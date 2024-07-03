Summary

Aptech Limited was originally incorporated in year 2000 as Aptech Training Ltd. The name of the Company was changed to Aptech Limited with effect form October 4, 2002. Aptech is a global learning solutions company that provides education and training services to retail and non-retail customers across the world. The Company is playing a key role in helping individuals, organizations and nations adapt to changing requirements of a knowledge-driven world. The Companys business lines include IT & Multimedia Education & Training (Aptech Computer Education, SSI Education & Arena Multimedia), Offshore Content Development (Aptech Learning Services), e-learning (onlinevarsity.com), Testing & Certification (ATTEST), and Soft Skills & IT Training Solutions (Aptech Training Solutions), Aviation Training (Avalon Aviation Academy).The company operates under two distinct business segments namely retail and non-retail (institutional). The retail segment consists global IT, multimedia training and N-Power and the non-retail segment consists of government projects and training solutions.The company offers a range of courses spanning from basic computer education to high-end technology training. They also offer services in the learning business which includes certification and testing, e-learning and content development.In 2002, the company signed up major contracts with the Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand for providing computer education at Schools and Colleges. Also, they forme

