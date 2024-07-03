Aptech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
332.74
278.46
90.73
59.51
176.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
332.74
278.46
90.73
59.51
176.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.26
10.16
14.44
4.87
3.8
Total Income
344
288.61
105.18
64.38
180.72
Total Expenditure
300.64
237.7
70.44
53.23
141.87
PBIDT
43.37
50.91
34.74
11.15
38.86
Interest
1.05
0
0.1
1.41
0.87
PBDT
42.31
50.9
34.64
9.74
37.98
Depreciation
5.97
4.77
4.54
6.31
9.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.82
12.73
6.84
0.9
8.74
Deferred Tax
-0.77
-0.92
-0.63
-0.01
-1.41
Reported Profit After Tax
26.29
34.33
23.89
2.54
20.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
26.29
34.33
23.89
2.54
20.78
Extra-ordinary Items
-3.14
0
7.75
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
29.43
34.33
16.14
2.54
20.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.53
8.3
5.83
0.63
5.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
57.99
41.4
41.27
40.59
39.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.03
18.28
38.28
18.73
21.96
PBDTM(%)
12.71
18.27
38.17
16.36
21.46
PATM(%)
7.9
12.32
26.33
4.26
11.74
No Record Found
