.62
Employee costs
-41.58
-36.74
-50.39
-63.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
27.37
5.2
-0.47
7.23
Depreciation
-5.66
-8.95
-9.03
-7.51
Tax paid
10.29
4.63
0.67
-3.74
Working capital
23.53
-5.58
-26.93
23.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
79.45
-40.66
-11.02
29.14
Op profit growth
150.03
78.33
-46.04
-26.55
EBIT growth
330.98
765.51
-89.72
-39.76
Net profit growth
-426.99
-5,634.93
-98.9
101.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
436.81
456.92
226.1
118.08
158.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
436.81
456.92
226.1
118.08
158.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.87
13.17
10.69
7.56
5.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
192.7
|68.06
|2,609.92
|8.25
|0.39
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
183.47
|51.46
|1,062.56
|0.41
|2.46
|57.48
|43.69
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
7.97
|4.98
|260.67
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
28.17
|97.38
|223.45
|0.78
|1.42
|7.25
|17.56
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
UMESLTD
6.67
|0
|17.73
|0.01
|0
|0.19
|5.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vijay Aggarwal
Vice Chairman / Non Indepe. Non Executive Director
Utpal Sheth
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajiv Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh S Damani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Madhu Vadera Jayakumar
Whole Time Director & CEO
Anuj Kacker
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ronnie Adi Talati
Additional Director
Vandana Chamaria
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Atul Jain
Reports by Aptech Ltd
Summary
Aptech Limited was originally incorporated in year 2000 as Aptech Training Ltd. The name of the Company was changed to Aptech Limited with effect form October 4, 2002. Aptech is a global learning solutions company that provides education and training services to retail and non-retail customers across the world. The Company is playing a key role in helping individuals, organizations and nations adapt to changing requirements of a knowledge-driven world. The Companys business lines include IT & Multimedia Education & Training (Aptech Computer Education, SSI Education & Arena Multimedia), Offshore Content Development (Aptech Learning Services), e-learning (onlinevarsity.com), Testing & Certification (ATTEST), and Soft Skills & IT Training Solutions (Aptech Training Solutions), Aviation Training (Avalon Aviation Academy).The company operates under two distinct business segments namely retail and non-retail (institutional). The retail segment consists global IT, multimedia training and N-Power and the non-retail segment consists of government projects and training solutions.The company offers a range of courses spanning from basic computer education to high-end technology training. They also offer services in the learning business which includes certification and testing, e-learning and content development.In 2002, the company signed up major contracts with the Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand for providing computer education at Schools and Colleges. Also, they forme
Read More
The Aptech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aptech Ltd is ₹1016.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aptech Ltd is 51.46 and 4.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aptech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aptech Ltd is ₹160.01 and ₹297.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aptech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.04%, 3 Years at -15.66%, 1 Year at -34.82%, 6 Month at -16.15%, 3 Month at -12.87% and 1 Month at 4.44%.
