|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
91.48
-45.54
-5.37
7.99
Op profit growth
168.63
-41.23
-4.07
-6.88
EBIT growth
317.92
-43.06
-13.09
-7.76
Net profit growth
303.24
-9.22
-58.91
70.28
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.22
12.99
12.04
11.87
EBIT margin
19.28
8.83
8.45
9.2
Net profit margin
21.86
10.38
6.22
14.34
RoCE
23.06
4.58
6.46
8
RoNW
6.57
1.43
1.25
3.12
RoA
6.53
1.34
1.19
3.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.96
3.01
3.36
8.24
Dividend per share
5
2.25
4.5
3.5
Cash EPS
9.94
-0.05
0.07
5.41
Book value per share
50.76
40.9
64.43
69.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
20.3
44.29
17.81
22.37
P/CEPS
24.4
-2,594.37
849.36
34.04
P/B
4.78
3.25
0.92
2.63
EV/EBIDTA
25.83
32.21
11.17
30.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
18.52
0
286.31
42.47
Tax payout
13.84
39.66
-21.37
-17.65
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
107.21
206.41
113.82
82.21
Inventory days
2.34
5.53
2.23
1.36
Creditor days
-43.31
-60.11
-32.8
-29.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-249.13
-6.3
-16.02
-349.03
Net debt / equity
-0.3
-0.12
0.05
-0.15
Net debt / op. profit
-1.57
-1.39
0.58
-1.59
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.62
-0.86
-1.58
-1.38
Employee costs
-23.17
-40.13
-29.12
-34.61
Other costs
-57.96
-46
-57.24
-52.12
