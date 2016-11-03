iifl-logo-icon 1
Everonn Education Ltd Key Ratios

Nov 3, 2016

Everonn Education Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.62

-46.5

-50.45

-65.8

Op profit growth

-43.6

-825.62

-105.68

-949.41

EBIT growth

-70.68

77.15

-65.6

273.06

Net profit growth

383.19

15.49

-54.89

262.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-83.95

-131.56

9.69

-84.49

EBIT margin

-112.3

-338.51

-102.22

-147.24

Net profit margin

-2,867.17

-524.41

-242.91

-266.84

RoCE

-22.94

-13.17

-6.61

-18.07

RoNW

37.88

564.8

-19.59

-19.31

RoA

-146.44

-5.1

-3.93

-8.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-350.09

-99.29

-94.37

-186.07

Book value per share

-398.24

-54.9

50.92

119.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.05

-0.22

-0.4

-0.29

P/B

-0.05

-0.4

0.75

0.46

EV/EBIDTA

-33.68

-21.45

138.77

-7.46

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

285.29

0

-35.07

-65.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,359.11

2,472.24

1,503.23

948.26

Inventory days

0

0

0

0.5

Creditor days

-282.82

-233.01

-440.17

-209.4

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.53

2.03

0.94

1.8

Net debt / equity

-0.51

-6.47

6.88

2.46

Net debt / op. profit

-20.43

-19.95

136.27

-6.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-0.8

Employee costs

-68.71

-80.9

-46.34

-58

Other costs

-115.23

-150.66

-43.95

-125.67

Everonn Education Ltd

