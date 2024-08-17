SectorComputer Education
Open₹12.25
Prev. Close₹12.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹94.12
Day's High₹13.65
Day's Low₹12
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-346.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
24.05
24.05
22.96
21.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-838.53
108.53
272.84
390.41
Net Worth
-814.48
132.58
295.8
412.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
17.62
28.32
43.22
115.01
yoy growth (%)
-37.78
-34.47
-62.41
-62.14
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.77
-17.7
-23.44
-46.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-61.96
-78.04
-90.2
-176.5
Depreciation
-8.93
-32.77
-46.18
-49.31
Tax paid
-189.93
0
34.34
153.51
Working capital
-840.31
-50.83
63.36
-102.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.78
-34.47
-62.41
-62.14
Op profit growth
207.12
-193.2
-108.46
-187.42
EBIT growth
-40.63
-8.73
-62.52
-560.86
Net profit growth
1,022.24
-30.15
-52.69
1,447.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
28.8
32.59
60.91
122.95
359.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.8
32.59
60.91
122.95
359.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.06
0.47
0.52
1.67
7.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
192.7
|68.06
|2,609.92
|8.25
|0.39
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
183.47
|51.46
|1,062.56
|0.41
|2.46
|57.48
|43.69
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
7.97
|4.98
|260.67
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
28.17
|97.38
|223.45
|0.78
|1.42
|7.25
|17.56
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
UMESLTD
6.67
|0
|17.73
|0.01
|0
|0.19
|5.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
CN Radhakrishnan
Company Secretary
N P Mathi Lingan
Non Executive Director
Sandeep Maniyar
Director
Ajay Shetty
Reports by Everonn Education Ltd
Summary
Everonn Systems India Ltd is a leading education and training company in India. The company is offering a wide range of services that include creating educational and training content of global relevance, designing and executing large learning initiatives and setting up the requisite infrastructure. They are the Education Service Providers for several State Governments in India, for their Computer Education, Computer Literacy, Computer Aided Learning and Teachers Training projects. The company is a pioneer in computer education has partnered with various State Governments to bridge the digital divide by setting up computer lab infrastructure at schools and colleges and imparting IT education through well-trained Everonn faculty under their ICT programme.Everonn Systems India Ltd was incorporated on April 19, 2000 as a public limited company. The original initiative and expansions were funded by the promoters. In 2000, Net equity Ventures (P) Ltd and Virmac Investments invested to fund a part of the Computer Education Project in Tamilnadu and certain other places.The company set up computer centres in residential schools of Ooty, in the Nilgiri hills of Tamilnadu under the BOOT model in which the company has responsible for procurement and installation of the necessary Physical and IT Infrastructure across all the schools for which have been awarded a contract. The State Government provides only the necessary space at the schools. Under the BOOT model, the company offers a tur
