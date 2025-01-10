Aptech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
57.99
41.41
41.39
40.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
204.65
214.34
179.95
148.49
Net Worth
262.64
255.75
221.34
189.41
Minority Interest
Debt
1.24
1.45
6.45
1.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
263.88
257.2
227.79
191.05
Fixed Assets
12.79
14.32
14.66
16.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
85.46
85.29
85.38
86.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
36.61
38.62
34.93
22.63
Networking Capital
115.86
49.68
48.94
46.78
Inventories
0.53
0.54
0.75
0.88
Inventory Days
1.81
3.82
Sundry Debtors
34.3
37.94
57.16
51.28
Debtor Days
138.37
222.78
Other Current Assets
125.48
143.78
36.32
24.6
Sundry Creditors
-12.51
-84.32
-18.18
-13.2
Creditor Days
44.01
57.34
Other Current Liabilities
-31.94
-48.26
-27.11
-16.78
Cash
13.16
69.3
43.88
18.7
Total Assets
263.88
257.21
227.79
191.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.