Everonn Education Ltd Balance Sheet

12.4
(-2.75%)
Nov 3, 2016|09:29:25 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

24.05

24.05

22.96

21.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-838.53

108.53

272.84

390.41

Net Worth

-814.48

132.58

295.8

412.28

Minority Interest

Debt

407.66

781.63

766.61

660.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

6.82

28.49

Total Liabilities

-406.82

914.21

1,069.23

1,101.55

Fixed Assets

20.27

35.59

145.4

231.96

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.08

254.56

254.66

254.66

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

170.56

177.38

164.71

Networking Capital

-444.08

447.79

475.38

445.66

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

17.68

162.49

207.81

212.65

Debtor Days

366.2

2,093.84

1,754.58

674.87

Other Current Assets

11.95

338.97

324.81

337.85

Sundry Creditors

-29.69

-29.89

-31.63

-65.52

Creditor Days

614.96

385.16

267.05

207.93

Other Current Liabilities

-444.02

-23.78

-25.61

-39.32

Cash

9.92

5.7

16.41

4.57

Total Assets

-406.81

914.2

1,069.23

1,101.56

