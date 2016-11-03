Everonn Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-61.96
-78.04
-90.2
-176.5
Depreciation
-8.93
-32.77
-46.18
-49.31
Tax paid
-189.93
0
34.34
153.51
Working capital
-840.31
-50.83
63.36
-102.49
Other operating items
Operating
-1,101.13
-161.64
-38.68
-174.79
Capital expenditure
0.06
0.04
-39.52
3
Free cash flow
-1,101.07
-161.6
-78.2
-171.78
Equity raised
217.06
466.85
785.15
1,291.66
Investing
-247.48
-0.09
0
0
Financing
249.03
635.68
670.47
588.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-882.46
940.82
1,377.41
1,708.43
