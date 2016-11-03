Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.62
-46.5
-50.45
-65.8
Op profit growth
-43.6
-825.62
-105.68
-949.41
EBIT growth
-70.68
77.15
-65.6
273.06
Net profit growth
383.19
15.49
-54.89
262.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-83.95
-131.56
9.69
-84.49
EBIT margin
-112.3
-338.51
-102.22
-147.24
Net profit margin
-2,867.17
-524.41
-242.91
-266.84
RoCE
-22.94
-13.17
-6.61
-18.07
RoNW
37.88
564.8
-19.59
-19.31
RoA
-146.44
-5.1
-3.93
-8.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-350.09
-99.29
-94.37
-186.07
Book value per share
-398.24
-54.9
50.92
119.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.05
-0.22
-0.4
-0.29
P/B
-0.05
-0.4
0.75
0.46
EV/EBIDTA
-33.68
-21.45
138.77
-7.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
285.29
0
-35.07
-65.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,359.11
2,472.24
1,503.23
948.26
Inventory days
0
0
0
0.5
Creditor days
-282.82
-233.01
-440.17
-209.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.53
2.03
0.94
1.8
Net debt / equity
-0.51
-6.47
6.88
2.46
Net debt / op. profit
-20.43
-19.95
136.27
-6.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-0.8
Employee costs
-68.71
-80.9
-46.34
-58
Other costs
-115.23
-150.66
-43.95
-125.67
