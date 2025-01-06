Aptech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
27.37
5.2
-0.47
7.23
Depreciation
-5.66
-8.95
-9.03
-7.51
Tax paid
10.29
4.63
0.67
-3.74
Working capital
23.53
-5.58
-26.93
23.8
Other operating items
Operating
55.52
-4.69
-35.75
19.78
Capital expenditure
3.04
2.02
15.02
2.43
Free cash flow
58.56
-2.67
-20.73
22.21
Equity raised
300.9
318.47
394.12
385.07
Investing
-0.65
-21.25
-6.65
11.35
Financing
8.09
24.21
22.57
0
Dividends paid
9.16
0
32.08
13.96
Net in cash
376.07
318.76
421.38
432.6
