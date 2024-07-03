Aptech Ltd Summary

Aptech Limited was originally incorporated in year 2000 as Aptech Training Ltd. The name of the Company was changed to Aptech Limited with effect form October 4, 2002. Aptech is a global learning solutions company that provides education and training services to retail and non-retail customers across the world. The Company is playing a key role in helping individuals, organizations and nations adapt to changing requirements of a knowledge-driven world. The Companys business lines include IT & Multimedia Education & Training (Aptech Computer Education, SSI Education & Arena Multimedia), Offshore Content Development (Aptech Learning Services), e-learning (onlinevarsity.com), Testing & Certification (ATTEST), and Soft Skills & IT Training Solutions (Aptech Training Solutions), Aviation Training (Avalon Aviation Academy).The company operates under two distinct business segments namely retail and non-retail (institutional). The retail segment consists global IT, multimedia training and N-Power and the non-retail segment consists of government projects and training solutions.The company offers a range of courses spanning from basic computer education to high-end technology training. They also offer services in the learning business which includes certification and testing, e-learning and content development.In 2002, the company signed up major contracts with the Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand for providing computer education at Schools and Colleges. Also, they formed a wholly owned subsidiary namely Aptech Worldwide Corp Inc in California, USA. In the year 2003, the company acquired the Training and Education Business of SSI Limited, Chennai for a consideration of Rs 28.65 crore. This acquisition made the company the foremost leader in the Training and Education business in the country. In November 2003, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary namely Aptech Software Ltd in Mumbai for providing learning services solutions and content development.In January 2004, the company signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Launchlife International Inc in Ontario, for the purpose of marketing, franchising and licensing the content of both the parties. Also, they transferred their learning services business to Aptech Software Ltd and the testing services business to Attest Testing Services Ltd with effect form January1, 2004 January 14, 2004 respectively.In the year 2005, the company set up a subsidiary namely Aptech Worldwide Ltd in South Africa to popularize their training products in South Africa. Also, they set up Aptech Manpower Services Ltd which is in the business of sourcing and supplying manpower resources on a temporary basis. The company entered into Train for Hire Model contracts with a couple of ITES majors in which the company trains the candidates in specific areas, which would make them eligible to get employed in ITES organizations.In the year 2006, the company acquired Pune based, Avalon Aviation Academy inorder to foray into the rapidly developing Aviation training arena. Also, they acquired Synergetic Information Technology Services India Pvt Ltd in Mumbai which is a leading organization in the high end IT training space as well as the preferred partner for Microsoft Developer Training. The company got their first learnership order from the State Government in South Africa and also they set up a corporate training centre in the heart of Kuala Lumpur city in Malaysia.In the same year, the company signed a MoU with the Information Technology Institute (ITI), Cairo, Egypt to collectively penetrate strategic markets surrounding Egypt. Also, they entered into a tie up with Infosys to deliver end user training on its core banking solution Finacle. In October 2007, the company entered into an alliance with the Asian Institute of Communication and Research (AICAR) in Neral, Maharashtra to launch the T3 (Train-The-Trainers) academy in AICAR premises. They also offer the opportunity for the corporate to enhance skills in research and development of management and communication practices of a standard unparalleled in most other Institutes.In January 2008, Aptech Certified Computer Professional has been selected as the Best ICT Training program in the Best ICT Choice of Mongolia-2007 competition. Avalon Aviation Academy, the aviation training wing of Aptech Ltd made a tie up with Karnataka State Open University for offering a Diploma in Airport Management and Customer. In February 2008, the company was awarded the prestigious Indira India Innovation Award at the Indira India Innovation Summit held at Mumbai.In 2009, it acquired the English language training business of the Bangalore-based First English Education Institute Limited (FEEIL) of offering English language training under the brand, English Express. In May 2009, Aptech acquired 22% shares in Beijing JadeBird IT Education Company Limited (BJBC) through one of its step down subsidiaries in Mauritius.In 2010, it launched ARENA POINT, an extension of the ARENA brand to take multimedia training to C and D category towns with customised course offerings. It acquired Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAACs) education business division, through the takeover of 89.66% equity shares of Maya Entertainment Limited (MEL) which emerged as Asias largest animation education company. The Companys Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Aptech Software Limited got merged with the Company and made it effective on 9 August, 2010.The Company added a total of 204 new centres across all brands and regions in FY 2010-11. In the domestic market, the Company expanded into 43 new towns across the Country. Aptech added the first international centre of Aptech Aviation & Hospitality Academy in Malaysia. The Company also set up overseas delivery outlets for Assessment & Training Solutions in Malaysia, UK and Middle East during the year. The Company also launched the Aptech English Learning Academy internationally at 8 new locations, across UAE, Qatar, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Mauritius. To aid the aggressive expansion of Aptech English Learning Academy internationally, the Company has commenced in-house development of English course content.In FY 2011-12, a special 10-month professional course Netlink, based on hybrid technologies, was launched under Aptech Hardware & Networking and a new 7-month course Aptech Certified Web Developer, for the web development market, was launched under Aptech Computer Education. It also launched a job readiness test (both Offline and Online versions) for technical and commerce streams to generate database of potential students. Further, it launched one-year Diploma courses for Hospitality Management and Travel & Tourism in partnership with Vinayaka Mission University (VMU). The Company launched OnlineVarsity, its cloud leveraged learning ecosystem, in the international markets such as Nigeria, Vietnam, Pakistan, Qatar etc. during the year for ACE and Arena brands in 2014. Distance learning degree product in alliance with Middlesex University (MDX) was launched in Qatar. In FY 2015-16, some of the major projects delivered by Aptech were IT skill development project from Ministry of Communications & IT of Afghanistan, capacity development from Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) and Train The Trainer project in Panama from Government of India. It launched many new and revamped products in IT Training (ACCPPro with .NET or JAVA or Open Source specializations, ACCPPro eCommerce, Aptech Certified Web Designer and Smart Pro.NET and JAVA short term courses), Arena (AAIP: Animation, VFX and Broadcast) and MAAC (Advance Program in Digital Media & Design and International Program in Visual Arts & Design).In FY2016-17, the Company made a concerted effort, by launching new courses and new products. It launched a digital campaign to provide job oriented courses across all its brands to unemployed graduates. It also launched Aptech Montana International Pre-school & Day Care product in collaboration with an existing single city pre-school chain. One of the key network strategies implemented by the Company in domestic market is consolidation of its existing five products using the Aptech mother brand under a single brand Aptech Learning. The Company established a new function called Industry Connect and Placements (ICAP) to implement its mission of fighting Unemployability. It also launched its platform for Digital Evaluation offering targeted at school boards and Universities who want to bring transparency, efficiency and quality in the process of evaluating answer sheets for theory exams.During 2017-18, the Company initiated a project to incorporate Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) at the counselling desk and AR in the course books. In 2021, it launched a completely online learning platform, ProAlley, to target the re-skilling and upskilling market for working professionals based on learnings from the Digital Pivot.Among the most important highlight for the Enterprise Business in 2022-23 was successful execution of the largest assessment project in the Companys history that involved delivering 3.2 million+ exams in 24 days across 580+ centres in 200+ cities. The Company became one of the very few players in this space to have the capability to cater to more than 1 lakh students in a single shift. In addition to this project, the division effectively delivered recruitment exams for Staff Selection Boards of two key border states, multiple recruitment and entrance exams for the central testing agency at the national level, and exams for one institution each under the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Railways.