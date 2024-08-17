Everonn Education Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
181.88
177.74
249.15
175.55
184.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
181.88
177.74
249.15
175.55
184.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.09
0.34
2.73
0
0.1
Total Income
188.97
178.08
251.88
175.55
184.56
Total Expenditure
230.37
117.01
153.39
115.83
124.57
PBIDT
-41.4
61.08
98.49
59.72
59.99
Interest
52.44
20.73
12.13
8.92
6.59
PBDT
-93.84
40.34
86.36
50.81
53.4
Depreciation
36.79
31.4
24.48
17.51
13.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-34.23
3.02
16.76
10.77
5.23
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
6.21
Reported Profit After Tax
-96.4
5.9
45.12
22.52
28.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-96.4
5.9
45.12
22.52
28.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-96.4
5.9
45.12
22.52
28.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
3.07
23.71
14.86
18.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.87
19.2
19.03
15.11
15.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
91,36,170
1,10,81,654
1,09,11,502
1,10,53,002
1,11,37,356
Public Shareholding (%)
41.78
57.72
57.33
73.09
73.67
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
32,00,000
46,12,489
45,83,489
0
4,90,041
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
25.13
56.81
50.61
0
12.3
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
14.63
24.02
21.6
0
3.24
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
95,33,638
35,05,409
35,36,909
35,93,909
34,93,003
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
74.87
43.18
43.56
88.34
87.69
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
43.59
18.26
18.58
23.76
23.1
PBIDTM(%)
-22.76
34.36
39.53
34.02
32.52
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-53
3.31
18.1
12.82
15.51
