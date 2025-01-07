Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
150.77
84.01
141.58
159.13
yoy growth (%)
79.45
-40.66
-11.02
29.14
Raw materials
-0.62
-0.34
-1.04
-1
As % of sales
0.41
0.4
0.74
0.62
Employee costs
-41.58
-36.74
-50.39
-63.29
As % of sales
27.57
43.73
35.59
39.77
Other costs
-83.33
-36.83
-84.48
-84.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
55.26
43.84
59.66
53
Operating profit
25.24
10.09
5.66
10.49
OPM
16.74
12.01
3.99
6.59
Depreciation
-5.66
-8.95
-9.03
-7.51
Interest expense
-0.6
-1.28
-1.22
-0.06
Other income
8.4
5.35
4.12
4.31
Profit before tax
27.37
5.2
-0.47
7.23
Taxes
10.29
4.63
0.67
-3.74
Tax rate
37.6
89.04
-144.22
-51.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
37.66
9.83
0.2
3.49
Exceptional items
0
-21.35
0
15.56
Net profit
37.66
-11.51
0.2
19.05
yoy growth (%)
-426.99
-5,634.93
-98.9
101.95
NPM
24.98
-13.7
0.14
11.97
