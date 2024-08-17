Everonn Education Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
269.85
290.82
188.96
108.88
60.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
269.85
290.82
188.96
108.88
60.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.4
0
0.46
3.32
0.82
Total Income
270.26
290.82
189.42
112.22
61.56
Total Expenditure
193.25
187.17
119.98
68.11
40.59
PBIDT
77.01
103.65
69.44
44.11
20.97
Interest
34.72
12.89
6.01
3.54
2.44
PBDT
42.27
90.76
63.43
40.56
18.54
Depreciation
48.52
28.52
18.7
11.22
7.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.65
20.8
15.75
11.86
3.42
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.59
41.43
28.96
17.46
7.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.59
41.43
28.96
17.46
7.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.59
41.43
28.96
17.46
7.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
25.38
19.15
13.93
5.69
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.81
19.03
15.11
15.26
13.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
11,81,654
1,09,31,502
1,11,37,356
1,08,34,696
95,39,221
Public Shareholding (%)
50.79
57.43
73.66
71.66
68.87
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
61,50,264
4,73,489
4,18,350
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
57.29
5.84
10.5
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
28.19
2.48
2.76
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
45,85,754
76,26,909
35,64,694
37,09,494
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
42.7
94.15
89.5
86.55
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
21.02
40.06
23.57
24.53
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.53
35.64
36.75
40.5
34.54
PBDTM(%)
15.66
31.2
33.56
37.24
30.52
PATM(%)
-1.7
14.24
15.33
16.04
11.93
