Everonn Education Ltd Share Price

12.4
(-2.75%)
Nov 3, 2016|09:29:25 PM

Everonn Education Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Computer Education

Open

12.25

Prev. Close

12.75

Turnover(Lac.)

94.12

Day's High

13.65

Day's Low

12

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-346.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Everonn Education Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Everonn Education Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Everonn Education Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 AM
Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.57%

Foreign: 34.57%

Indian: 21.00%

Non-Promoter- 44.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Everonn Education Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

24.05

24.05

22.96

21.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-838.53

108.53

272.84

390.41

Net Worth

-814.48

132.58

295.8

412.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

17.62

28.32

43.22

115.01

yoy growth (%)

-37.78

-34.47

-62.41

-62.14

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.77

-17.7

-23.44

-46.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-61.96

-78.04

-90.2

-176.5

Depreciation

-8.93

-32.77

-46.18

-49.31

Tax paid

-189.93

0

34.34

153.51

Working capital

-840.31

-50.83

63.36

-102.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.78

-34.47

-62.41

-62.14

Op profit growth

207.12

-193.2

-108.46

-187.42

EBIT growth

-40.63

-8.73

-62.52

-560.86

Net profit growth

1,022.24

-30.15

-52.69

1,447.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

28.8

32.59

60.91

122.95

359.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.8

32.59

60.91

122.95

359.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.06

0.47

0.52

1.67

7.44

Everonn Education Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.7

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.47

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.17

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

UMESLTD

6.67

017.730.0100.195.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Everonn Education Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

CN Radhakrishnan

Company Secretary

N P Mathi Lingan

Non Executive Director

Sandeep Maniyar

Director

Ajay Shetty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Everonn Education Ltd

Summary

Everonn Systems India Ltd is a leading education and training company in India. The company is offering a wide range of services that include creating educational and training content of global relevance, designing and executing large learning initiatives and setting up the requisite infrastructure. They are the Education Service Providers for several State Governments in India, for their Computer Education, Computer Literacy, Computer Aided Learning and Teachers Training projects. The company is a pioneer in computer education has partnered with various State Governments to bridge the digital divide by setting up computer lab infrastructure at schools and colleges and imparting IT education through well-trained Everonn faculty under their ICT programme.Everonn Systems India Ltd was incorporated on April 19, 2000 as a public limited company. The original initiative and expansions were funded by the promoters. In 2000, Net equity Ventures (P) Ltd and Virmac Investments invested to fund a part of the Computer Education Project in Tamilnadu and certain other places.The company set up computer centres in residential schools of Ooty, in the Nilgiri hills of Tamilnadu under the BOOT model in which the company has responsible for procurement and installation of the necessary Physical and IT Infrastructure across all the schools for which have been awarded a contract. The State Government provides only the necessary space at the schools. Under the BOOT model, the company offers a tur
