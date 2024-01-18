|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|2 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|4.5
|45
|Interim
|Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Thursday, May 02, 2024 Board declared an Interim dividend of Rs. 4.5/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 (i.e., 45% of the face value).
