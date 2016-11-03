iifl-logo-icon 1
Everonn Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.4
(-2.75%)
Nov 3, 2016

Everonn Education Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-61.96

-78.04

-90.2

-176.5

Depreciation

-8.93

-32.77

-46.18

-49.31

Tax paid

-189.93

0

34.34

153.51

Working capital

-840.31

-50.83

63.36

-102.49

Other operating items

Operating

-1,101.13

-161.64

-38.68

-174.79

Capital expenditure

0.06

0.04

-39.52

3

Free cash flow

-1,101.07

-161.6

-78.2

-171.78

Equity raised

217.06

466.85

785.15

1,291.66

Investing

-247.48

-0.09

0

0

Financing

249.03

635.68

670.47

588.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-882.46

940.82

1,377.41

1,708.43

