Everonn Education Ltd Summary

Everonn Systems India Ltd is a leading education and training company in India. The company is offering a wide range of services that include creating educational and training content of global relevance, designing and executing large learning initiatives and setting up the requisite infrastructure. They are the Education Service Providers for several State Governments in India, for their Computer Education, Computer Literacy, Computer Aided Learning and Teachers Training projects. The company is a pioneer in computer education has partnered with various State Governments to bridge the digital divide by setting up computer lab infrastructure at schools and colleges and imparting IT education through well-trained Everonn faculty under their ICT programme.Everonn Systems India Ltd was incorporated on April 19, 2000 as a public limited company. The original initiative and expansions were funded by the promoters. In 2000, Net equity Ventures (P) Ltd and Virmac Investments invested to fund a part of the Computer Education Project in Tamilnadu and certain other places.The company set up computer centres in residential schools of Ooty, in the Nilgiri hills of Tamilnadu under the BOOT model in which the company has responsible for procurement and installation of the necessary Physical and IT Infrastructure across all the schools for which have been awarded a contract. The State Government provides only the necessary space at the schools. Under the BOOT model, the company offers a turnkey solution with a full range of services that includes (i) Setting up state-of-the-art computer labs (ii) Designing curriculum and course material (iii) Providing teaching services and (iv) Automation of school administration systems. The success of the program enabled the company to take that Education model across Government Schools in Tamilnadu and other States in India.In the year 2002, the company partnered with Hughes Net (Direcway) Global Education and brought management Education through Virtual classrooms in 7 locations. In the year 2004, they launched Zebra KrossSM branded Virtual class room network and state of art studio in Chennai. They also added two Hughes Net (Direcway) Centre in the same year. In the year 2006, the company launched the retail centres to cater to varied segments of customers. During the year 2006-07, the company tied up with I2K solutions, Educational Testing Service and TEFL Education (India) Pvt Ltd. With Education Testing Service, the company offers testing services to the students for the TOEFEL, TOEIC and GRE and with TEFL Education (India) Pvt Ltd, the company offers Teacher Certificate Programs, Pre - School Programs, adventure camps and language schools.During the year 2007-08, the company acquired the e-learning division of Aban Informatics Ltd, a transnational group based in Chennai. The acquisition helped the company to gain access to world class content for K-12 segment. They have also added more than 40 prestigious schools through this acquisition. They also acquired 100% stake in Toppers Tutorial Pvt Ltd, a Patna based company engaged in the business of coaching and training students for IIT JEE. During the year, they incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Everonn Educational Resources Solution Ltd. In July 2008, the company signed a MoU with the Director of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh State Government to implement IT education in 793 Senior Secondary Schools across all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh and in October 2008, the company received Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Office of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Nagpur for implementation of Computer Education in Nagpur Municipal Corporation Schools.