Aptech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

174.72
(1.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

150.77

84.01

141.58

159.13

yoy growth (%)

79.45

-40.66

-11.02

29.14

Raw materials

-0.62

-0.34

-1.04

-1

As % of sales

0.41

0.4

0.74

0.62

Employee costs

-41.58

-36.74

-50.39

-63.29

As % of sales

27.57

43.73

35.59

39.77

Other costs

-83.33

-36.83

-84.48

-84.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

55.26

43.84

59.66

53

Operating profit

25.24

10.09

5.66

10.49

OPM

16.74

12.01

3.99

6.59

Depreciation

-5.66

-8.95

-9.03

-7.51

Interest expense

-0.6

-1.28

-1.22

-0.06

Other income

8.4

5.35

4.12

4.31

Profit before tax

27.37

5.2

-0.47

7.23

Taxes

10.29

4.63

0.67

-3.74

Tax rate

37.6

89.04

-144.22

-51.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

37.66

9.83

0.2

3.49

Exceptional items

0

-21.35

0

15.56

Net profit

37.66

-11.51

0.2

19.05

yoy growth (%)

-426.99

-5,634.93

-98.9

101.95

NPM

24.98

-13.7

0.14

11.97

