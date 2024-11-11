iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aptech Ltd Board Meeting

165.6
(0.94%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Aptech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
APTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulation we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Aptech Limited will be held on Monday November 11 2024 to approve inter alia Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
APTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation) Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202422 Apr 2024
APTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Declaration of dividend if any for the year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05..2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
APTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulation we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Aptech Limited will be held on Tuesday February 06 2024 to approve inter alia Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 06, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Aptech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aptech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.