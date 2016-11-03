iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Everonn Education Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.4
(-2.75%)
Nov 3, 2016|09:29:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Everonn Education Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

17.62

28.32

43.22

115.01

yoy growth (%)

-37.78

-34.47

-62.41

-62.14

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.77

-17.7

-23.44

-46.3

As % of sales

61.16

62.49

54.22

40.26

Other costs

-21.36

-15.35

-14.71

-128.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

121.22

54.19

34.03

111.85

Operating profit

-14.51

-4.72

5.07

-59.93

OPM

-82.38

-16.68

11.73

-52.11

Depreciation

-8.93

-32.77

-46.18

-49.31

Interest expense

-39.87

-40.83

-49.43

-67.69

Other income

1.35

0.28

0.33

0.43

Profit before tax

-61.96

-78.04

-90.2

-176.5

Taxes

-189.93

0

34.34

153.51

Tax rate

306.53

0

-38.07

-86.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-251.89

-78.04

-55.86

-22.99

Exceptional items

-695.16

-6.34

-64.95

-232.42

Net profit

-947.06

-84.39

-120.81

-255.42

yoy growth (%)

1,022.24

-30.15

-52.69

1,447.08

NPM

-5,374.34

-297.93

-279.48

-222.08

Everonn Education Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Everonn Education Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.