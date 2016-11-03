Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
17.62
28.32
43.22
115.01
yoy growth (%)
-37.78
-34.47
-62.41
-62.14
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.77
-17.7
-23.44
-46.3
As % of sales
61.16
62.49
54.22
40.26
Other costs
-21.36
-15.35
-14.71
-128.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
121.22
54.19
34.03
111.85
Operating profit
-14.51
-4.72
5.07
-59.93
OPM
-82.38
-16.68
11.73
-52.11
Depreciation
-8.93
-32.77
-46.18
-49.31
Interest expense
-39.87
-40.83
-49.43
-67.69
Other income
1.35
0.28
0.33
0.43
Profit before tax
-61.96
-78.04
-90.2
-176.5
Taxes
-189.93
0
34.34
153.51
Tax rate
306.53
0
-38.07
-86.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-251.89
-78.04
-55.86
-22.99
Exceptional items
-695.16
-6.34
-64.95
-232.42
Net profit
-947.06
-84.39
-120.81
-255.42
yoy growth (%)
1,022.24
-30.15
-52.69
1,447.08
NPM
-5,374.34
-297.93
-279.48
-222.08
