Everonn Education Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
24.05
24.05
22.96
21.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-838.53
108.53
272.84
390.41
Net Worth
-814.48
132.58
295.8
412.28
Minority Interest
Debt
407.66
781.63
766.61
660.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
6.82
28.49
Total Liabilities
-406.82
914.21
1,069.23
1,101.55
Fixed Assets
20.27
35.59
145.4
231.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.08
254.56
254.66
254.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
170.56
177.38
164.71
Networking Capital
-444.08
447.79
475.38
445.66
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
17.68
162.49
207.81
212.65
Debtor Days
366.2
2,093.84
1,754.58
674.87
Other Current Assets
11.95
338.97
324.81
337.85
Sundry Creditors
-29.69
-29.89
-31.63
-65.52
Creditor Days
614.96
385.16
267.05
207.93
Other Current Liabilities
-444.02
-23.78
-25.61
-39.32
Cash
9.92
5.7
16.41
4.57
Total Assets
-406.81
914.2
1,069.23
1,101.56
No Record Found
