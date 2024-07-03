iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aptech Ltd Share Price

175.29
(-4.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:44:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open183.96
  • Day's High184.45
  • 52 Wk High297.5
  • Prev. Close183.47
  • Day's Low174.1
  • 52 Wk Low 160.01
  • Turnover (lac)151.99
  • P/E51.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.46
  • EPS3.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,016.68
  • Div. Yield2.46
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aptech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Computer Education

Open

183.96

Prev. Close

183.47

Turnover(Lac.)

151.99

Day's High

184.45

Day's Low

174.1

52 Week's High

297.5

52 Week's Low

160.01

Book Value

48.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,016.68

P/E

51.46

EPS

3.56

Divi. Yield

2.46

Aptech Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.5

Record Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

Aptech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aptech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.35%

Non-Promoter- 3.66%

Institutions: 3.66%

Non-Institutions: 48.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aptech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

57.99

41.41

41.39

40.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

204.65

214.34

179.95

148.49

Net Worth

262.64

255.75

221.34

189.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

150.77

84.01

141.58

159.13

yoy growth (%)

79.45

-40.66

-11.02

29.14

Raw materials

-0.62

-0.34

-1.04

-1

As % of sales

0.41

0.4

0.74

0.62

Employee costs

-41.58

-36.74

-50.39

-63.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

27.37

5.2

-0.47

7.23

Depreciation

-5.66

-8.95

-9.03

-7.51

Tax paid

10.29

4.63

0.67

-3.74

Working capital

23.53

-5.58

-26.93

23.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

79.45

-40.66

-11.02

29.14

Op profit growth

150.03

78.33

-46.04

-26.55

EBIT growth

330.98

765.51

-89.72

-39.76

Net profit growth

-426.99

-5,634.93

-98.9

101.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

436.81

456.92

226.1

118.08

158.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

436.81

456.92

226.1

118.08

158.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.87

13.17

10.69

7.56

5.19

View Annually Results

Aptech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.7

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.47

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.17

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

UMESLTD

6.67

017.730.0100.195.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aptech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vijay Aggarwal

Vice Chairman / Non Indepe. Non Executive Director

Utpal Sheth

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajiv Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh S Damani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Madhu Vadera Jayakumar

Whole Time Director & CEO

Anuj Kacker

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ronnie Adi Talati

Additional Director

Vandana Chamaria

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Atul Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aptech Ltd

Summary

Aptech Limited was originally incorporated in year 2000 as Aptech Training Ltd. The name of the Company was changed to Aptech Limited with effect form October 4, 2002. Aptech is a global learning solutions company that provides education and training services to retail and non-retail customers across the world. The Company is playing a key role in helping individuals, organizations and nations adapt to changing requirements of a knowledge-driven world. The Companys business lines include IT & Multimedia Education & Training (Aptech Computer Education, SSI Education & Arena Multimedia), Offshore Content Development (Aptech Learning Services), e-learning (onlinevarsity.com), Testing & Certification (ATTEST), and Soft Skills & IT Training Solutions (Aptech Training Solutions), Aviation Training (Avalon Aviation Academy).The company operates under two distinct business segments namely retail and non-retail (institutional). The retail segment consists global IT, multimedia training and N-Power and the non-retail segment consists of government projects and training solutions.The company offers a range of courses spanning from basic computer education to high-end technology training. They also offer services in the learning business which includes certification and testing, e-learning and content development.In 2002, the company signed up major contracts with the Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand for providing computer education at Schools and Colleges. Also, they forme
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aptech Ltd share price today?

The Aptech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aptech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aptech Ltd is ₹1016.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aptech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aptech Ltd is 51.46 and 4.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aptech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aptech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aptech Ltd is ₹160.01 and ₹297.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aptech Ltd?

Aptech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.04%, 3 Years at -15.66%, 1 Year at -34.82%, 6 Month at -16.15%, 3 Month at -12.87% and 1 Month at 4.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aptech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aptech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.36 %
Institutions - 3.67 %
Public - 48.98 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aptech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.