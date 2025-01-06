iifl-logo-icon 1
Aptech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

172.74
(-5.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aptech Ltd

Aptech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

27.37

5.2

-0.47

7.23

Depreciation

-5.66

-8.95

-9.03

-7.51

Tax paid

10.29

4.63

0.67

-3.74

Working capital

23.53

-5.58

-26.93

23.8

Other operating items

Operating

55.52

-4.69

-35.75

19.78

Capital expenditure

3.04

2.02

15.02

2.43

Free cash flow

58.56

-2.67

-20.73

22.21

Equity raised

300.9

318.47

394.12

385.07

Investing

-0.65

-21.25

-6.65

11.35

Financing

8.09

24.21

22.57

0

Dividends paid

9.16

0

32.08

13.96

Net in cash

376.07

318.76

421.38

432.6

QUICKLINKS FOR Aptech Ltd

