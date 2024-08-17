iifl-logo-icon 1
Everonn Education Ltd Half Yearly Results

12.4
(-2.75%)
Nov 3, 2016|09:29:25 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011Sept-2010Mar-2010

Gross Sales

181.88

177.74

249.15

175.55

184.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

181.88

177.74

249.15

175.55

184.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.09

0.34

2.73

0

0.1

Total Income

188.97

178.08

251.88

175.55

184.56

Total Expenditure

230.37

117.01

153.39

115.83

124.57

PBIDT

-41.4

61.08

98.49

59.72

59.99

Interest

52.44

20.73

12.13

8.92

6.59

PBDT

-93.84

40.34

86.36

50.81

53.4

Depreciation

36.79

31.4

24.48

17.51

13.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-34.23

3.02

16.76

10.77

5.23

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

6.21

Reported Profit After Tax

-96.4

5.9

45.12

22.52

28.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-96.4

5.9

45.12

22.52

28.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-96.4

5.9

45.12

22.52

28.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

3.07

23.71

14.86

18.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.87

19.2

19.03

15.11

15.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

91,36,170

1,10,81,654

1,09,11,502

1,10,53,002

1,11,37,356

Public Shareholding (%)

41.78

57.72

57.33

73.09

73.67

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

32,00,000

46,12,489

45,83,489

0

4,90,041

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

25.13

56.81

50.61

0

12.3

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

14.63

24.02

21.6

0

3.24

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

95,33,638

35,05,409

35,36,909

35,93,909

34,93,003

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

74.87

43.18

43.56

88.34

87.69

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

43.59

18.26

18.58

23.76

23.1

PBIDTM(%)

-22.76

34.36

39.53

34.02

32.52

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-53

3.31

18.1

12.82

15.51

