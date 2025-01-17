iifl-logo-icon 1
Aptech Ltd Key Ratios

174
(0.42%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:51 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

91.48

-45.54

-5.37

7.99

Op profit growth

168.63

-41.23

-4.07

-6.88

EBIT growth

317.92

-43.06

-13.09

-7.76

Net profit growth

303.24

-9.22

-58.91

70.28

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.22

12.99

12.04

11.87

EBIT margin

19.28

8.83

8.45

9.2

Net profit margin

21.86

10.38

6.22

14.34

RoCE

23.06

4.58

6.46

8

RoNW

6.57

1.43

1.25

3.12

RoA

6.53

1.34

1.19

3.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.96

3.01

3.36

8.24

Dividend per share

5

2.25

4.5

3.5

Cash EPS

9.94

-0.05

0.07

5.41

Book value per share

50.76

40.9

64.43

69.99

Valuation ratios

P/E

20.3

44.29

17.81

22.37

P/CEPS

24.4

-2,594.37

849.36

34.04

P/B

4.78

3.25

0.92

2.63

EV/EBIDTA

25.83

32.21

11.17

30.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

18.52

0

286.31

42.47

Tax payout

13.84

39.66

-21.37

-17.65

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

107.21

206.41

113.82

82.21

Inventory days

2.34

5.53

2.23

1.36

Creditor days

-43.31

-60.11

-32.8

-29.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-249.13

-6.3

-16.02

-349.03

Net debt / equity

-0.3

-0.12

0.05

-0.15

Net debt / op. profit

-1.57

-1.39

0.58

-1.59

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.62

-0.86

-1.58

-1.38

Employee costs

-23.17

-40.13

-29.12

-34.61

Other costs

-57.96

-46

-57.24

-52.12

