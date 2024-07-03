iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aptech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

169.4
(-2.75%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

332.74

278.46

90.73

59.51

176.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

332.74

278.46

90.73

59.51

176.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.26

10.16

14.44

4.87

3.8

Total Income

344

288.61

105.18

64.38

180.72

Total Expenditure

300.64

237.7

70.44

53.23

141.87

PBIDT

43.37

50.91

34.74

11.15

38.86

Interest

1.05

0

0.1

1.41

0.87

PBDT

42.31

50.9

34.64

9.74

37.98

Depreciation

5.97

4.77

4.54

6.31

9.87

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

10.82

12.73

6.84

0.9

8.74

Deferred Tax

-0.77

-0.92

-0.63

-0.01

-1.41

Reported Profit After Tax

26.29

34.33

23.89

2.54

20.78

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

26.29

34.33

23.89

2.54

20.78

Extra-ordinary Items

-3.14

0

7.75

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

29.43

34.33

16.14

2.54

20.78

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.53

8.3

5.83

0.63

5.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

57.99

41.4

41.27

40.59

39.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.03

18.28

38.28

18.73

21.96

PBDTM(%)

12.71

18.27

38.17

16.36

21.46

PATM(%)

7.9

12.32

26.33

4.26

11.74

Aptech: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aptech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.